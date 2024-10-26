What links Mary Hopkin and Modern Jazz Quartet? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 What is the fastest animal on two legs?

2 Survivor Kate ter Horst narrated the intro to what 1977 war film?

3 What ended at Ratcliffe-on-Soar in September after 142 years?

4 The Persian Gulf Pro League is which country’s top football division?

5 Where in the body is Jacobson’s organ?

6 Which artist organised the Exploding Plastic Inevitable?

7 Which royal was born at 8.18pm on 8/8/88?

8 Marie and Pierre Curie discovered which two elements?

What links:

9 Bromo; Krakatau; Merapi; Sinabung; Tambora?

10 Badfinger; Mary Hopkin; Modern Jazz Quartet; Billy Preston?

11 Alan Bullock; Joachim Fest; Ian Kershaw; Volker Ullrich?

12 Five triangles (2 small, 1 medium, 2 large); square; parallelogram?

13 Argali; dall; mouflon; urial?

14 Long Island Lady Riders; Iona Gaels; Chicago Red Stars; Chelsea; US?

15 Danny DeVito; Colin Farrell; Burgess Meredith; Robin Lord Taylor?

The answers

1 Ostrich.

2 A Bridge Too Far.

3 Coal-fired electricity generation in the UK.

4 Iran.

5 Nose.

6 Andy Warhol.

7 Princess Beatrice.

8 Radium and polonium.

9 Volcanoes in Indonesia.

10 Artists signed to Apple Records.

11 Biographers of Adolf Hitler.

12 Pieces of a tangram puzzle.

13 Wild sheep.

14 Football teams managed by Emma Hayes.

15 Played the Penguin in Batman adaptations.