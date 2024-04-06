What links Bull Moose and Know Nothing? The Saturday quiz

Scored a bullseye with the Bull Moose clue? Photograph: Jeff R Clow/Getty Images

The questions

1 Whose likeness was found on 6 December 1912 in Tell el-Amarna, Egypt?

2 Where in the UK is the world’s only rotating boat lift?

3 Which ubiquitous tune was written by Mildred and Patty Hill?

4 Which fruit is affected by noble rot?

5 What race was won in 2024 by Dallas Seavey and 14 dogs?

6 What is the lowest staff rank in the British army?

7 Which rapper is known as MGK?

8 Which Guardian regular was the subject of a recent Pompidou Centre exhibition?

What links:

9 Uruguay; Mexico; France; Argentina; Portugal; West Germany?

10 Orange blossom; sun; warm; white; wild?

11 Hale-Bopp; Holmes; Hyakutake; Lovejoy; McNaught; NEOWISE?

12 Anti-Masonic; Bull Moose; Free Soil; Know Nothing; Nullifier?

13 Mia Dolan and Bella Baxter?

14 Bourgeois; Muñoz; Kapoor; Eliasson; Nauman; Whiteread?

15 Southampton; Cherbourg; Queenstown; 41º43’32”N, 49º56’49”W?

The answers

1 Bust of Nefertiti.

2 Falkirk.

3 Happy Birthday.

4 Grapes.

5 Iditarod.

6 Colonel.

7 Machine Gun Kelly.

8 Posy Simmonds.

9 England’s opponents in the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

10 Name origins of Spanish Costas: del Azahar; del Sol; Cálida; Blanca; Brava.

11 Recent comets.

12 Historical US political parties.

13 Oscar-winning roles of Emma Stone: La La Land and Poor Things.

14 First artists to exhibit in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.

15 Maiden voyage of the Titanic.