What links Danger Mouse and Sherlock Holmes? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which sport has 14 players on the pitch and lasts 14 minutes?
2 What was calculated to 105 trillion digits this year?
3 Which Oxford college is named after Henry VII’s mother?
4 Which country is a continent?
5 Which sisters represent Lewisham and Leeds in the Commons?
6 Vince Guaraldi played the jazz piano score for what US cartoon?
7 The oldest of its kind in the UK, what is Blackgang Chine?
8 What name was given to lordless samurai warriors?
What links:
9 Archie; Excite; HotBot; Infoseek; Lycos; Magellan?
10 Auregnais; Dgèrnésiais; Jèrriais; Sercquiais?
11 East is east; east of Suez; law of the jungle; more deadly than the male?
12 Beethoven; Colin from Accounts; Littlest Hobo; Marmaduke; Marley & Me?
13 Armada; Clopton; Darnley; Ditchley; Pelican; Plimpton Sieve?
14 Danger Mouse; Sexton Blake; Sherlock Holmes?
15 Egypt (2); Greece (2); Iraq (1); Turkey (2)?
The answers
1 Rugby sevens.
2 Pi.
3 Lady Margaret Hall.
4 Australia.
5 Ellie and Rachel Reeves.
6 Peanuts.
7 Amusement park (1843, Isle of Wight).
8 Rōnin.
9 Early internet search engines.
10 Channel Islands’ Norman French dialects: Alderney; Guernsey; Jersey; Sark.
11 Terms coined or popularised by Rudyard Kipling.
12 Dog title characters in TV and film.
13 Names of portraits of Elizabeth I.
14 Baker Street-based crime fighters.
15 Modern locations of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World: Great Pyramid of Giza and Lighthouse of Alexandria; Statue of Zeus at Olympia and Colossus of Rhodes; Hanging Gardens of Babylon; Temple of Artemis at Ephesus and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus.