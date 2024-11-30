What links Beetlejuice, Bloody Mary and Candyman? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which deadly African snake is named for the colour inside its mouth?

2 Which Cabinet minister is a fourth-generation MP?

3 What national institution is based in London and Boston Spa?

4 Which sporting venue is crossed by the Melling Road?

5 Who is Katherina Minola in the title of a Shakespeare play?

6 The Sykes-Picot agreement is a plot point in what epic film?

7 Which philosopher wrote the 1957 work Intention?

8 The discoloration of old paper is known by what animal-related name?

What links:

9 Stone and Wood near Amesbury, Wiltshire; Sea near Old Hunstanton, Norfolk?

10 Beetlejuice; Bloody Mary; Candyman?

11 Douglas; Gibraltar; Hamilton; Jamestown; Stanley?

12 Erbium; terbium; yttrium; ytterbium?

13 Representative (25); Senator (30); President (35)?

14 Caroline; Albert; Stéphanie?

15 Blood Wedding; Red Cavalry; The History of the World; The Riddle of the Sands; Utopia?

The answers

1 Black mamba.

2 Hilary Benn.

3 British Library.

4 Aintree racecourse (Grand National course).

5 The shrew in The Taming of the Shrew.

6 Lawrence of Arabia.

7 Elizabeth Anscombe.

8 Foxing.

9 Locations of archaeological henges.

10 In film and myth, summoned by repeating their name.

11 Cities in British overseas territories and crown dependencies: Isle of Man; Gibraltar; Bermuda; Saint Helena; Falklands.

12 Chemical elements named after Swedish village of Ytterby.

13 Minimum age for various US federal political offices.

14 Children of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly.

15 Works by executed authors: Federico Lorca; Isaac Babel; Walter Raleigh; Erskine Childers; Thomas More.