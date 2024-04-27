What links Ana Matronic and the Guardian? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 At about 1,500 square miles, A23a is the world’s largest what?

2 Which sugar doesn’t come from plants?

3 Who, in 1954, was the first black woman to have a UK No 1 single?

4 What was the subject of the legal case Tennessee v Scopes?

5 What is the only dwarf planet within Neptune’s orbit?

6 Which US president vowed, “I’m not going to eat any more broccoli”?

7 Which 1819 novel cemented the modern legend of Robin Hood?

8 In AI computing, what is an LLM?

What links:

9 Black Hill; Grindslow Knoll; Bleaklow; Kinder Scout?

10 Ceiling Painting; My Mommy is Beautiful; Sky TV; Wish Tree?

11 Michael J Fox; Ulysses S Grant; David O Selznick; Harry S Truman?

12 Devon (sea); Surrey (land); Lincolnshire (air)?

13 John Gielgud; Audrey Hepburn; Andrew Lloyd Webber; Tim Rice; Elton John?

14 CSK; DC; GT; KKR; LSG; MI; PBKS; RCB; RR; SRH?

15 Dwayne Johnson; the Guardian; Ana Matronic?

The answers

1 Iceberg.

2 Lactose.

3 Winifred Atwell (Let’s Have Another Party).

4 Teaching of evolution.

5 Ceres.

6 George Bush Sr.

7 Ivanhoe (Walter Scott).

8 Large language model.

9 Peaks in the Peak District.

10 Artworks by Yoko Ono.

11 Middle initial either added to name or doesn’t represent one name.

12 Locations of UK military academies: Dartmouth; Sandhurst; Cranwell.

13 British Egot (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) winners.

14 Team abbreviations in cricket’s Indian Premier League.

15 Rock-Paper-Scissors: wrestler turned actor; newspaper; Scissor Sisters singer.