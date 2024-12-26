End-of-year sales are here: Score discounts at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more

Why you can trust us
Now that the gifts are unwrapped and the stockings unstuffed, it's prime time to redirect the focus to someone who can use a treat or two: you. If Santa forgot something on your wishlist, you're in luck: As any deal hunter worth their salt knows, the biggest winter sales don't start until after the holidays. So whether you have a gift card burning a hole in your pocket (or you just want to congratulate yourself on being the best gift-giver you know), you can save on everything you had your eye on all year.
Need some inspiration? How about new Apple AirTags, down to a record-low $70 for four? What about half-off a brand-new Dyson cordless stick vac? You can also upgrade your floppy old pillows for these icon-status Beckham bed pillows for 55% off. There's a ton more where those came from, too — just keep scrolling and we'll do the rest.
Best post-Christmas deals overall
$331 at Amazon
Yahoo Senior Tech Editor Rick Broida dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, so if you're looking for the cream of the crop, grab it now while it's on sale. It comes with a one-year warranty, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and has a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage.
"[It] seamlessly pairs with the rest of my Apple devices," one impressed shopper wrote. "Build quality is great as all Apple devices are. ... Charges via USB-C and includes a nice braided charger. Screen is great, speakers are clear and battery is long-lasting."
Explore More Buying Options$630 at HSN$349 at Staples
When it comes to serums, this beloved snail mucin from CosRx stands out — it's won multiple awards, has more than 54,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and also impressed our very own beauty editor. Users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin.
If you're new to K-beauty and are looking for a product that defines the entire genre, this is it. If you're snail mucin-curious, now's the time to escar-go and get it.
$18 at Amazon
Save $7 | Editor tested and approved
$70 at Amazon
All-time low price alert! Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $17 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members (in my case that was me)!
Explore More Buying Options$89 at Adorama$91 at Staples
Pros and home bakers alike adore this multitasking appliance. At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients.
This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun.
$250 at Amazon
Save $80 | Editor-approved
Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair while you can save big.
Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case.
$79 at Amazon
Save $71 | Lowest price ever
This bag's long handles and longer, narrower silhouette make this sleeker than other totes. Elegant and classic, it's right at home alongside everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. You can even match it up with the marshmallowiest of winter puffer coats and it'd still be cute.
$79 at Kate Spade Outlet
Save $280 with coupon
$19 at Amazon
We're not gonna lie; Clinique Almost Lipstick is definitely on the pricier side — so when we heard that it's marked down, our ears perked up. It's also constantly selling out at every retailer, even when it's not on sale. Right now, Amazon has it in stock and on sale.
At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast!
$150 at Amazon
Save $100 | Lowest price ever
$97 at Walmart
If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies. (Psst: This price beats Amazon's!)
If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. The on-page coupon drops the price to within a dollar of its all-time low, so you really can't do much better than that.
You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist.
$360 at Amazon
Save $69 with coupon
$330 at HexClad
Gordon Ramsay himself uses these pots and pans, so ... that's saying something! They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off.
Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets of 2024 for more.
$899 at Amazon
This model, powered by Apple's ultrafast M3 chip, was released this year, so we're surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $200 discount (one of its lowest prices ever). In fact, the only time it's ever been lower was during Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
It's also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you'll find, so can you really go wrong?
$280 at Sur La Table
You can't go wrong with this 6.75-quart beauty, which was designed to be more lightweight (measured by quart) than other premium cast iron cookware on the market. Ina Garten is a fan of the brand, saying it's "great for soups, stews and braising." This model is a bit more shallow than standard Dutch ovens, but it has a large surface area that makes it ideal for browning meat and reducing liquids. We're not seeing it for any less than it is here — and it comes in eight stunning colors, so good luck choosing!
Best post-Christmas sales at top retailers
Amazon: We're seeing savings of up to 40% — sometimes more! — on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty during the Amazon Winter Sale.
Best Buy: Save up to 50% on appliances, plus nab savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.
Nordstrom: Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more.
QVC: Take advantage of the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale, which nabs you up to 45% off all clearance merch.
REI: The retailer's outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.
Sephora: Save up to 50% on brands like Fenty, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's and more.
Target: You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 40% off floor care, up to 45% off headphones and 50% off board games for the perfect New Year's Eve night in.
Walmart: The mega-retailer's end-of-year sale has massive discounts that rival (and often beat) Amazon on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding and clothing, to name a few.
