Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day 2024 in Canada is coming to an end: 100+ best deals during Fall Big Deal Days — up to 75% | LIVE UPDATES

Day one of October Prime Day is almost over! Here are the best deals on home & kitchen, tech and more during Prime Big Deal Days.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Day 1 of October Prime Day is coming to an end: 100+ deals to shop — save up to 75 per cent. (Photos via Amazon)

Day one of October Prime Day 2024 is almost coming to an end, and the Amazon Canada deals are exceptionally good. However, they can sell out fast, so you'll want to grab 'em while you can. Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, Prime Big Deal Days is one of Canada's hottest (and steepest!) sales events of the year.

Running until 11:59 p.m. PST tomorrow (Oct. 9), the two-day shopping bonanza gives Prime members access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.

Of course, a lot is going on during Fall Prime Day. Between tech must-haves and holiday essentials, thousands of items are marked down on Amazon Canada. To help keep you organized — and save you the most possible money — our team of Yahoo Canada shopping experts have done the heavy lifting for you. We've handpicked the best October Prime Day deals in Canada and listed them for you by savings and category.

Remember, Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its steepest discounts. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

If you keep scrolling, you'll find some of the hottest deals of Amazon Canada's Prime Big Deal Days sale, plus, a live blog that we'll update throughout the day with the newest, best and soon-to-sell-out deals.

Shop all Amazon Canada Fall Prime Day deals here. Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)

    $30$60
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

    $16$23
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth

    $120$149
    Save $29
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop

    $471$700
    Save $229
    See at Amazon

  • Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (3 Months Supply)

    $8$9
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

  • L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (32 GB)

    $405$600
    Save $195
    See at Amazon

  • LG 65-Inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV

    $2,298$2,998
    Save $700
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

    $469$589
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $91$169
    Save $78
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $57$94
    Save $37
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $144$170
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Value Bundle KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $400$524
    Save $124
    See at Amazon

  • Smeg 50's Retro Style 2-Slice Toaster

    $159$210
    Save $51
    See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day home & living deals

  • BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Large Rooms

    $266$490
    Save $224
    See at Amazon

  • DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece

    $149$194
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Litter-Robot 4 Beginner Bundle by Whisker

    $1,062$1,249
    Save $187
    See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day cleaning & home essentials deals

  • Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags

    $34$45
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Greenworks 34 Liters (9 Gallon) AC Wet/Dry Vacuum

    $160$200
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • KIT KAT North Pole Friends Advent Calendar

    $13$15
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day beauty & personal care deals

  • Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

    $80$136
    Save $56
    See at Amazon

  • BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Hair Straightener

    $42$70
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • RENPHO Eyeris 2 - Eye Mask with Bluetooth

    $60$90
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Theragun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun -

    $299$399
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Twizzlers & Jolly Rancher Misfit Gummies

    $19$28
    Save $9
    See at Amazon