Little Holmby Model House in Photos

A 1932 advertisement touts the home as worthy of “the taste, social status and fireside happiness of a cultured family.”

The red brick, white wood-sided, and green-shuttered home has a porte-cochère tucked off to one side.

The living room.

The family room.

The family room opens to the hedged backyard, where a shaded terrace abuts a pool and spa.

The formal dining room.

The kitchen.

An adjoining breakfast room has two built-in hutches.

The bookshelf-clad study boasts a wood-burning fireplace and a “secret” bar.

An ensuite bedroom doubles as an office space.

The primary suite.

A covered balcony off the primary bedroom.

The primary bath.

A large motor court flanks a three-car garage that houses a refrigerated wine cellar in one of its bays.

An aerial view of the property.