Wayfair: Take advantage of up to 60% off on furniture, kitchen tools and home decor during the retailer's end-of-year clearance sale.
Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands, including Asics, New Balance and more.
Best post-Christmas tech deals
I almost never ask for electronics for Christmas; I'd much rather get a gift card and take advantage of year-end sales to find the exact model of iPad, MacBook Air or headphones that I want rather than let my family members try and make that decision for me. Luckily, there's no shortage of stunning tech deals out there right now, from Apple, Beats, Samsung, Amazon and more.
Apple iPad 10th Gen ($279, originally $349): This iPad is one of the best tablets you can buy, period. While we’ve seen this model for slightly cheaper, this is still a steal for the quality and performance you get — especially with features like the A14 Bionic chip, 10-hour battery life and that gorgeous Retina display.
Apple AirPods ($119, originally $129): Offering premium sound, seamless connectivity and a comfortable, all-day fit, these fan-favorite buds are perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game without breaking the bank.
Apple AirPods Pro ($190, originally $249): As a long-time Apple user, I waited way too long to buy my AirPods Pro. Don't be like me, get nearly $60 off these noise-canceling buds now.
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($340, originally $520): You're looking at the lowest price of the year on this stunning set, thanks to a $30-off coupon.
Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Smart TV ($5,000, originally $8,000) Samsung is stepping up with fantastic discounts on its TV lineup, including a jaw-dropping deal on this nearly 100-inch beast, now marked down by a whopping $3,000. If you’re looking to (seriously) upgrade your viewing experience — and have five-grand burning a hole in your pocket — this deal's got your name on it.
Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds ($20, originally $40): When we put some of the best earbuds to the test, we crowned the Baseus buds as the top budget pick, thanks to their impressive sound quality and noise-cancelling features. Even at their usual $40 they'd be a steal, but a 50% coupon puts them at their lowest price ever, making them dang near irresistible.
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($100, originally $200): Noise-cancelling headphones can keep you sane if you’re trying to get your work done around screaming kids or watching a movie on a plane … next to screaming kids. And at 50% off, your sanity doesn’t have to come with a high price tag.
Apple Watch Series 10 ($360, originally $429): Planning to get serious about your workout regimen in '25? Snag yourself one of these. Packed with features such as a brighter display than previous models, advanced health tracking (including ECG and sleep monitoring) and seamless integration with your Apple devices, it’s perfect for anyone looking to stay connected and monitor their fitness goals.
Samsung The Frame 65-Inch Class QLED 4K TV ($1,298, originally $1,797): This TV isn’t just for binge-watching; it lets you show off your artistic side by displaying everything from classic works of art to the photos you took on vacation. Yes, it’s a splurge, but with a gorgeous matte display and at $699 off, it’s a whole lot easier to justify.
Reolink Altas PT Ultra ($152, originally $230): This home security camera continuously records in stunning 4K for up to 96 hours on a single charge, or for up to 500 days in motion-detection mode. You get excellent night vision too. Another bonus: No pesky subscription fee.
Samsung Neo 55-inch QLED 4K TV ($1,050, originally $1,800): This QLED TV delivers eye-popping clarity and vivid colors, offering lifelike, immersive visuals that are perfect for movies, sports and other high-quality content. At this price, you’re getting a premium viewing experience that’s hard to beat.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ($150, originally $230): These lightweight earbuds feature active noise cancellation, seamless connectivity with your Samsung devices, 360-degree sound and even real-time translation, thanks to the interpreter feature on Galaxy phones. What a world we're living in.
Best post-Christmas kitchen deals
You might be done with holiday meal prep for another year, but we'd argue you still have a good three months of prime cooking time ahead of you. Doesn't spending a chilly day in the kitchen cooking your favorite comfort food sound like the coziest thing ever? And you can revamp your arsenal for a steal: We're seeing lots of post-Christmas sales on some of the most sought-after appliance and cookware brands, from KitchenAid stand mixers to the Yahoo editor-approved Our Place Always Pan (celebs love it too). That gets a resounding, "Yes, Chef!"
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer ($250, originally $330): Save $80 on this best-in-class baking workhorse at Amazon. Snow-day cookies, here you come — and with nary an arm workout in sight. This is as low as it's been since July!
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer ($280, originally $450): Need a more industrial option? Here ya go! Because it has a bowl-lift design rather than the tilt-head variety, this model's more stable and can whip things up with greater power. Plus, the bowl itself is a bit larger. At nearly 40% off, this is the best price we're seeing on the web.
