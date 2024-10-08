Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day 2024 in Canada is coming to an end: 100+ best deals during Fall Big Deal Days — up to 75% | LIVE UPDATES

Day one of October Prime Day is almost over! Here are the best deals on home & kitchen, tech and more during Prime Big Deal Days.

Day 1 of October Prime Day is coming to an end: 100+ deals to shop — save up to 75 per cent. (Photos via Amazon)

Day one of October Prime Day 2024 is almost coming to an end, and the Amazon Canada deals are exceptionally good. However, they can sell out fast, so you'll want to grab 'em while you can. Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, Prime Big Deal Days is one of Canada's hottest (and steepest!) sales events of the year.

How long is Prime Day, and when does it end?

Running until 11:59 p.m. PST tomorrow (Oct. 9), the two-day shopping bonanza gives Prime members access to tens of thousands of deals, including on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Dyson, Shark and more.

Of course, a lot is going on during Fall Prime Day. Between tech must-haves and holiday essentials, thousands of items are marked down on Amazon Canada. To help keep you organized — and save you the most possible money — our team of Yahoo Canada shopping experts have done the heavy lifting for you. We've handpicked the best October Prime Day deals in Canada and listed them for you by savings and category.

Remember, Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive event, so you'll need a Prime membership to access its steepest discounts.

If you keep scrolling, you'll find some of the hottest deals of Amazon Canada's Prime Big Deal Days sale, plus, a live blog that we'll update throughout the day with the newest, best and soon-to-sell-out deals.

October Prime Day 2024: Shop the best deals by category

Prime Big Deal Days: What Yahoo Canada readers are buying

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

NIYIKOW 2 Pack Hand Grip Strengthener $13 $24 Save $11 See at Amazon

YETI Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler $32 $45 Save $13 See at Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid $16 $23 Save $7 See at Amazon

MEATER Plus | Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth $120 $149 Save $29 See at Amazon

Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set $34 $65 Save $31 See at Amazon

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop $471 $700 Save $229 See at Amazon

grace and stella Under Eye Masks $29 $36 Save $7 See at Amazon

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (3 Months Supply) $8 $9 Save $1 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $55 $155 Save $100 See at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug | Works with Alexa $20 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones $58 $100 Save $42 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (32 GB) $405 $600 Save $195 See at Amazon

Anker Prime Charging Station $165 $236 Save $71 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $329 $449 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG 65-Inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $2,298 $2,998 Save $700 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch $469 $589 Save $120 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day kitchen deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville $91 $169 Save $78 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $57 $94 Save $37 See at Amazon

Contigo Streeterville Tumbler, 40 oz $31 $47 Save $16 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer $144 $170 Save $26 See at Amazon

Value Bundle KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $400 $524 Save $124 See at Amazon

Our Place Always Pan $145 $200 Save $55 See at Amazon

Smeg 50's Retro Style 2-Slice Toaster $159 $210 Save $51 See at Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker $171 $200 Save $29 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day home & living deals

BLUEAIR Air Purifier for Large Rooms $266 $490 Save $224 See at Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat $140 $180 Save $40 See at Amazon

DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece $149 $194 Save $45 See at Amazon

Litter-Robot 4 Beginner Bundle by Whisker $1,062 $1,249 Save $187 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day cleaning & home essentials deals

Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Storage Bags $34 $45 Save $11 See at Amazon

Greenworks 34 Liters (9 Gallon) AC Wet/Dry Vacuum $160 $200 Save $40 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day holiday deals

Melissa & Doug Wooden Advent Calendar $29 $34 Save $5 See at Amazon

KIT KAT North Pole Friends Advent Calendar $13 $15 Save $2 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day beauty & personal care deals

Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $80 $136 Save $56 See at Amazon

BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Hair Straightener $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

RENPHO Eyeris 2 - Eye Mask with Bluetooth $60 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask $30 $44 Save $14 See at Amazon

Theragun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun - $299 $399 Save $100 See at Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kérastase Volumifique Shampoo $47 $55 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best October Prime Day grocery deals