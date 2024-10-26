What links Mary Hopkin and Modern Jazz Quartet? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What is the fastest animal on two legs?
2 Survivor Kate ter Horst narrated the intro to what 1977 war film?
3 What ended at Ratcliffe-on-Soar in September after 142 years?
4 The Persian Gulf Pro League is which country’s top football division?
5 Where in the body is Jacobson’s organ?
6 Which artist organised the Exploding Plastic Inevitable?
7 Which royal was born at 8.18pm on 8/8/88?
8 Marie and Pierre Curie discovered which two elements?
What links:
9 Bromo; Krakatau; Merapi; Sinabung; Tambora?
10 Badfinger; Mary Hopkin; Modern Jazz Quartet; Billy Preston?
11 Alan Bullock; Joachim Fest; Ian Kershaw; Volker Ullrich?
12 Five triangles (2 small, 1 medium, 2 large); square; parallelogram?
13 Argali; dall; mouflon; urial?
14 Long Island Lady Riders; Iona Gaels; Chicago Red Stars; Chelsea; US?
15 Danny DeVito; Colin Farrell; Burgess Meredith; Robin Lord Taylor?
The answers
1 Ostrich.
2 A Bridge Too Far.
3 Coal-fired electricity generation in the UK.
4 Iran.
5 Nose.
6 Andy Warhol.
7 Princess Beatrice.
8 Radium and polonium.
9 Volcanoes in Indonesia.
10 Artists signed to Apple Records.
11 Biographers of Adolf Hitler.
12 Pieces of a tangram puzzle.
13 Wild sheep.
14 Football teams managed by Emma Hayes.
15 Played the Penguin in Batman adaptations.