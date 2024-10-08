10 Prime Day deals that will likely sell out first — grab them before it's too late

October Prime Day kicked off this morning — and some deals are a cut above the rest. Savvy shoppers are bound to scoop them up, with the most popular likely to sell out before the two-day event comes to a close. We've rounded up the 10 deals we think are worth snagging ASAP, curated directly from Amazon's Big Deals Days section. Our team of shopping experts has years of experience tracking deals during big sale events like Prime Day, so we have a pretty good idea of which discounts will be the most sought after (you can see all of our Prime Day picks right here) We also know how to spot the actual markdowns from the not-so-great ones, so you can trust that any deal we include here has been vetted and approved.

Here's our cheat sheet — keep scrolling for the full information on each pick.

Best Prime Day deals that may sell out

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $200 $329 Save $129 Don't let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it's still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. At $200, it's only a dollar more than the lowest price it's ever been! "The battery life is great for note-taking," one reviewer wrote. "It's super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up." $200 at Amazon

Amazon Lego 'Star Wars' Advent Calendar $36 $45 Save $9 Get some holiday shopping done early and snag this No. 1 bestseller while it's still in stock. Star Wars superfans can test their knowledge as they build 24 mini versions of classic Lego models, including the X-wing from 1999 and The Crimson Firehawk from earlier this year. It's currently on sale, and considering over 30,000 have been purchased in the past month, it's already shaping up to be a hot-ticket gift. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 Rise and grind! Just kidding — with this top-selling Keurig, making coffee is as simple as filling the tank with water, popping in a K-Cup of your choice and pressing a button. Let's face it, mornings can be hectic, and the last thing you need as you're rushing around is an involved java-making process. This quick brewer takes all the work out, and while it's on sale as we speak, we have a hunch it'll dip even lower once Prime Day officially kicks off. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $169 $249 Save $80 | Lowest price ever Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought these earbuds in the past month, so it may be an understatement to say they're a customer favorite. Released just this year, they come with more features than you may expect given their tiny package: active-noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a comfy, snug fit. Right now for Prime Day, these are matching their all-time low price. "The noise cancellation amazed me," one shopper wrote. "I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound." Save $80 | Lowest price ever $169 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Though the Prime Day price isn't the lowest we've ever seen for this popular product, it's still worth adding to your cart today. Your complexion will need extra TLC in the cold, dry winter months, and this serum will add extra hydration when your skin needs it most. Check out our beauty editor's full CosRx review for more. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Spot (2024 Release) $45 $80 Save $35 This cool gadget is more than just an alarm clock — though it's a super-sleek one, at that. In addition to the time, it'll tell you the weather, play music and even control compatible smart devices. At close to 45% off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this brand-new smart speaker, so you'd be wise to add it to your cart, stat. Check out our tech editor's review for more. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This early Prime Day deal drops the price to as low as we've seen it in years. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner $82 $124 Save $42 This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes. This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. $82 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $499 $599 Save $100 This highly versatile hair styler doesn't go on sale often, but it's dropped in price for Prime Day before, so we plan on keeping a close eye on it. One Yahoo staffer wrote, "As far as accessories go, let's just say the number of attachments this thing comes with would put your boss' emails to shame. It includes not one, but two curling barrels (1.2-inch and 1.6-inch), a firm smoothing brush, a soft smoothing brush, a round volumizing brush, a smoothing dryer and a filter cleaning brush. ... Thanks to the intelligent heat control, which tracks the airflow temperature 40 times per second to keep the device from overheating, the heat also felt more diffused, even on the highest setting. Probably a lot less harsh on my frizzled ends! That said, it was still powerful enough to dry my hair in a fraction of the time it takes with a blow dryer (there's that 13-blade Dyson digital motor for ya!)." Check out our full Dyson Airwrap review for more. $499 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.