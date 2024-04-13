Advertisement
GIFT GUIDE:

Best gifts for women in 2024 — 70 gift ideas for wives, girlfriends, mothers & everyone in between

Whether you're shopping for Mother's Day, birthdays or just because, we've rounded up tons of great gift ideas.

What links Alice in Wonderland with Mr Lazy? The Saturday quiz

Thomas Eaton
·1 min read
<span>Fallen down a rabbit hole with the Alice in Wonderland clue?</span><span>Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy</span>
Fallen down a rabbit hole with the Alice in Wonderland clue?Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The questions

1 Rebecca Andrews was the first recorded victim of what in 1665?
2 What drink is Jinro, the world’s best-selling spirit brand?
3 What payment to authors is capped at £6,600?
4 What is the highest peak in Northern Ireland?
5 Which cetacean is known as the white whale or sea canary?
6 What is the aim of the Alberta 51 Project?
7 Which spread is made from spent brewer’s yeast?
8 Which element is named after an astronomer?
What links:
9 Borneo; Hispaniola; Ireland; New Guinea; Saint Martin; Timor?
10 Emily Maitlis; Wallis Simpson; Eleanor Roosevelt; Margaret Thatcher?
11 Currach; gig; pirogue; shallop; smack; trow; wherry?
12 Philip F Anschutz; 16th Earl of Derby; Vince Lombardi; Larry O’Brien?
13 Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; Mr Lazy; The Box of Delights?
14 Chungkingosaurus; Gobisaurus; Sinraptor; Yuanmousaurus?
15 Glasgow; Bethnal Green; Bradford; Rochdale?

The answers

1 Great Plague in London.
2 Soju (Korean spirit).
3 Public lending rights.
4 Slieve Donard (852m).
5 Beluga whale.
6 Make Canadian province the 51st US state.
7 Marmite (and Vegemite).
8 Copernicium (Nicolaus Copernicus).
9 Islands with international borders.
10 Played by Gillian Anderson: Scoop; Any Human Heart; The First Lady; The Crown.
11 Boats.
12 Gave names to North American sports trophies: soccer (MLS Cup); ice hockey (Stanley Cup); American football (Super Bowl winner); basketball (NBA trophy).
13 Children’s stories that were “all a dream”.
14 Dinosaurs discovered in China.
15 All represented as an MP by George Galloway.