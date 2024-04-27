What links Ana Matronic and the Guardian? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 At about 1,500 square miles, A23a is the world’s largest what?
2 Which sugar doesn’t come from plants?
3 Who, in 1954, was the first black woman to have a UK No 1 single?
4 What was the subject of the legal case Tennessee v Scopes?
5 What is the only dwarf planet within Neptune’s orbit?
6 Which US president vowed, “I’m not going to eat any more broccoli”?
7 Which 1819 novel cemented the modern legend of Robin Hood?
8 In AI computing, what is an LLM?
What links:
9 Black Hill; Grindslow Knoll; Bleaklow; Kinder Scout?
10 Ceiling Painting; My Mommy is Beautiful; Sky TV; Wish Tree?
11 Michael J Fox; Ulysses S Grant; David O Selznick; Harry S Truman?
12 Devon (sea); Surrey (land); Lincolnshire (air)?
13 John Gielgud; Audrey Hepburn; Andrew Lloyd Webber; Tim Rice; Elton John?
14 CSK; DC; GT; KKR; LSG; MI; PBKS; RCB; RR; SRH?
15 Dwayne Johnson; the Guardian; Ana Matronic?
The answers
1 Iceberg.
2 Lactose.
3 Winifred Atwell (Let’s Have Another Party).
4 Teaching of evolution.
5 Ceres.
6 George Bush Sr.
7 Ivanhoe (Walter Scott).
8 Large language model.
9 Peaks in the Peak District.
10 Artworks by Yoko Ono.
11 Middle initial either added to name or doesn’t represent one name.
12 Locations of UK military academies: Dartmouth; Sandhurst; Cranwell.
13 British Egot (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) winners.
14 Team abbreviations in cricket’s Indian Premier League.
15 Rock-Paper-Scissors: wrestler turned actor; newspaper; Scissor Sisters singer.