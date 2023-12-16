What links Kate Bush and the Beatles? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Jean-Louis URLI/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The questions

1 Won by Bradford that year, what did local jeweller Fattorini make in 1911?

2 What was once defined as the length of three grains of barley?

3 Who was the subject of the 1978 documentary To Mrs Brown, a Daughter?

4 What is the world’s largest unfinished Catholic church?

5 How did Jacob Chansley achieve notoriety on 6 January 2021?

6 The Bitter Lakes are part of which waterway?

7 Which mammals have the thickest fur?

8 Julia Margaret Cameron was a pioneer of which art form?

What links:

9 Aureus; ducat; florin; guinea; noble; unicorn?

10 DH Lawrence; USS George HW Bush; Stalker; Where Eagles Dare?

11 Shadow; persona; anima/animus; self?

12 Albert Dieudonné; Marlon Brando; Rod Steiger; Joaquin Phoenix?

13 1, 2, 6 and 10; 0, 4, 5 and 9; 3, 7, 8, 40, 50 and 60?

14 Greyfriars Bobby; Towser the cat; Winkie the pigeon; Kelpies?

15 The Beatles (54 years); Kate Bush (44 years); Tom Jones (42 years)?

The answers

1 FA Cup.

2 Inch.

3 Louise Brown (first test tube baby).

4 Sagrada Família.

5 QAnon Shaman at the Capitol riot.

6 Suez Canal.

7 Sea otters.

8 Photography (portraits).

9 Gold coins: ancient Rome; Venice; Florence; Britain; England; Scotland.

10 Subjects of books by Geoff Dyer: Out of Sheer Rage; Another Great Day at Sea; Zona; “Broadsword Calling Danny Boy”.

11 Jungian archetypes.

12 Played Napoleon on film: Napoléon; Désirée; Waterloo; 2023’s Napoleon.

13 Numbers when written out: three letters; four letters; five letters.

14 Animal statues and sculpture in Scotland: Edinburgh; Glenturret distillery; Dundee; horse heads, Falkirk.

15 Longest gaps between No 1 UK singles.