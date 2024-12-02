Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors
Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale: 80+ epic deals on tech, Christmas gifts and more | LIVE UPDATES
Save big on tech, home, holiday essentials and more during Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale.
The Cyber Monday deals are going strong at Amazon Canada, and until tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (2:59 a.m. EST), Canadians can score some of the lowest prices in 2024. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to save on big-ticket items like TVs, Apple devices, laptops, snow blowers, air fryers and more. It's also one of the last times of 2024 that you can save on gift ideas and stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas.
Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
If you haven't shopped yet, don't worry — there's still time. Scroll down to shop all the best deals by category, as well as the standout Cyber Monday deals hand-picked by our expert team of shopping editors. You can also catch up-to-the-minute updates on the very best deals of the day by visiting Yahoo Canada's Cyber Monday 2024 live blog, curated by Canadian shopping experts.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Shop by category
Electronic deals: Best electronic deals
TV deals: Best TV & home audio deals
Kitchen deals: Best kitchen deals
Home deals: Best home deals
Beauty deals: Best beauty deals
Lawn & outdoor deals: Best lawn & garden deals
Fashion deals: Best fashion deals
Tool deals: Best tool & DIY deals
Grocery deals: Best grocery deals
Luggage deals: Best luggage deals
Pet deals: Best pet deals
Holiday deals: Best holiday deals
Automotive deals: Best automotive deals
Cyber Monday 2024: Save 50% or more on Amazon
Shop all Cyber Monday deals that are 50 per cent off or more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device$34$70Save $36
Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones$123$250Save $127
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing$119$269Save $150
Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun$70$140Save $70
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine w/ Aeroccino$159$320Save $161
YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber$50$173Save $123
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$25$65Save $40
Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush$60$120Save $60
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras$150$395Save $245
Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum$136$290Save $154
Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Best headphone deals
Apple AirPods: $40 off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $199
$239
Beats Fit Pro: $60 off Beats Fit Pro earbuds | $190
$250
JBL headphones: Take 50% off JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds | $50
$100
Shokz headphones: Save $70 on Shokz OpenRun Pro | $160
$230
Anker headphones: Take 50% off Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones | $50
$100
Sony headphones: 30% off Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones | $280
$401
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case$199$239Save $40
Best laptop & tablet deals
HP laptop: $130 off a HP 15" Laptop | $250
$380
ASUS laptop: Save 46%: ASUS Chromebook Laptop | $189
$349
Amazon Fire tablet: Take 46% off an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | $65
$120
Samsung GalaxyTablet: $220 off the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite | $230
$450
Apple MacBook: 20% off an Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop | $1,045
$1,299
HP 15 inch Laptop$250$380Save $130
Best TV & home audio deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick: Save 38% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $50
$80
Amazon Fire TV: Save $140 on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $330
$470
TCL TV: $600 off a CL 65" 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV | $1,400
$2,000
Samsung TV: 27% off a Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV | $728
$1,000
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device$50$80Save $30
Best deals on gaming & electronics
Portable charger: 73% off a Solar Charging Power Bank | $80
$300
Video doorbell: Save 51% on a Blink Video Doorbell | $32
$65
PlayStation bundle: $340 off a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | $480
$820
PS5: $100 off a PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console | $550
$650
Amazon Echo Dot: 50% off a smart speaker | $35
$70
Garmin smartwatch: $160 off a Garmin vívoactive 5 | $260
$400
Apple Watch: Save 29% on an Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch | $419
$589
Apple Watch Series 9$419$589Save $170
Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Best deals on coffee & espresso machines
Breville: $270 off a Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $730
$1,000
Nespresso: Take 48% off the Veruto Pop+ coffee machine | $99
$189
Keurig: Save 36% on a Keurig K-Express | $60
$94
Smeg: Save $55 on a Smeg Drip Coffee Machine | $190
$245
Ninja: $60 off a Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System | $190
$250
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$99$189Save $90
Best air fryer deals
Our Place Wonder Oven: Save $60 on a 6-in-1 Air Fryer & Toaster Oven | $190
