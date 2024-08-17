What links Steve McQueen with Keir Starmer? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which song might have been inspired by the “beloved wife of Thomas Woods”?

2 What is Apex, sold for a record $44.6m last month?

3 Tapioca comes from the root of which plant?

4 What was added to the water in Birmingham in 1964?

5 Sarah John’s signature appears on what everyday items?

6 Since 1993, Didi Senft has attended the Tour de France dressed as what?

7 What was the last royal house of Italy?

8 Which national hero was born in Burnham Thorpe, Norfolk?

What links:

9 Tom Bower; Walter Isaacson; Kitty Kelley; Jenny Uglow?

10 Amtrak; Edexcel; Microsoft; Netflix; Unilever; Yelp?

11 E (53%); S (32%); W (9%); NI (6%)?

12 Vincent van Gogh; Evander Holyfield; Donald Trump?

13 Cobalt; iron; nickel?

14 King Priam; Derby winners in 1979 and 2024?

15 Composer Richard Bennett; director Steve McQueen; actor Ryan Reynolds; PM Keir Starmer?

The answers

1 Eleanor Rigby (Liverpool gravestone).

2 Stegosaurus fossil.

3 Cassava (manioc).

4 Fluoride.

5 Banknotes.

6 Devil.

7 Savoy.

8 Horatio Nelson.

9 Biographers.

10 Portmanteau company names: American track; education and excellence; microcomputer and software; internet and flicks; Margarine Unie and Lever Brothers; help and Yellow Pages.

11 Land area percentages of UK constituent parts.

12 Injured ears.

13 Elements that are magnetic at 20C.

14 Troy: mythical king of; Troy and City of Troy.

15 Middle name Rodney.