I live off my husband – and I hate it

As a young and very ardent feminist in the 1980s, I consumed acres of glossy Cosmopolitan articles, which set out the life that I, as a child born of the mid-1960s, was destined to lead. I would have a good career, achieve pay equality with men, contribute to my own, not too shabby pension, and generally be financially independent.

So, in March 2024, it’s rather a shock to realise that last month, I didn’t earn enough to cover my basic outgoings, and had to ask my husband to foot the bill for my highlights at the hairdresser’s. He, a lovely retired lecturer with three pensions to fall back on, is only too happy to help. Me? I feel like I’m dying inside. It really wasn’t meant to be like this.

I started working at the age of 16 and didn’t stop until I was made redundant four years ago, when I went freelance in a highly competitive industry where the supply of willing workers is infinite. I’m constantly told I have brilliant transferable skills. Mysteriously, however, no one can ever tell me where I might transfer them to.

In the meantime, it means that when work is quiet, so is my bank account. Younger me would never have understood how much I would need to set aside to be able to fund my own lifestyle; whether it’s the weekly latte with my best friend, or not thinking twice about dropping £40 on a new M&S sweater.

Now I think carefully about every expense. I have become obsessed with not paying for parking, which means lengthy trudges round the dingy back streets of our local town, where I’ve discovered a magical “two hours free” zone I can use when visiting the library.

I’ve also challenged myself not to spend anything on clothes this year. Fortunately, I acquired so many during better times that I can’t close the wardrobe door. On the downside, it does mean I can never risk putting on weight, as I’ll have nothing decent to wear.

My husband is deeply sympathetic and points out that whilst I was working part-time and looking after our sons, he was earning the money for both of us. “It’s ours,” he cheerfully insists, as he taps his credit card for the £140 cost of my new running trainers, or the latest bill for my ancient Volkswagen.

His kindness makes me want to weep, especially as it’s so different from the attitude I witnessed growing up. My father would make little jibes, dressed up as jokes, about my mother’s – almost entirely necessary – spending. She would talk about him “giving me my housekeeping”, even though she worked too, in back-breaking, low-waged jobs.

I also have many friends who are happily bankrolled by their partners, mainly in recognition that they too have taken the financial hit for raising all the children. I know they find my attitude peculiar.

My husband says I can have as much money as I need and I think that’s the crux; we are not broke, and so I don’t really ‘need’ this money in the way that people who are far less well-off certainly do.

I just want to feel the money I do have is truly mine. I want to be able to order my husband’s birthday present with a credit card, where the money to pay the bill comes from my bank account, because I earned it and put it there. I don’t want to use the money he’s given me, because it makes me feel that I am seven-years-old again, and that I’ve failed.

