End-of-year sales are here: Score discounts at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more

Did Santa forget something under your tree? Scoop up savings on Apple, Dyson, Kate Spade, KitchenAid and more.

Christmas may be over, but these tech, kitchen, style and beauty deals are so good, we can't help but feel the festive spirit's still in the air. (Kate Spade Outlet/Amazon)

Now that the gifts are unwrapped and the stockings unstuffed, it's prime time to redirect the focus to someone who can use a treat or two: you. If Santa forgot something on your wishlist, you're in luck: As any deal hunter worth their salt knows, the biggest winter sales don't start until after the holidays. So whether you have a gift card burning a hole in your pocket (or you just want to congratulate yourself on being the best gift-giver you know), you can save on everything you had your eye on all year.

Need some inspiration? How about new Apple AirTags, down to a record-low $70 for four? What about half-off a brand-new Dyson cordless stick vac? You can also upgrade your floppy old pillows for these icon-status Beckham bed pillows for 55% off. There's a ton more where those came from, too — just keep scrolling and we'll do the rest.

Best post-Christmas deals overall

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 | Editor-approved Pros and home bakers alike adore this multitasking appliance. At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. Save $80 | Editor-approved $250 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair while you can save big. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Jana Tote $79 $359 Save $280 with coupon This bag's long handles and longer, narrower silhouette make this sleeker than other totes. Elegant and classic, it's right at home alongside everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. You can even match it up with the marshmallowiest of winter puffer coats and it'd still be cute. Save $280 with coupon $79 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102 If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies. (Psst: This price beats Amazon's!) $97 at Walmart

Apple Apple Watch Series 10 $360 $429 Save $69 with coupon If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. The on-page coupon drops the price to within a dollar of its all-time low, so you really can't do much better than that. You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. Save $69 with coupon $360 at Amazon

Amazon Apple 2024 MacBook Air $899 $1,099 Save $200 This model, powered by Apple's ultrafast M3 chip, was released this year, so we're surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $200 discount (one of its lowest prices ever). In fact, the only time it's ever been lower was during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. It's also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you'll find, so can you really go wrong? $899 at Amazon

Sur La Table Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 You can't go wrong with this 6.75-quart beauty, which was designed to be more lightweight (measured by quart) than other premium cast iron cookware on the market. Ina Garten is a fan of the brand, saying it's "great for soups, stews and braising." This model is a bit more shallow than standard Dutch ovens, but it has a large surface area that makes it ideal for browning meat and reducing liquids. We're not seeing it for any less than it is here — and it comes in eight stunning colors, so good luck choosing! $280 at Sur La Table

Best post-Christmas sales at top retailers

Amazon : We're seeing savings of up to 40% — sometimes more! — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty during the Amazon Winter Sale.

Best Buy : Save up to 50% on appliances, plus nab savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.

Nordstrom : Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more.

QVC: Take advantage of the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale, which nabs you up to 45% off all clearance merch.

REI: The retailer's outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Sephora : Save up to 50% on brands like Fenty, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's and more.

Target : You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 40% off floor care, up to 45% off headphones and 50% off board games for the perfect New Year's Eve night in.

Walmart : The mega-retailer's end-of-year sale has massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.

Wayfair : Take advantage of up to 60% off on furniture, kitchen tools and home decor during the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Asics, New Balance and more.

Best post-Christmas tech deals

I almost never ask for electronics for Christmas; I'd much rather get a gift card and take advantage of year-end sales to find the exact model of iPad, MacBook Air or headphones that I want rather than let my family members try and make that decision for me. Luckily, there's no shortage of stunning tech deals out there right now, from Apple, Beats, Samsung, Amazon and more.

Best post-Christmas kitchen deals

You might be done with holiday meal prep for another year, but we'd argue you still have a good three months of prime cooking time ahead of you. Doesn't spending a chilly day in the kitchen cooking your favorite comfort food sound like the coziest thing ever? And you can revamp your arsenal for a steal: We're seeing lots of post-Christmas sales on some of the most sought-after appliance and cookware brands, from KitchenAid stand mixers to the Yahoo editor-approved Our Place Always Pan (celebs love it too). That gets a resounding, "Yes, Chef!"

Best post-Christmas bedding and mattress deals

If you've vowed to work on improving your sleep in 2025, replacing your shabby pillows, sheets and mattress is a good place to start. Uncomfortable bed making you toss and turn? Give it a wallet-friendly refresh courtesy of markdowns on Casper, Tempur-Pedic ... even Oprah's favorite, Cozy Earth. With savings of up to 60%, these sales are anything but a snoozefest.

Best post-Christmas beauty deals

If you've been looking for an excuse to overhaul your regimen, look no further — it's a New Year! Whether the winter chill has been leaving your skin feeling a little parched or you're on the hunt for a hair tool that'll help you master the art of the blowout, there are markdowns aplenty to be had. How about kicking off 2025 with some pampering for your skin? This trio of Kiehl's moisturizers is $11 off. Want to eradicate those coffee stains for good? Crest Whitestrips are over 30% off. Here are some other picks we're eyeing:

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush ($36, originally $55): The Ferrari of toothbrushes has a motor that delivers 82,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($19, originally $25): We're not gonna lie; Clinique Almost Lipstick is definitely on the pricier side — so when we heard that it's marked down, our ears perked up. It's also constantly selling out at every retailer, even when it's not on sale. Right now, Amazon has it in stock and on sale.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($33, originally $50): Reviewers can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years' worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it's designed with sensitive smiles in mind.

Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask ($10, originally $18): Get your gourd on! This mask has been a favorite of beauty experts for decades, and for good reason — it's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid but a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin.

Kiehl's Gotta Hand it To You Set ($34, originally $45): If parched, frigid winter air wreaks havoc on your hands, it's time to step up your moisturizer game with this TLC-giving trio. Kiehl's beloved formula is rich enough to hydrate your skin for hours without leaving it greasy or oily. "Very nice lotion," raved one shopper. "Very healing without being too greasy. Perfect for dry winter hands!"

Best post-Christmas vacuum deals

So, you're resolving to clean more regularly in the New Year? Why not start from the (literal) ground floor and snag one of the highly discounted dust picker-uppers we've spotted — brands like iRobot, Shark and, yes, even Dyson can be yours for a steal. Whether you prefer a lightweight stick vacuum, sturdy upright, portable handheld or just want a robovac to do all of the dirty work for you, we've got a model with your name on it.

Best post-Christmas style deals

Whether you're dreaming of a closet overhaul or just need a new pair of boots, now is the time to scoop up some serious style steals. Why so many markdowns? Retailers are trying to clear their e-racks to make room for spring looks, which translates to big savings on cold weather essentials — and with at least two more months of winter chill, we're there for it. Even if you're not on the hunt for a new coat or the perfect cashmere scarf, there are still plenty of savings to take advantage of on season-less styles, like denim, bags and PJs. Here are some we have our eye on:

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($20, originally $48): If you're looking for denim that's designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the Amanda jeans definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything.

Colorfulkoala Women's Dreamlux Leggings ($29, originally $35): Not only do these leggings boast thousands of 5-star reviews, senior deals writer Britt penned her own love letter to her pair: "If you're looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings are an affordable alternative (though they're supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I'd very much advise doing."

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set ($117, originally $195): This pajama set is a favorite of Oprah’s for a reason: It's made nearly entirely from bamboo, plus it's super stretchy, doesn't pill and feels cool on the skin.

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17, originally $70): Stride out for flannel season in style! This Walmart button-down has a slightly oversize fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.

Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip ($30, originally $60): This just might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the zip-up works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days, even though it's also thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer when the temps dip below zero.