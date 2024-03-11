Lisa Armstrong: Divisive fashion ruled the Oscars, from ‘male peacocker-y’ to hovering straps

Style stars: Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and Ryan Gosling - Getty

Whether or not ITV’s decision to screen the Oscars from early arrivals through to the bitter end delivers a slew of desperately needed new viewers, it’s a game changer for red carpet fashion groupies in the UK.

For the first time in years, we could see the clothes in motion rather than in photographs.

It makes a difference. From mere photographs, you might assume those levitating straps on Emily Blunt’s and Florence Pugh’s dresses were just a trick of the light or a dressmaking mishap. But no.

In an extraordinary unplanned, synchronised fashion moment, two separate designers – Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, who designed Blunt’s shimmery beaded column, and Del Core, who came up with Pugh’s – decided to complete their already quite busy dresses with Statement Straps that hovered several centimetres above the shoulders.

Florence Pugh's Del Core dress featured silver 'levitating straps' - Gilbert Flores/Getty

As did Emily Blunt's shimmery Schiaparelli gown - Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

Who knew the world needed this sartorial teaser? And yet the straps became a talking point. Blunt’s in particular, became a regular feature as the camera kept panning over them. I almost came to like them. The knicker outline that (for reasons best known to no one) were traced onto the front of her dress may take longer to ingratiate itself.

The sparkly knicker outline on Blunt's dress 'may take longer to ingratiate itself,' says Armstrong - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Elsewhere, straps were decidedly in decline, The first photo of Sandra Hüller’s custom black strapless Schiaparelli dress was slightly underwhelming. Stunning engineering, but still a black strapless dress. However, seeing Hüller (nominated for her turns in The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall) commanding so much space in the Dolby Theatre revealed it to be so much more interesting, with a winged neckline that extended away from her body – like the aerodynamic tail fins of a vintage Cadillac.

Sandra Hüller's Schiaparelli gown had an interesting winged neckline - Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hüller, largely unknown outside her native Germany until this year, has proved herself an intriguingly poised presence at these dressed up Hunger Games – so much so that the notoriously hard to please designer Phoebe Philo has just tapped her to front her latest campaign.

This was another Schiaparelli gown, again designed by Daniel Roseberry, who a year ago (in)famously dressed models on his catwalk in black dresses with silly stuffed animals on them, and here showed not just how talented an engineer he is but also how well he can hold the balance between elegance and a statement when he wants to.

Movement meant we could see the back of Emma Stone’s pale mint strapless, corseted custom Louis Vuitton split in real time as she rose to receive her Best Actress gong; observe how Margot Robbie’s black beaded strapless Versace corseted dress prevented her from sitting up properly (was it digging into her abdomen?) and marvel at the lack of creases in Carey Mulligan’s spectacular black and white strapless Balenciaga. She arrived in a “party van”, with a group of friends, and stood up for the whole journey (if only Princess Diana had had that option on her wedding day).

The back of Emma Stone's Louis Vuitton dress split as she went to receive her award for Best Actress - REUTERS/Mike Blake

The broken zip on Emma Stone's dress - REUTERS/Mike Blake

The gown, very much in line with all the other wasp-waisted, corseted looks Mulligan has worn this season, is a replica of a Balenciaga original from 1951, the year in which Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre, played by Mulligan in Maestro, married.

Carey Mulligan wore a strapless Balenciaga Couture 'Mermaid' gown - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mulligan’s “method dressing” illustrates this year’s most notable red carpet trend (apart from corsets) : for nominees to channel their characters at every public appearance. Think Stone in her big Bella Baxter-esque sleeves at the Baftas, and Sunday’s minty peplum, or the quietly dignified Lily Gladstone in a succession of dresses that nod to the Osage community depicted in Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone’s midnight blue, strapless custom Gucci gown featured a train embroidered and beaded by Joe Big Mountain, a Native American designer known for his quillwork jewellery.

The embroidered train on Gladstone's midnight blue Gucci gown was a nod to the Osage community - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

But perhaps no one has shown more dedication to a theme than Margot Robbie, in acres of Barbie Pink. Robbie’s decision to wear black on Sunday arguably constitutes one of the evening’s biggest upsets in a ceremony that was disappointingly well-behaved. Was Robbie protesting about Greta Gerwig’s absence from the list of Best Director nominees, or just sick to death of fuchsia?

