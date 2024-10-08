Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day 2024 in Canada is coming to an end: 100+ best deals during Fall Big Deal Days — up to 75% | LIVE UPDATES
Day one of October Prime Day is almost over! Here are the best deals on home & kitchen, tech and more during Prime Big Deal Days.
Day one of October Prime Day 2024 is almost coming to an end, and the Amazon Canada deals are exceptionally good. However, they can sell out fast, so you'll want to grab 'em while you can. Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, Prime Big Deal Days is one of Canada's hottest (and steepest!) sales events of the year.
How long is Prime Day, and when does it end?
Running until 11:59 p.m. PST tomorrow (Oct. 9), the two-day shopping bonanza gives Prime members access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.
Of course, a lot is going on during Fall Prime Day. Between tech must-haves and holiday essentials, thousands of items are marked down on Amazon Canada. To help keep you organized — and save you the most possible money — our team of Yahoo Canada shopping experts have done the heavy lifting for you. We've handpicked the best October Prime Day deals in Canada and listed them for you by savings and category.
Remember, Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its steepest discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.
If you keep scrolling, you'll find some of the hottest deals of Amazon Canada's Prime Big Deal Days sale, plus, a live blog that we'll update throughout the day with the newest, best and soon-to-sell-out deals.
Shop all Amazon Canada Fall Prime Day deals here. Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.
Prime Big Deal Days: What Yahoo Canada readers are buying
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)$30$60Save $30
NIYIKOW 2 Pack Hand Grip Strengthener$13$24Save $11
YETI Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler$32$45Save $13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid$16$23Save $7
MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth$120$149Save $29
Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set$34$65Save $31
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM$16$22Save $6
Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop$471$700Save $229
grace and stella Under Eye Masks$29$36Save $7
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (3 Months Supply)$8$9Save $1
L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum$15$20Save $5
Best October Prime Day tech deals
75% off: RIENOO Portable Charger for iPhone | Shop for $22
66% off: Skullcandy Jib+ Active In-Ear Wireless Earbuds | Shop for $17
Save 65% on Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Shop for $55
Take 50% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick | Shop for $30
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)$55$155Save $100
44% off: Beats Studio Pro | Shop for $263
46% off: JBL Tune 230NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds | Shop for $70
Take 43% off an Amazon Smart Plug | Shop for $20
Amazon Smart Plug | Works with Alexa$20$35Save $15
Take 47% off: jumper Laptop | Shop for $300
43% off: Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones | Shop for $160
Save 42% on Sony Wireless Headphones | Shop for $58
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones$58$100Save $42
Take 40% off soundscore V20i by Anker Open-Ear Headphones | Shop for $42
40% off: Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router | Shop for $250
36% off: Ring Video Doorbell Wired | Shop for $45
Save 35% on Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $309
Ring Video Doorbell Wired$45$70Save $25
33% off: Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle | Shop for $405
Take 33% off: ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2024) Gaming Laptop | Shop for $1,199
Take 31% off JBL Live 460NC Noise Cancelling Headphones | Shop for $90
Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $330
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (32 GB)$405$600Save $195
Save 30%: SENNHEISER Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones | Shop for $350
30% off: Anker Prime Charging Station | Shop for $165
29% off: Alexa Voice Remote Pro | Shop for $32
Take 29% off: Google Pixel Watch 2 | Shop for $250
Anker Prime Charging Station$165$236Save $71
Take 27% off an OtterBox Fast Charge USB Wall Charger | Shop for $27
27% off: Apple iPad (9th Generation) | Shop for $329
Save 27%: Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker | Shop for $160
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$329$449Save $120
25% off: Amazon Basics 68W Two-Port GaN USB-C Wall Charger | Shop for $34
23% off: LG 65-Inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV | Shop for $2,298
Save 23%: Amazon Fire TV 2.0 Soundbar | Shop for $155
LG 65-Inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV$2,298$2,998Save $700
Take 21% off: Apple AirPods Pro 2 | Shop for $259
20% off: Apple Watch Series 9 | Shop for $469
19% off: Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | Shop for $450
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch$469$589Save $120
Best October Prime Day kitchen deals
Take 48% off a CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer+ | Shop for $100
Up to 45% off Zwilling kitchen essentials
46% off: Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine | Shop for $95
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville$91$169Save $78
40% off: Tineco ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop | Shop for $390
39% off: Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | Shop for $57
Take 36% off a Lagostina 15-piece Knife Set | Shop for $90
Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$57$94Save $37
35% off: De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine | Shop for $130
Take 35% off a Contigo Streeterville Tumbler | Shop for $31
33% off: Lagostina Kitchen Pots and Pans | Shop for $255
Contigo Streeterville Tumbler, 40 oz$31$47Save $16
Save 31% on a T-fal Clipso Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker | Shop for $90
15% off: Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer | Shop for $144
Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer$144$170Save $26
Take 30% off a Simple Modern tumbler | Shop for $30
Take 24% off: Value Bundle KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer | Shop for $400
