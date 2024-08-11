Listen to classical music, top your yogurt with honey and eat potatoes. 9 tips to help you have a healthy week.

Hello, Yahoo Life readers! My name is Kaitlin, and I’m sharing health and wellness tips so you can live your best life.

August is in full swing, so follow our monthly guide on how to make it your most awesome month yet, from playing golf to shucking oysters the right way.

As always, take a peek at the weather in your area and your horoscope, if you’re seeking some starry guidance. (And make sure to look up to see the Perseids, the meteor shower of summer, when it sails through the skies through Sept. 1.) Then read up on the tips below so you can have your happiest, healthiest week yet.

🍆 Eat more fruits and veggies

Fruits and veggies should be your first line of defense for kidney disease-related hypertension, a new study published in the the American Journal of Medicine says. The researchers hypothesized that fruits and vegetables are good for the kidneys because eating more of them will reduce the overall acidity of your diet, therefore removing some stress on the kidneys. In their tests, the researchers found that participants who ate more produce improved kidney health more than those who took baking soda, which is used in medical settings to reduce acid in the body.

You don’t have to have kidney issues in order to benefit from more produce; however, there are so many benefits to eating more fruits and veggies, from slashing your risk of cancer to keeping your brain young. Fall in love with big salads, or snack on apples or baby carrots, to help hit your goals.

🎻 Get into the classics

Classical music may help lift your spirits, according to a new, small study published in the journal Cell Reports. The research, which looked at 13 people with treatment-resistant depression, found that listening to classical music activated brain circuits linked to emotion and reward. This produced antidepressant-like effects that were strongest among those who reported a heightened appreciation for music.

It’s just one more example of how music can improve your health. A previous analysis found classical music improved participants’ heart rates, blood pressure and mood. So, get your Bach on and see if you’re moved by the music.

📱 Get off your phone with these tips

If you’re addicted to your cell, you may be looking for ways to cut back on your phone time. Dr. Samantha Boardman tells Yahoo readers how to unplug with seven easy tips. A major one? Invest in a nondigital hobby to keep your hands from heading right to your phone in times of boredom. That may mean stashing a book in your purse, or even trying crochet or needlepoint when you’ve got idle time to kill.

Even more challenging? Try to leave your phone at home when you don’t truly need it. Head to the grocery store with a paper shopping list, or take a relaxing walk where you look at your surroundings — not at your X feed.

🍯 Top your yogurt with honey

Yogurt is full of the good kind of bacteria — and topping it with honey can potentially boost its positive effects, according to two studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. A spoonful of honey makes the probiotics found in yogurt, which are responsible for promoting digestive health and regular bowel movements, more likely to survive during digestion. Just remember that honey is still sugar, so don’t go overboard when you’re squeezing that plastic bear.

⏰ Skip the snooze

A doctor went viral for delivering a harsh truth: Using the snooze button in the morning can severely impact your REM cycle, meaning you get a less-than-ideal rest, leading to drowsiness, fatigue and even mood swings. Sleep experts who previously spoke to Yahoo Life agree: Though it’s tempting to get a few extra minutes of shut-eye, practicing good sleep hygiene (such as with a nighttime wind-down routine) can increase the chances that you'll get a restful sleep that doesn’t require snoozing in the a.m.

💪 Ignore these strength-training beliefs

Personal trainer Rachel MacPherson spoke to Yahoo Life about common strength-training myths, noting that, despite popular belief, lifting weights won’t make you bulky or less flexible. (In fact, you may look leaner and gain mobility from strength training!) If you’re wary of pumping iron, you can try resistance training with just your body weight, such as with sets of squats, push-ups and lunges.

🥒 Try a cucumber salad

Logan Moffitt’s cucumber salad recipes have taken over TikTok. There’s a lot to love about them: Cukes are hydrating, easy to prepare and super-versatile, whether you’re making a deconstructed lox bagel dish or a Chinese-inspired side salad. If you’re eating these foods in place of a meal, just make sure your salad includes protein and healthy fats.

🥕 Go vegan

The Mediterranean diet often secures a spot near the top of lists of the healthiest diets, but a new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition says a plant-based approach to eating may have greater benefits.

The research found that those who followed a low-fat vegan diet reduced harmful compounds called AGEs (advanced glycation end-products) by 73%, while the Mediterranean diet (which includes animal products) didn't reduce them at all.

AGEs, which form when animal products are cooked at high temperatures, as with grilling, lead to inflammation in the body. Over time, this inflammation can increase the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and even certain cancers. This isn’t a concern with plant-based foods, which is one reason a vegan diet may lead to lower inflammation overall.

🥔 Add a potato to your plate

Rice or potatoes? A small study says that you may want to reach for the latter, especially if you have type 2 diabetes. The participants in the study who ate one baked potato (with the skin) daily for 12 weeks had a modest decrease in fasting blood glucose levels when compared with the group who ate rice. This may be due to the potassium content in potatoes, which is good for managing blood sugar, as well as the presence of “resistant starch,” which slows down the digestion of carbohydrates, helping to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Overall, the humble potato is a great addition to your plate. In addition to potassium content, nutritionists love the (often maligned) food because it contains plenty of vitamin C and fiber — and, if you opt for the colorful variety, you’re also getting a dose of good-for-you antioxidants. However, remember that this mostly applies to whole potatoes — chips or fries drenched in oil often contain salt and fat that can counteract the good-for-you effects.