What links Montauciel the sheep with a duck and a rooster? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 What piece of fruit was sold for $5.2m last month?

2 Which marine organism is named from the Greek for “wanderer”?

3 What was added on PhONEday on 16 April 1995?

4 Which Roman venue could seat more than 150,000 spectators?

5 Which US politician is known as AOC?

6 What Scorsese film is about a “boiler room” operation?

7 The Lit & Phil is a historic library in which English city?

8 Which TV channel launched its Unplugged series in 1989?

What links:

9 Montauciel the sheep, a duck and a rooster on 19 September 1783?

10 Stephen Fry; Mark Gatiss; Charles Gray; Christopher Lee?

11 Aire; Nidd; Ribble; Swale; Ure; Wharfe?

12 FV; MV; PS; RMS; RNLB; RV; SS?

13 Hecate; Lugh; Shiva; Triglav?

14 Chad; France; Greece; Laos; Spain?

15 Ian Botham; Andrew Johnston; Yeomen Warders?

The answers

1 Duct-taped banana (Comedian artwork by Maurizio Cattelan).

2 Plankton.

3 Digit 1 added to UK area dialling codes.

4 Circus Maximus.

5 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

6 The Wolf of Wall Street.

7 Newcastle upon Tyne.

8 MTV.

9 Passengers of Montgolfier brothers’ first demonstration of hot air balloon.

10 Played Mycroft Holmes on TV and film.

11 Major rivers of the Yorkshire Dales.

12 Ship/boat prefixes: fishing vessel; motor vessel; paddle steamer; Royal Mail ship; Royal National Lifeboat; research vessel; steamship.

13 Three-headed (or -faced) deities: Greek; Celtic; Hindu; Slavic.

14 Countries with single-syllable names.

15 Beefy nicknames: cricketer Beefy; golfer Beef; Beefeaters at the Tower of London.