Value Bundle KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$400$524Save $124
30% off: Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Hand Blender | Shop for $70
Save 28% on an Our Place Always Pan | Shop for $145
Save 26% on a Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System | Shop for $66
Our Place Always Pan$145$200Save $55
25% off: T-fal 7-in-1 Air Fryer | Shop for $150
Take 24% off: Smeg 50's Retro Style 2-Slice Toaster | Shop for $159
Save 24%: Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender | Shop for $380
Smeg 50's Retro Style 2-Slice Toaster$159$210Save $51
19% off: Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler | Shop for $39
Take 15% off: Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5 Quart Multi-Cooker | Shop for $127
Save 15%: Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker | Shop for $171
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker$171$200Save $29
Best October Prime Day home & living deals
46% off: BLUEAIR Air Purifier | Shop for $266
Take 53% off a Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum | Shop for $136
BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Large Rooms$266$490Save $224
34% off: 23andMe Ancestry Service | Shop for $99
42% off: Smart Corner Floor Lamp | Shop for $75
Take 22% off a Google Nest Thermostat | Shop for $140
Google Nest Thermostat$140$180Save $40
Take 30% off: Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor | Shop for $63
Save 24% on a 4-pack of LifeStraws | Shop for $62
Save 23% on a DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set | Shop for $149
DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece$149$194Save $45
Take 17% off a BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower | Shop for $130
15% off: Litter-Robot 4 Beginner Bundle by Whisker | Shop for $1,062
Litter-Robot 4 Beginner Bundle by Whisker$1,062$1,249Save $187
Best October Prime Day cleaning & home essentials deals
Save 41% on a Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner | Shop for $100
35% off: Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum | Shop for $240
Save 31% on a Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum | Shop for $76
Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags$34$45Save $11
Take 24% off a Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner | Shop for $114
25% off: Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags | Shop for $34
Take 20% off a Greenworks 34 Liters AC Wet/Dry Vacuum | Shop for $160
Greenworks 34 Liters (9 Gallon) AC Wet/Dry Vacuum$160$200Save $40
Best October Prime Day holiday deals
35% off: Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar | Shop for $38
16% off: Playmobil Advent Calendar: Miraculous: Picnic in Paris | Shop for $42
15% off: Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar | Shop for $29
Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar$29$34Save $5
Save 15%: KIT KAT North Pole Friends Advent Calendar | Shop for $13
Take 15% off: LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar | Shop for $42
10% off: Walkers Shortbread Advent Calendar | Shop for $31
KIT KAT North Pole Friends Advent Calendar$13$15Save $2
Best October Prime Day beauty & personal care deals
50% off: Sports Research Marine Collagen Peptides Powder | Shop for $28
50% off: Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush | Shop for $60
48% off: L'ANGE HAIR 2-in-1 Curling Wand & Titanium Hair Straightener | Shop for $84
Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush$60$120Save $60
Take 46% off: Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Toothbrush | Shop for $135
Save 41% on a Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser | Shop for $80
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser$80$136Save $56
Save 40% on L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Shampoo | Shop for $29
40% off: BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Hair Straightener | Shop for $42
Save 40%: Gum Monsterz Kids' Toothbrush | Shop for $7
BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Hair Straightener$42$70Save $28
Take 40% off: Philips Electric Shaver Series 9000 | Shop for $210
33% off: Crest 3D Whitestrips | Shop for $60
Save 33% off the RENPHO Eyeris 2 Eye Mask | Shop for $60
RENPHO Eyeris 2 - Eye Mask with Bluetooth$60$90Save $30
Save 31% on Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil | Shop for $14
Save 30% on the LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask | Shop for $30
Take 30% off: LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry | Shop for $23
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask$30$44Save $14
30% off: LANEIGE Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask | Shop for $34
30% off: Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum | Shop for $78
Save 25%: Theragun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun | Shop for $299
Theragun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun -$299$399Save $100
25% off: Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer | Shop for $41
21% off: innisfree Green Tea Hydration Heroes Kit | Shop for $38
Take 20% off Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Cream | Shop for $71
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry$23$33Save $10
Take 20% off the Caudalie VinoSource S.O.S. Thirst-Quenching Serum | Shop for $56
Save 20% on the Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask | Shop for $45
Take 15% off the Kérastase Volumifique Shampoo | Shop for $47
Kérastase Volumifique Shampoo$47$55Save $8
Save 15%: Dyson Airstrait Wet to Dry Hair Straightener | Shop for $595
15% off: MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger | Shop for $140
Take 15% off: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete | Shop for $680
Save 15% on a TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun | Shop for $169
Best October Prime Day grocery deals
Take 36% off: Van Houtte Espresso Superiore K-Cup Coffee Pods | Shop for $14
Save 30% on Maynards Assorted Gummy Candy | Shop for $13
30% off: Twizzlers & Jolly Rancher Misfit Gummies | Shop for $19
Twizzlers & Jolly Rancher Misfit Gummies$19$28Save $9
Take 30% off: Hershey's & Reese's 95 Count Bulk Size Candy | Shop for $14
27% off: Lavazza Espresso Dark Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods | Shop for $19
21% off: McCafe Premium Medium Dark Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods | Shop for $28
Save 18%: Tim Hortons Original Coffee Blend K-Cup Pods | Shop for $29