Le Creuset 6.75-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven ($280, originally $430): You won't find this stunner from Ina Garten's favorite brand for any less than it currently is at Sur La Table. Use it to make delectable soups, stews, braises and other family feasts this winter.
Ninja Creami ($149, originally $199): Keep the ice cream party going all year long with this top-rated appliance, which makes churning out customizable frozen treats a breeze. It's on sale for less at Walmart than it is at Amazon ... (it's also Yahoo editor-approved — check out our review for more).
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($100, originally $230): It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact cooker turns out crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than at Amazon (it's down to a record low).
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 ($99, originally $150): This multi-use, nonstick beauty might become your most-reached-for piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebs alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.") It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $51 off (within $4 of the lowest it's ever been). Check out our full Our Place Always Pan review for more.
Carote 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set ($20, originally $30): Kick off the new year with a fresh set of blades — at a serious price slash. This colorful collection comes with six different knives and protective covers for each. Plus, their nonstick coatings make them a breeze to clean.
HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set ($330, originally $532): Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how peevishly particular he is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well."
Best post-Christmas bedding and mattress deals
If you've vowed to work on improving your sleep in 2025, replacing your shabby pillows, sheets and mattress is a good place to start. Uncomfortable bed making you toss and turn? Give it a wallet-friendly refresh courtesy of markdowns on Casper, Tempur-Pedic ... even Oprah's favorite, Cozy Earth. With savings of up to 60%, these sales are anything but a snoozefest.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen ($233, originally $389): This ethereally soft, breathable set is one of Oprah's favorite things, so you know it's good — and Yahoo editors adore it too (check out our review for more). Plus, save up to 40% sitewide.
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Pillowcases, Standard, 2-Pack ($30, originally $59): Not only will these silky-smooth sleeves elevate the look of your bed, they'll feel divine against your skin. Save nearly 50% on this gorgeous pair and more from the dreamy linen brand (oh, and if it's your first order, you can chop an extra 15% off at checkout).
Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress, Queen ($1,495, originally $1,875): You don't want to ghost this sale, which will save you nearly $400 on a top-rated model that strikes just the right balance between comfy and supportive.
Purple Mattress, Queen ($1,199, originally $1,499): This bestseller features the brand's patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support your movements while you sleep — and we're seeing it for $100 less than it was just over a month ago.
Bear Original Mattress, Queen ($649, originally $998): If you're looking for a marriage of affordability and excellence, Bear is a brand you'll want to check out. Apply code YEAREND at checkout for 35% off (and free accessories!).
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, Queen ($649, originally $1,563): Here's another option that's on the more budget-friendly side, though with over 40,000 perfect ratings, you wouldn't know it. It's nearly 60% off!
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress, Queen ($1,999, originally $2,199): This New Year's deal saves you $200 on the brand's comfortable and pressure-relieving sleep surface, which is made of its proprietary Tempur-Material.
Nestl Sheet Set, Queen ($25, originally $63): A Walmart favorite, this wildly popular, double-brushed sheet set is on mega-sale. 12,000-plus five-star fans can't be wrong, right?
Alwyn Home Sleep Bathild 3 Mattress, Queen ($116, originally $250): Snagging a queen-size mattress for under $200 might sound too good to be true, but it's possible over at Wayfair. This 55%-off deal scores you a medium-firm model that adapts to your body's contours and keeps things cool and comfy for custom support. And that pillow layer is like having a plush mattress topper built right in!
Best post-Christmas beauty deals
If you've been looking for an excuse to overhaul your regimen, look no further — it's a New Year! Whether the winter chill has been leaving your skin feeling a little parched or you're on the hunt for a hair tool that'll help you master the art of the blowout, there are markdowns aplenty to be had. How about kicking off 2025 with some pampering for your skin? This trio of Kiehl's moisturizers is $11 off. Want to eradicate those coffee stains for good? Crest Whitestrips are over 30% off. Here are some other picks we're eyeing:
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush ($36, originally $55): The Ferrari of toothbrushes has a motor that delivers 82,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush.
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($19, originally $25): We're not gonna lie; Clinique Almost Lipstick is definitely on the pricier side — so when we heard that it's marked down, our ears perked up. It's also constantly selling out at every retailer, even when it's not on sale. Right now, Amazon has it in stock and on sale.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($33, originally $50): Reviewers can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years' worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it's designed with sensitive smiles in mind.