$250
T-fal air fryer: Save $40 on a T-fal Infrared Air Fryer | $130
$170
Ninja air fryer: Take 20% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 6-in-1 | $150
$170
Philips air fryer: $30 off the Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer | $70
$100
Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer$70$100Save $30
Best deals on small kitchen appliances
De'Longhi: Save $70 on a De'Longhi Livenza 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker | $160
$230
Vitamix: $150 off a Vitamix Explorian Blender | $350
$500
Ninja: 32% off a Ninja CREAMi | $170
$250
Crock-Pot: 20% off a Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box | $32
$40
KitchenAid stand mixer: Save $210 on a KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer | $430
$640
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker$170$250Save $80
Best deals on more kitchen essentials
Yeti: Save 30% on a Yeti Rambler | $32
$45
Contigo: Save 50% on a Contigo 40 oz tumbler | $24
$47
Our Place Always Pan: Save $75 on an Our Place Always Pan | $125
$200
Lagostina: $70 off a Lagostina 12-Piece Cookware Set | $190
$260
Staub: Save $140 on a Cast Iron Dutch Oven | $210
$350
Owala: 20% off a travel tumbler | $30
$37
Meater: 30% off a Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer | $77
$110
MEATER SE Wireless Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer$77$110Save $33
Best Amazon Cyber Monday home & cleaning deals
Best vacuum & cleaning deals
Lefant: Save 52% on a Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop | $243
$510
Tineco: 42% off a Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner + Mop | $380
$650
Hoover: Save $70 on a Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner | $100
$170
Bissell: 37% off a Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner | $95
$150
Dyson: Take $200 off the Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum | $300
$500
Lefant M1 Robot Vacuum and Mop$243$510Save $267
Best home deals
Greenworks chainsaw: 45% off a Greenworks 10-Inch 24V Cordless Chainsaw | $104
$189
Dyson fan heater: Save $150 on a Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater | Shop for $400
$550
Blueair air purifier: Save $210 on an air purifier | Shop for $280
$490
Greenworks snow shovel: Take $76 off the Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel | $93
$169
DeWalt: 50% off a DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Impact Driver | $100
$199
Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel$93$169Save $76
Best deals on home & cleaning essentials
Command Strips: Take 32% off Command Adhesive Strips | $12
$18
Duracell batteries: Save 26% on Duracell Coppertop AA Batteries | $22
$30
Bounty paper towels: Save $7 on Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels | $21
$28
Cascade dishwasher pods: 28% off Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods | Shop for $18
$25
Tide Pods: Save on Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs | $28
$33
Command Large Refill Adhesive Strips$12$18Save $6
Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty & personal care deals
Best toothbrush & dental care deals
Philips Sonicare: Save 42% on a Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush | $25
$43
Waterpik: Save $52 on a Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $73
$125
Oral-B: $140 off an Oral-B iO Series 7L Electric Toothbrush | $160
$300
Crest: Save 49% on Crest 3D White Whitestrips | $45
$88
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser$73$125Save $52
Best skincare deals
CeraVe: Save 20% on CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion | $16
$20
Clinique: $15 off Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ | $35
$50
Paula's Choice: 20% off Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant | $39
$49
Garnier: 24% off a Vitamin C Serum | $11
$15
Neutrogena: 30% off the Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer | $16
$23
All Natural Advice: Save 27% on the All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum | $24
$33
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer$16$23Save $7
Best makeup deals
Maybelline New York: Save 43% on Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara | $10
$17
Burt's Bees: 32% off Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm | $8
$12
L’Oréal: 25% off L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara | $10
$13
Lancôme: Save 25% on Lancôme Idôle Mascara | $17
$23
Laneige: Take 20% off the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm | $20
$25
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara$10$17Save $7
Best haircare & grooming deals
Olaplex: Save $12 on Olaplex No. 7 Bond Oil | $29
$41
Shark FlexStyle: Save $85 on a Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System | $265
$350
Manscaped: Save $39 on the The Beard Hedger | $91
$130
Redken: $16 off an All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner Set | $37
$53
Botanic Hearth: Take 31% off the Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair | $14
$20
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System$265$350Save $85
Shop Cyber Monday at Abercrombie and get an extra 15% off select styles.
Shop the Abercrombie Cyber Monday sale.
Looking for Cyber Monday phone deals? Check out the Google Pixel 9-128 GB, marked down right now as part of Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday.
Google Pixel 9-128 GB