Lisa Rinna frees the nip in a crystal-embellished see-through catsuit

Okay, we all know that naked dressing was *huge* news for 2023, dominating red carpets and celebrity Instagram posts alike. Well, we may be less than two weeks into 2024, but it's clear the trend is set to stay.

Just ask Kendall Jenner, who rang in the New Year wearing a totally transparent cream ruffled maxi with the biggest torso cut-out. Amelia Gray followed suit in a black crochet beach coverup, as did Kelly Rowland in a very daring dress that is more cut-outs than fabric tbh, held in place with just a thin gold chain.

Yep, naked dressing is here for the long haul. Not overly surprising, we must confess. But what is a shock – in the best possible way – is Lisa Rinna freeing the nip in a see-through nude catsuit completely covered in crystal embellishments. Now that was not on our January Bingo card.

The model, actress and former reality star has appeared on the cover of a special digital edition of Cosmopolitan US celebrating sex after 60. The coverline reads, "Lisa Rinna bares it all" and she certainly does (just days after sharing a totally naked Insta pic), going braless in the skintight design. In line with Instagram's community guidelines, Lisa's nipple has been covered with a sparkling diamond graphic. Appropriate, given her glitzy getup for the photoshoot.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section, praising Lisa – who turns 61 later this year – and her daring look, writing:

Make sure to check out the full shoot online that sees Lisa also don a Madonna-esque conical bra and corset, as well as going completely topless while repping the no trousers trend in just a pair of high-waisted knickers and tights.

Yep, we reckon iconic just about sums it up.

