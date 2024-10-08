We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best deals to shop during October Big Deal Days
We're covering the only Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping — and providing live updates as new deals drop.
Are you ready to shop like it's the holidays? Prime Big Deal Days is just getting started and there is no shortage of deals to take advantage of. Across categories, there's a fall bounty of steals to help you scratch your bargain-hunting itch. So whether you're shopping for skincare essentials or the latest tech must-haves, there's a mega-discount to score.
If you're a savvy shopper, you already know that between inflated MSRPs and "sale" prices that last for months on end, not all deals are created equal. We're glued to our computers today, adding deals as they go live to help you make every dollar count! We fanatically check price histories, compare items across retailers to find the lowest on-net pricing, and consult with our subject experts to bring only the real deals.
Our latest finds? The rarest Prime Day deals.
Top trending Prime Day deals
Apple AirPods Pro for $169 (save $80) — lowest price ever
This mini-chainsaw from Saker for $29 ($51 off) — reader obsession
Apple Watch SE for $170 ($79 off) — lowest price ever
Best October Prime Day deals overall
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$200$329Save $129
Saker Mini Chainsaw$29$80Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved
JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces$40$70Save $30
Ugg Whitecap Reversible Fleece Throw$46$98Save $52 with coupon | Lowest price ever
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$20Save $10 Lowest price ever
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum$300$470Save $170 | Lowest price ever
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$24$60Save $36 | Lowest price in over a year
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$169$249Save $80 | All-time low price
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack$16$35Save $19 with coupon
Rare October Prime Day deals
Star Wars superfans will transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away as they build 24 mini versions of classic Lego models, including the X-wing from 1999 and The Crimson Firehawk from earlier this year. You'll get the most bang for your buck with this one (especially since it's 20% off right now) — this year's set has 368 pieces, which is nearly 50 more than last year's.
Rarely do these instant sell-outs drop this much in price this early in the season.
Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought these earbuds in the past month, so it may be an understatement to say they're a customer favorite. Released just this year, they come with more features than you may expect given their tiny package: active-noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a comfy, snug fit.
Right now for Prime Day, these are matching an all-time low price.
"The noise cancellation amazed me," one shopper wrote. "I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound."
If you’ve yet to nab yourself a Dyson, Amazon is making it easier than ever (or at least the least expensive ever) with almost $170 off the Dyson V8, bringing the popular model down to $300 and securing it a spot in Amazon’s top 100 deals.
We tested the model and would recommend it to anyone looking for a lightweight, agile stick vacuum, particularly for tackling small spaces and single-floor jobs. The V8 has 40 straight minutes of run time and boasts Dyson’s signature suite of accessories, including the anti-screw brush roll, among our favorites for navigating couch cushions, car mats and other nooks and crannies.
Here's what you need to know about this incredible, wrinkle-softening eye stick, which happens to be a Jennifer Aniston staple:
First, it's honestly rare to find this high-quality, mega-popular line marked down at all (we've only ever seen it drop twice in the past few years, and never has it been this low). Second, it works: In a clinical study (by Tatcha, so take that for what it's worth) 100% of users found their skin felt both softer and better hydrated immediately after use. Last, it's a perfect, perfectly convenient winter product, targeting dry-skin patches without the mess of creams. It's also ideal for air travel: Since it's technically a solid, you don't have to worry about squeezing it into your jam-packed "liquids" bag.
Powered by the M2 chip, this MacBook Air is just as lightweight as its newer cousins but is available at a slightly discounted rate. And to drive the point home: this is the lowest price this Mac has ever been. This deal is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far.
"Very snappy, and the specs are perfect for my heavy home office use," one customer said. "Setup was a breeze from an iCloud backup. Have used it on multiple Zoom and Teams video meetings and the new camera and speakers work awesome for this purpose."
Best October Prime Day Apple deals
Don't let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it's still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. At $200, it's only a dollar more than the lowest price it's ever been!
"The battery life is great for note-taking," one reviewer wrote. "It's super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up."
If you've been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on major sale, this deal may be the answer to your wishes. This 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection. This is the lowest price this model has ever been.
"I've had this watch for a couple of months and cannot say enough good things!" said one five-star reviewer. "It makes it easy to track workouts and heart rate. Very easy to set up and use, not to mention the battery lasts me two days! Don't know how I lived without it! Also great for easily seeing my notifications when I'm working from home! Love being able to see work things while moving around my house."
Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25 a pop).
Best October Prime Day tech deals
Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he's surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest we've ever seen them.
This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you're still getting it for close to as low as we've seen with this deal.
Don’t have a smart TV? No problem. For $20 — the lowest price it's ever been — this Fire TV Stick will give you access to thousands of apps and over 1.5 million movies and TV shows.
Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We've yet to see it on sale for less.
All-time lowest price alert! This No. 1 bestseller might not be the most enormous telly on the market, but if you're looking for a high-def viewing experience, you won't be disappointed.
Because it's a Fire TV, you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and channels, and the included Alexa Voice Remote makes finding shows and movies a cinch.
Best October Prime Day home deals
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience.
One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done."
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They're made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles.
Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away.
Meet your new cuddle buddy. Pairs well with hot apple cider, mystery novels and a glowing fire. Yes, the brand famous for its cushy boots is behind this dreamy couch accessory, which checks off all the right boxes: Its double-sided design makes it super plush, while the combination of flannel and faux fur will feel like heaven against your skin (and you'll be able to switch things up depending on your mood).
Apply the on-page coupon, and it'll bring the price down to the lowest we've ever seen.
This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook.
It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently within $2 of the lowest price we've seen all year.
Don't let that $200 starting price fool you — the most we've ever seen this hose retail for is $60. That said, you're still saving nearly 50% with this deal, which brings it down to its best price of all time.
This super-long yard essential is puncture-resistant, lightweight and flexible, making it easy to use. Plus, the nozzle has 10 settings, providing spray styles to suit every need.
It might not be super frigid just yet, but you'll be glad you snagged this top-rated space heater for 50% off once the temps start dropping!
It's compact and portable enough to move from room to room, and while this isn't the lowest we've seen it on sale for, it's within a few bucks of its best price of 2024.
The fact that this No. 1 bestseller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it's currently down to its best price of the year? That puts it over the top.
With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl, you'll be able to whip up frozen margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1500-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake.
These No. 1 bestselling pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can't stop scooping them up, either. They're made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex Standard certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep.
An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price is one of the best we've seen it marked down to.
Best October Prime Day style deals
We spotted Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a black turtleneck nearly identical to this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we've seen — just $28! This classic piece will be perfect for layering under your fall jackets and, when the time comes, your winter puffer. Reviewers like that it's "not too tight."
If you're looking for denim that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst ... they start at nearly 70% off!
This fan is in love: "Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!"
The "rich mom" trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of "chic mom running errands" attire. Get it while it's nearly 50% off.
You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say.
With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits.
Time to up your style game? This cardi jacket falls just below the knee, so you can wear it over a dress or skirt — it's even sophisticated enough to wear to a wedding this fall. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it's soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. Choose from 24 colors in sizes XS to XXL — prices vary depending on your selection.
If you're picky about yoga pants, these leggings are true crowd-pleasers. The high, wide waistband is the feature we're all looking for — it keeps that tummy tamed even on our worst days. Another must-have feature? Pockets! When your leggings have pockets, you may never want to wear jeans again.
Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, they're stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. Another plus? They provide moderate tummy control that's not constricting, fans say. These super-softies sit over the belly button to keep you feeling nice and supported, and the extra-thick band won't roll down.
We love these colors, but they also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above. Get them in sizes XS-5X.
Best October Prime Day beauty deals
If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!).
According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we've seen it in years. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about.
One reason Martha Stewart looks incredible at 83? Decades of facials at Mario Badescu's skin care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star's go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this very mask.
Stewart's facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts this product on the icon's near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: "[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity." It contains ingredients like collagen and kaolin clay to help draw out oil and impurities from pores for smoother, more youthful-looking skin. All that for just $12? We'll take three tubs!
Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and straightens at the same time for sleeker, smoother tresses — no visit to the salon necessary.
If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. And while the $134 original price looks to be exaggerated, the on-sale price of $30 makes this a highly worthwhile deal.
In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects.
Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots.
These No. 1 bestselling patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance.
As the brand itself says, "It's like an energy drink for your eyes!" Celebs like Leona Lewis also use the eye masks to retain their youthful glow.