Margot Robbie decided to forgo fuschia in favour of a black corseted Versace dress - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The pink baton was handed to Barbie Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera, who wore corseted Versace sequins with aplomb, and also –cliffhanger alert – to Ryan Gosling. Read on for that particular denouement.

America Ferrera took up the pink baton in a corseted Versace sequinned dress - Sarah Morris/WireImage

It was a good night for Versace, a good night for Gucci’s new designer Sabato de Sarno; a great night for Armani (who’s been having great nights at the Oscars since 1991) and who dressed Annette Benning, Martin Scorsese, and Zendaya (lovely in a palm print). Lupita Nyong’o who looked exquisite in powder blue beads and feathers.

Zendaya sparkled in a striking palm print dress - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

And it was a remarkable night for northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson.

Loewe, the Spanish house for which Anderson designs, is relatively small compared with other brands which feature large at the Oscars. Yet he scored four interesting names including Celine Song, director of Past Lives, and Andrea Riseborough, whose tartan Loewe dress is bound to divide observers, but seemed the right choice for her: she’s quirky and original and carried it off. Meanwhile Greta Lee proved she is one of the most elegant red carpet presences, in a dress straight off Loewe’s autumn winter catwalk (that she made look better).

Billie Eilish’s tweed Chanel skirt and knee socks (accessorised with a Ceasefire badge and, rather quaintly, a handbag) was another Marmite moment, but the overall look was very her.

Billie Eilish matched her tweed Chanel skirt and knee socks with a Ceasefire badge and a handbag - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Speaking of opinion splitters: Ariana Grande. Were those explosions on her already ginormous pink ball gown outsize lungs or ovaries?

Ariana Grande wore an oversized pink gown - Gregg DeGuire/WWD/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence in strapless Dior couture polka dots was deemed too preppy for Oscar night by some. Amy Odell, Anna Wintour’s biographer, reports that someone once told her that Wintour didn’t give an applicant a job because she turned up to the interview in polka dots, so I think we can conclude dots are divisive.

Too preppy? Jennifer Lawrence in strapless Dior - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This will not, presumably, greatly concern Lawrence, who loves a huge dress, and found one here that looked youthful and fresh.

Minimalist makeup is a relative concept on the red carpet, but delicate, artistic eyeliner and groomed but natural looking hair was a welcome departure from Kardashian-style looks.

There was a strong turnout from older actresses. I wanted to like Jodie Foster’s midnight blue Loewe more than I did. The colour and subtle sparkle were lovely but it just didn’t look that flattering from what I saw. Benning’s floaty floral Armani seemed to swamp her petite frame.

Jodie Foster's midnight blue Loewe dress 'just didn't look that flattering,' writes Armstrong - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

92-year-old Rita Morena, 70-year-old Catherine O’Hara and 65-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis all did what over 50s aren’t supposed to – wore black and thrived. O’Hara’s shimmery sequins, with just enough of a slit skirt to show some leg, were positively glorious.

Jamie Lee Curtis accessorised her black Dolce & Gabbana column dress with a gold cuff - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Glorious too, was the male peacocker-y. Gone are the days when all the men looked like bouncers in black shirts and ties. David Oyelowo in a tobacco-coloured Zegna suit and a brown shirt; Ncuti Gatwa in a beautiful nehru collared shirt and black tuxedo; Colman Domingo in double breasted black custom Louis Vuitton and cowboy boots; Ryan Gosling in twinkly trim black Gucci and Barbie-Pink socks – lots to look at here.

David Oyelowo wore a tobacco-coloured Zegna suit - Gregg DeGuire/WWD /Getty

Colman Domingo in double breasted black custom Louis Vuitton - Sarah Morris/WireImage

Ryan Gosling in black Gucci and Barbie-pink socks - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ncuti Gatwa paired a sharp suit with a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Four Leaves brooch - Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Extra kudos to Gatwa for pulling off the difficult challenge of brooch-ing. The women on the other hand, almost all opted for glittering collar-necklaces – from the likes of Cartier, Boucheron, Fred Leighton and Bulgari. Even Weird Barbie, aka Kate McKinnon, accessorised her black tuxedo with one.

Kate McKinnon paired a black tux with a collar necklace - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anyone would think they were getting paid – or looking for a deal with a rich jewellery brand. Perish the thought.