Bliss Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask ($10, originally $18): Get your gourd on! This mask has been a favorite of beauty experts for decades, and for good reason — it's a powerful at-home exfoliating treatment that truly wakes up your skin and gives it a serious glow. It uses enzymes from pumpkin, which are similar to alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid but a lot more gentle. This makes it an ideal exfoliant for those with more sensitive skin.
Kiehl's Gotta Hand it To You Set ($34, originally $45): If parched, frigid winter air wreaks havoc on your hands, it's time to step up your moisturizer game with this TLC-giving trio. Kiehl's beloved formula is rich enough to hydrate your skin for hours without leaving it greasy or oily. "Very nice lotion," raved one shopper. "Very healing without being too greasy. Perfect for dry winter hands!"
Best post-Christmas vacuum deals
So, you're resolving to clean more regularly in the New Year? Why not start from the (literal) ground floor and snag one of the highly discounted dust picker-uppers we've spotted — brands like iRobot, Shark and, yes, even Dyson can be yours for a steal. Whether you prefer a lightweight stick vacuum, sturdy upright, portable handheld or just want a robovac to do all of the dirty work for you, we've got a model with your name on it.
Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum ($100, originally $270): We think it's pretty "Inse"-ane that such a sleek-looking vac could cost so little, but this bestseller proves you don't have to break the bank to upgrade your cleaning appliance. It runs for up to 45 minutes and weighs just over 8 pounds, making it a breeze to bring from room to room.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum ($400, originally $650): Of course, if it's a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $250 discount at Walmart. This is the brand's most lightweight model (just 5.2 pounds!), but it can run for up to an hour per charge. It ranked high on our list of the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum ($200, originally $400): This model's just slightly heavier but costs half as much at 50% off. The detangling Motorbar gets into thick carpet fibers to suck up deeply embedded dust and hair, and it runs for up to 40 minutes.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum ($149, originally $250): Rather not push a vacuum around at all? Not only will this robovac zap up dirt and dust while you relax on the couch, it'll empty itself when it's full too! This is the lowest price we've ever seen it on sale for.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner ($88, originally $124): Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this under-$100 Walmart bestseller, which has powerful suction to help eliminate stubborn stains (and their accompanying odors). We often see it on sale for $98, so grab it while it's $10 less!
Dirt Devil Endura Express Upright Vacuum ($50, originally $70): This wildly affordable debris demon weighs just 9 pounds and has an 8-foot extension wand for reaching higher surfaces. We've yet to see this Target-exclusive dip lower than it is now.
Black & Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum ($68, originally $100): Animal cohabitators, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's for you. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car. It's compact and lightweight at 2.6 pounds, and our price trackers tell us it's only dipped $1 lower all year.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum ($97, originally $199): If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal really puts the bite on its price. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies.
Best post-Christmas style deals
Whether you're dreaming of a closet overhaul or just need a new pair of boots, now is the time to scoop up some serious style steals. Why so many markdowns? Retailers are trying to clear their e-racks to make room for spring looks, which translates to big savings on cold weather essentials — and with at least two more months of winter chill, we're there for it. Even if you're not on the hunt for a new coat or the perfect cashmere scarf, there are still plenty of savings to take advantage of on season-less styles, like denim, bags and PJs. Here are some we have our eye on:
Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans ($20, originally $48): If you're looking for denim that's designed to fit women of all shapes and sizes, the Amanda jeans definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything.
Colorfulkoala Women's Dreamlux Leggings ($29, originally $35): Not only do these leggings boast thousands of 5-star reviews, senior deals writer Britt penned her own love letter to her pair: "If you're looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, Colorfulkoala Dreamlux leggings are an affordable alternative (though they're supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I'd very much advise doing."
Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set ($117, originally $195): This pajama set is a favorite of Oprah’s for a reason: It's made nearly entirely from bamboo, plus it's super stretchy, doesn't pill and feels cool on the skin.
Kate Spade Jana Tote ($79, originally $359): This bag's long handles and narrower silhouette make this sleeker than other totes. Elegant and classic, it's right at home alongside everything from jeans and a white tee to a polished office look or date night 'fit. You can even match it up with the marshmallowiest of winter puffer coats and it'd still be cute.
Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt ($17, originally $70): Stride out for flannel season in style! This Walmart button-down has a slightly oversize fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal over a tee on warm days and a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Available in 15 colors.
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip ($30, originally $60): This just might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, the zip-up works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days, even though it's also thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer when the temps dip below zero.
