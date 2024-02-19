Little golfer to break world record by playing round in five countries in 24 hours in memory of his late father

A budding golfer is on course to raise £100,000 for charity by playing a round in five different countries in under 24 hours in memory of his late father. George Hughes, aged seven, could break a world record if he completes the epic challenge in tribute to his dad Dave Hughes who sadly died from heart transplant complications. The lad, who will be playing nine holes in each nation, will kick off his fundraising effort when he tees off in Ireland at 9.30am on June 20. He will then head to a club for a game north of the border and later catch a ferry to Scotland where he’ll play another round just before sundown. The following morning, he’ll tee off at a course in England at 6.30am before going to Wales, where he’ll complete his monumental task just over two hours later. George, who first picked up a bag of sticks at just 18 months old and is now a member of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, said he was revelling at the challenge.