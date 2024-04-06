What links Bull Moose and Know Nothing? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Whose likeness was found on 6 December 1912 in Tell el-Amarna, Egypt?
2 Where in the UK is the world’s only rotating boat lift?
3 Which ubiquitous tune was written by Mildred and Patty Hill?
4 Which fruit is affected by noble rot?
5 What race was won in 2024 by Dallas Seavey and 14 dogs?
6 What is the lowest staff rank in the British army?
7 Which rapper is known as MGK?
8 Which Guardian regular was the subject of a recent Pompidou Centre exhibition?
What links:
9 Uruguay; Mexico; France; Argentina; Portugal; West Germany?
10 Orange blossom; sun; warm; white; wild?
11 Hale-Bopp; Holmes; Hyakutake; Lovejoy; McNaught; NEOWISE?
12 Anti-Masonic; Bull Moose; Free Soil; Know Nothing; Nullifier?
13 Mia Dolan and Bella Baxter?
14 Bourgeois; Muñoz; Kapoor; Eliasson; Nauman; Whiteread?
15 Southampton; Cherbourg; Queenstown; 41º43’32”N, 49º56’49”W?
The answers
1 Bust of Nefertiti.
2 Falkirk.
3 Happy Birthday.
4 Grapes.
5 Iditarod.
6 Colonel.
7 Machine Gun Kelly.
8 Posy Simmonds.
9 England’s opponents in the 1966 FIFA World Cup.
10 Name origins of Spanish Costas: del Azahar; del Sol; Cálida; Blanca; Brava.
11 Recent comets.
12 Historical US political parties.
13 Oscar-winning roles of Emma Stone: La La Land and Poor Things.
14 First artists to exhibit in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.
15 Maiden voyage of the Titanic.