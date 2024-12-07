What links Danger Mouse and Sherlock Holmes? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which sport has 14 players on the pitch and lasts 14 minutes?

2 What was calculated to 105 trillion digits this year?

3 Which Oxford college is named after Henry VII’s mother?

4 Which country is a continent?

5 Which sisters represent Lewisham and Leeds in the Commons?

6 Vince Guaraldi played the jazz piano score for what US cartoon?

7 The oldest of its kind in the UK, what is Blackgang Chine?

8 What name was given to lordless samurai warriors?

What links:

9 Archie; Excite; HotBot; Infoseek; Lycos; Magellan?

10 Auregnais; Dgèrnésiais; Jèrriais; Sercquiais?

11 East is east; east of Suez; law of the jungle; more deadly than the male?

12 Beethoven; Colin from Accounts; Littlest Hobo; Marmaduke; Marley & Me?

13 Armada; Clopton; Darnley; Ditchley; Pelican; Plimpton Sieve?

14 Danger Mouse; Sexton Blake; Sherlock Holmes?

15 Egypt (2); Greece (2); Iraq (1); Turkey (2)?

The answers

1 Rugby sevens.

2 Pi.

3 Lady Margaret Hall.

4 Australia.

5 Ellie and Rachel Reeves.

6 Peanuts.

7 Amusement park (1843, Isle of Wight).

8 Rōnin.

9 Early internet search engines.

10 Channel Islands’ Norman French dialects: Alderney; Guernsey; Jersey; Sark.

11 Terms coined or popularised by Rudyard Kipling.

12 Dog title characters in TV and film.

13 Names of portraits of Elizabeth I.

14 Baker Street-based crime fighters.

15 Modern locations of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World: Great Pyramid of Giza and Lighthouse of Alexandria; Statue of Zeus at Olympia and Colossus of Rhodes; Hanging Gardens of Babylon; Temple of Artemis at Ephesus and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus.