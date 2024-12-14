What links Montauciel the sheep with a duck and a rooster? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What piece of fruit was sold for $5.2m last month?
2 Which marine organism is named from the Greek for “wanderer”?
3 What was added on PhONEday on 16 April 1995?
4 Which Roman venue could seat more than 150,000 spectators?
5 Which US politician is known as AOC?
6 What Scorsese film is about a “boiler room” operation?
7 The Lit & Phil is a historic library in which English city?
8 Which TV channel launched its Unplugged series in 1989?
What links:
9 Montauciel the sheep, a duck and a rooster on 19 September 1783?
10 Stephen Fry; Mark Gatiss; Charles Gray; Christopher Lee?
11 Aire; Nidd; Ribble; Swale; Ure; Wharfe?
12 FV; MV; PS; RMS; RNLB; RV; SS?
13 Hecate; Lugh; Shiva; Triglav?
14 Chad; France; Greece; Laos; Spain?
15 Ian Botham; Andrew Johnston; Yeomen Warders?
The answers
1 Duct-taped banana (Comedian artwork by Maurizio Cattelan).
2 Plankton.
3 Digit 1 added to UK area dialling codes.
4 Circus Maximus.
5 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
6 The Wolf of Wall Street.
7 Newcastle upon Tyne.
8 MTV.
9 Passengers of Montgolfier brothers’ first demonstration of hot air balloon.
10 Played Mycroft Holmes on TV and film.
11 Major rivers of the Yorkshire Dales.
12 Ship/boat prefixes: fishing vessel; motor vessel; paddle steamer; Royal Mail ship; Royal National Lifeboat; research vessel; steamship.
13 Three-headed (or -faced) deities: Greek; Celtic; Hindu; Slavic.
14 Countries with single-syllable names.
15 Beefy nicknames: cricketer Beefy; golfer Beef; Beefeaters at the Tower of London.