Little Holmby Model House in Photos
Click here to read the full article.
A 1932 advertisement touts the home as worthy of “the taste, social status and fireside happiness of a cultured family.”
The red brick, white wood-sided, and green-shuttered home has a porte-cochère tucked off to one side.
The living room.
The family room.
The family room opens to the hedged backyard, where a shaded terrace abuts a pool and spa.
The formal dining room.
The kitchen.
An adjoining breakfast room has two built-in hutches.
The bookshelf-clad study boasts a wood-burning fireplace and a “secret” bar.
An ensuite bedroom doubles as an office space.
The primary suite.
A covered balcony off the primary bedroom.
The primary bath.
A large motor court flanks a three-car garage that houses a refrigerated wine cellar in one of its bays.
An aerial view of the property.