What links Alice in Wonderland with Mr Lazy? The Saturday quiz

Fallen down a rabbit hole with the Alice in Wonderland clue? Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The questions

1 Rebecca Andrews was the first recorded victim of what in 1665?

2 What drink is Jinro, the world’s best-selling spirit brand?

3 What payment to authors is capped at £6,600?

4 What is the highest peak in Northern Ireland?

5 Which cetacean is known as the white whale or sea canary?

6 What is the aim of the Alberta 51 Project?

7 Which spread is made from spent brewer’s yeast?

8 Which element is named after an astronomer?

What links:

9 Borneo; Hispaniola; Ireland; New Guinea; Saint Martin; Timor?

10 Emily Maitlis; Wallis Simpson; Eleanor Roosevelt; Margaret Thatcher?

11 Currach; gig; pirogue; shallop; smack; trow; wherry?

12 Philip F Anschutz; 16th Earl of Derby; Vince Lombardi; Larry O’Brien?

13 Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; Mr Lazy; The Box of Delights?

14 Chungkingosaurus; Gobisaurus; Sinraptor; Yuanmousaurus?

15 Glasgow; Bethnal Green; Bradford; Rochdale?

The answers

1 Great Plague in London.

2 Soju (Korean spirit).

3 Public lending rights.

4 Slieve Donard (852m).

5 Beluga whale.

6 Make Canadian province the 51st US state.

7 Marmite (and Vegemite).

8 Copernicium (Nicolaus Copernicus).

9 Islands with international borders.

10 Played by Gillian Anderson: Scoop; Any Human Heart; The First Lady; The Crown.

11 Boats.

12 Gave names to North American sports trophies: soccer (MLS Cup); ice hockey (Stanley Cup); American football (Super Bowl winner); basketball (NBA trophy).

13 Children’s stories that were “all a dream”.

14 Dinosaurs discovered in China.

15 All represented as an MP by George Galloway.