Amazon Cyber Monday 2024: The best deals from Apple, Lego, KitchenAid and more you can still shop today
Somehow these Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still live — save up to 75% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.
Cyber Monday, for us shopping editors, is one of the best days of the year. It's pretty much the last day of the year you can score some of our favorite products at their lowest prices. And, get this: While the sale event was technically over at midnight, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale still has some of the deals still live!
Whether you're looking to cross items off of your holiday gift list or want to treat yourself (no shame in that), there's a little something for everyone. We're seeing lots of all-time low prices on sought-after items, including a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, the Solo Stove Mesa XL and a 4-pack of Apple AirTags.
Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers.
Popular Amazon deals:
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $73 (was $99): Close to an all-time low
Solo Stove Mesa XL for $70 (was $100): Lowest price ever
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set for $118 (was $345): Save over 60%
Allbirds Tree Runners for $69 (was $98): Cheapest ever at Amazon
In this guide: Trending Cyber Monday deals | Cyber Monday Apple deals | Cyber Monday gifting deals | Cyber Monday tech deals | Cyber Monday home deals | Cyber Monday kitchen deals | Cyber Monday clothing deals | Cyber Monday vacuum deals | Cyber Monday beauty deals
Trending Cyber Monday Amazon deals
Solo Stove Mesa XL$70$100Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)$149$249Save $100 | Lowest price ever
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station$399$799Save $400
Orolay Down Jacket$83$150Save $67
Bissell Little Green Cleaner$81$124Save $43 with Prime
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat$170$290Save $120 with coupon
Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece$116$345Save $229
Rare Cyber Monday deals
Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to less than $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members!
The fact that this top-seller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it just dropped down to its best price ever for Cyber Monday? That puts it over the top.
With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 64-ounce food processor bowl, you'll be able to whip up frozen margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1800-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake.
There are a few different versions of the tool, and the others occasionally go on sale, but this is the first time we've ever seen the price drop on this particular model — it's even less than it was for Black Friday. The Airwrap comes in a nine-piece set, including the base tool, along with multiple barrels and brushes.
One of the best perks of this doodad is that it lets you style your hair while it's damp, cutting your primping time down significantly. It comes with a range of brushes and barrels for curling, straightening, volumizing and smoothing hair, so it can bend to all of your styling whims. For a deep dive into how well this works, check out our review of the handy gizmo.
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
All-time low price alert! There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)."
If you've been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on sale, this deal has your name written all over it. The 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection. This is the most affordable it's been.
Best Cyber Monday gift deals
This ridiculously cool puzzle cube has 36 magnets and can be configured into over 70 different shapes for hours of entertainment. It comes in 18 bright patterns and is currently on sale for as low as we've ever seen it.
If someone you know is curious to do some digging about their roots, this popular kit can help them hone in on their family's geographic origins — all with a simple saliva sample. They might even be able to discover and connect with relatives they never knew they had.
Oh, and this is as low a price as we've ever seen.
What could be better than wrapping up the day with a luxurious foot massage while you binge your favorite shows? This top-seller has five intensity modes and four programs so you (or your recipient) can enjoy a custom relaxation sesh, complete with heat.
With the on-page coupon and Yahoo's exclusive code 20UF9MT6, you're getting it for an all-time low.
Give this heavenly gadget as a holiday gift, and you'll immediately become the recipient's favorite person on the planet. They'll feel the kinks in their muscles melt away, thanks to this massager's five speeds and four foam attachments, which can be used to target different parts of the body.
This brand is practically synonymous with massage guns at this point, and while it doesn't often go on sale, this discount brings the price down to about as low as it's ever been.
Best Cyber Monday tech deals
It's always smart to be prepared in case of an emergency, and the fact that this No. 1 bestseller has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month alone speaks to its effectiveness. Should your power go out, it'll be able to juice up multiple appliances, and it also functions as a speaker and projector! Whether you bring it camping or use it at home, it should still be kickin' in about a decade.
Snag it for what our price trackers say is one of its best prices ever.
Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer!
Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list.
Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case.
Record-low price right here! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a "dumb" TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don't like the interface.
It's a wild 55% off right now for a limited time.
At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place.
At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast!
Best Cyber Monday home deals
Got pets? You'll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home.
This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills.
Cozy backyard bonfires are more attainable than you might think, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go.
This 30% discount drops the price to as low as it's ever been, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time.
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet.
One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done."
Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more.
These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets.
Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at less than two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year.
Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's 75% off.
Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for as low as they've ever been.
Whether you're stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. At nearly 60% off, it's a great time to buy.
Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more.
Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that'll make a bacon, egg and cheese (or two) without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you'd like, and it'll cook everything so that it's nice and melty by the time you've gotten dressed.
It doesn't go on sale often, so add it to your cart while it's down to one of its best prices of 2024.
Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew!
This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late.
Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more.
Dodell-Feder named this the "best Keurig coffee maker" out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more."
She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother."
It's only dipped lower than it's current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off.
We have entered holiday baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun.
It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up ahead of the holidays!
Ready to swap your stained food storage containers for a spiffy new set? This No. 1 bestselling pack comes with three containers and lids, as well as drop-in trays that allow you to separate foods within the same bin. Pretty cool, huh?
Also cool: The fact that this trio is down to the best price we've seen all year.
Want to really up your at-home java game? You'll feel like you have a personal cafe right in your kitchen, thanks to this machine's 16 precision grind settings, and the digital temperature control helps ensure your latte comes out just right. There's also a steam wand for foaming milk, and the whole process, from grinding to brewing espresso, takes under a minute.
At $200 off, this No. 1 bestseller is on sale for its best price of 2024.