Amazon Cyber Monday 2024: Time is running out! Grab these deals from Apple, Lego, Bissell, KitchenAid, Solo Stove and more

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals will save you up to 75% on everything from holiday gifts to home goods.

Mondays can be a bit of a drag. We totally get you. But hear us out: Cyber Monday isn't like most Mondays. It's one of the only times we shopping editors get excited for the start of a week. And if that Turkey Day tryptophan caused you to nap all throughout Black Friday, you're in luck; you still have a few final hours to shop the motherlode of markdowns over at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, from giftable goodies to practical home items and everything in between. Many prices have dropped even lower today than ever before, so start clickin'!



Whether you're looking to cross items off of your holiday gift list or want to treat yourself (no shame in that), there's a little something for everyone. We're seeing lots of all-time low prices on sought-after items, including a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, the Solo Stove Mesa XL and a 4-pack of Apple AirTags.

Now, as professional deal hunters, we'll be the first to tell you that not all deals are worth your time or hard-earned money. (We'd argue that most are meh.) To ensure we're only sharing the most legit discounts on the web with you, our team of shopping editors is hard at work tracking price histories across retailers.

Trending Cyber Monday Amazon deals

Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) $149 $249 Save $100 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $399 $799 Save $400 See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $83 $150 Save $67 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Cleaner $81 $124 Save $43 with Prime See at Amazon

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat $170 $290 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $118 $345 Save $227 See at Amazon

Rare Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $70 $99 Save $29 | Lowest price ever Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to less than $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! Save $29 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Special Edition Airwrap $490 $600 Save $110 | Lowest price ever There are a few different versions of the tool, and the others occasionally go on sale, but this is the first time we've ever seen the price drop on this particular model — it's even less than it was for Black Friday. The Airwrap comes in a nine-piece set, including the base tool, along with multiple barrels and brushes. One of the best perks of this doodad is that it lets you style your hair while it's damp, cutting your primping time down significantly. It comes with a range of brushes and barrels for curling, straightening, volumizing and smoothing hair, so it can bend to all of your styling whims. For a deep dive into how well this works, check out our review of the handy gizmo. Save $110 | Lowest price ever $490 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $500 at Ulta Beauty$499 at Kohl's

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $154 $249 Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved All-time low price alert! There's a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these "best wireless earbuds overall," saying, "What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple's charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15)." Save $95 | All-time low | Editor-approved $154 at Amazon

Amazon AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $39 $119 Save $80 | Lowest price ever If someone you know is curious to do some digging about their roots, this popular kit can help them hone in on their family's geographic origins — all with a simple saliva sample. They might even be able to discover and connect with relatives they never knew they had. Oh, and this is as low a price as we've ever seen. Save $80 | Lowest price ever $39 at Amazon

Amazon Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat $70 $290 Save $220 with coupon What could be better than wrapping up the day with a luxurious foot massage while you binge your favorite shows? This top-seller has five intensity modes and four programs so you (or your recipient) can enjoy a custom relaxation sesh, complete with heat. With the on-page coupon and Yahoo's exclusive code 20UF9MT6, you're getting it for an all-time low. Save $220 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Amazon TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun $190 $299 Save $109 | Lowest price ever Give this heavenly gadget as a holiday gift, and you'll immediately become the recipient's favorite person on the planet. They'll feel the kinks in their muscles melt away, thanks to this massager's five speeds and four foam attachments, which can be used to target different parts of the body. This brand is practically synonymous with massage guns at this point, and while it doesn't often go on sale, this discount brings the price down to about as low as it's ever been. Save $109 | Lowest price ever $190 at Amazon

Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $399 $799 Save $400 It's always smart to be prepared in case of an emergency, and the fact that this No. 1 bestseller has been purchased over 20,000 times in the past month alone speaks to its effectiveness. Should your power go out, it'll be able to juice up multiple appliances, and it also functions as a speaker and projector! Whether you bring it camping or use it at home, it should still be kickin' in about a decade. Snag it for what our price trackers say is one of its best prices ever. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair for you and another for the audiophile on your list. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon ChomChom Roller $12 $28 Save $16 with coupon Got pets? You'll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills. Save $16 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 | Lowest price ever Cozy backyard bonfires are more attainable than you might think, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. This 30% discount drops the price to as low as it's ever been, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time. Save $30 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $32 $52 Save $20 with coupon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to within a few dollars of its best price yet. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime These popular fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they'll shorten the drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack — and at less than two bucks apiece, you're getting these No. 1 bestsellers for one of their best prices of the year. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $30 $120 Save $90 Whether you're due for some new headrests yourself or want to spiffy up your guest room before the holidays, you'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for as low as they've ever been. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $36 $43 Save $7 Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that'll make a bacon, egg and cheese (or two) without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you'd like, and it'll cook everything so that it's nice and melty by the time you've gotten dressed. It doesn't go on sale often, so add it to your cart while it's down to one of its best prices of 2024. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $118 $345 Save $227 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling set comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still this deal beats the typical $150 we've seen it going for of late. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $118 at Amazon