The best after-Christmas Amazon deals: Score Apple AirTags for a record low and more

The Amazon Winter Sale is chock-full of all-time low prices on everything from home goods to tech finds. Save big on brands like Solo Stove, Beats and iRobot.
Here's the thing about the holidays: Despite all the shopping we have to do in the run-up to them, once they're over they leave us ... wanting to go shopping! Sounds counterintuitive, but it makes sense: Maybe we got plenty of presents, but none of them really hit the bulls-eye. Maybe we witnessed a friend or family member get something awesome and it left us resolving to snag one for ourself. And, of course, maybe we got a gift card, a delicious year-end bonus or a wad of cash and, well, we need to do something with it. Now. That's where Amazon's Winter Sale comes in.
Make 2025 the year you finally get to hear your jams and podcasts in appropriately high fidelity — at just $79, these Beats earbuds are nearly half price. Decided to stop merely drooling over YouTube cooking videos and actually attempt some of those recipes ... with an appropriately outfitted kitchen? Wish yourself a Merry After-Christmas with this chef-quality KitchenAid mixer for $80 off. Been wondering what all the fuss is about Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey? We're planting a big wet one on this 25%-off deal.
You get the idea. Whatever you need to scratch that covetous post-holiday itch — fashion, self-care, tech, DIY — it's here for the taking.
Trending Amazon deals
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack$70$99Save $29 | Lowest price ever
Solo Stove Mesa XL$70$100Save $30
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$13Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with SPF 50$12$27Save $15 with coupon | Lowest price all year
Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet$9$13Save $4 with Prime
Beats Studio Buds$79$150Save $71 | Lowest price ever
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$55Save $25 | Amazon Lightning Deal
Clinique Almost Lipstick, Black Honey$19$25Save $6
Rare Amazon deals
All-time low price alert! Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone.
The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $17 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members!
Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years!
At 45% off, our price trackers tell us this is close to as low as it gets — but it's a lightning deal, so you'll want to zap it up ASAP. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named "best overall toothbrush — for more.
Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These are at their lowest price ever, so grab a pair while you can save big.
Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case.
Skin feeling a bit parched thanks to the dry winter air? This highly rated moisturizer is here to save the day, and it doubles as a sunscreen. (Yes, you need SPF even during the colder months!) It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, along with antioxidants like vitamin E for extra protection. Because it's got a gel-like consistency, it'll absorb quickly without feeling heavy, so feel free to apply makeup over top.
Apply the on-page coupon to get it for the lowest price we've seen all year — and check out our roundup of the best facial sunscreens for more.
We've got quite a few months until summer, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite grilled foods in the meantime. This indoor appliance allows you to char burgers, hot dogs and veggies all year round — and not only that, it also air-fries, roasts, bakes and broils. Plus, it's got a handy built-in smart thermometer so you'll never have to guess if your steak is the perfect doneness. It only dips lower than it is now (nearly 40% off) during events like Prime Day and Black Friday.
Best Amazon tech deals
Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less.
Ready to invite Alexa into your home? This cute little device is so much more than just a speaker — you'll be able to ask her questions and have her play music, tell you the weather or even turn on lights, all without lifting a finger. At less than 4 inches wide, the device will hardly take up any space, and if you're new to the world of smart speakers, this one's a prime introduction.
At 55% off, this is the best price it's ever been on sale for, FYI. Check out our roundup of the best smart-home speakers to shop additional models.
May your precious phone never reach 0% battery again ... that's the promise of these top-selling, on-the-go juice boxes. Each one is equipped with two USB ports, and you can have them fully charged up in just four to five hours. They're currently within a dollar of their lowest price yet.
At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast!
These highly rated cordless headphones are 50% off; that means you can bask in all the signature Beats features for just $100. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop.
They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them suitable for life on the go.
Best Amazon home deals
Want to start the new year off on the right foot, er, head? You'd be wise to snag this popular pair while it's nearly 80% off.
Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They're also machine washable and on sale for as low as they've ever been.
Cozy backyard bonfires — they're not just for fancy people in Aspen anymore, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go.
It's only ever dipped lower than its current price by $4, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time.
If you have dirty grout on your to-do list, chances are you're avoiding this dreaded task. And we can't really blame you. Crouching down while furiously scrubbing away for hours on end — knowing there's a very good chance it'll barely look any different once you're done — isn't anyone's idea of a good time. While you can't avoid the job entirely, you can dramatically reduce the amount of elbow grease required with this nifty tool, which I (Britt) am slightly obsessed with.
It's essentially like an electric toothbrush for your home, and scrubs 60 times per second to bust grime out of those hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Plus, it's down to one of its best prices in years.
Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
Big swaths of the country are experiencing freezing temperatures, and if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time.
These No. 1 bestsellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen these for; unsurprisingly, more than 20,000 pairs were purchased in the past month.
Handy humans, this one's for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you'll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At over 45% off, this is one of the best prices we've seen it on sale for in years.
Is the cold air wreaking havoc on your skin and sinuses? True to its name, this popular machine has two ducts for spraying both hot and cold mists, which can help soothe irritation from dry air while increasing your space's humidity faster. We've yet to see it dip lower all year.
De-gunk those crevices in your car — or anywhere in your home — with slime ... yes, slime! This sticky substance fits right into those hard-to-reach areas like cupholders, air vents, door handles, keyboards and more to pull out any dust or crumbs that may have made their way inside. It's on sale for about as low as it ever gets.
Best Amazon kitchen deals
When the temps drop, few things are as cozy as whipping up some homemade treats. Even cozier? Giving your arms a rest! At 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time — and it's ideal for multitasking, as it'll do all of the mixing while you prep other ingredients.
This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up while you can save $80!
I (Britt) own this multiuse, nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez collaborated with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.")
Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it is oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $51 off (within $4 of the lowest it's ever been). Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more.
Kick off the new year with a fresh set of blades — and for a total steal. This colorful collection comes with six different types of knives and protective covers for each. Plus, their nonstick coatings make them a breeze to clean.
This popular model was designed to draw more flavor and aroma out of your coffee for a richer sipping experience, and has options for brewing a stronger cup or pouring over ice. The 42% discount brings it to within a few bucks of its lowest price all year.
Best Amazon style deals
This sleek wallet will help keep your personal information protected while out and about — take that, identity thieves! Its six card slots keep things minimal (who wants a bulky wallet?) and, yes, this top-seller is made of 100% genuine leather. FYI, this price is within a dollar of its all-time low.
Travelambo's top-selling women's bifold is also on sale for just $1 more.
This warm yet lightweight fleece is the versatile piece you'll be reaching for all winter: Use it as an extra layer under your puffer coat or pair it with some leggings on milder days when you take the dog out for a walk. Not too bulky, it's soft, stylish and boasts features like zippered side pockets, a collared neck and an adjustable drawstring hem. We haven't seen it on sale for less in months, and we don't expect it to dip in price anytime soon.
Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's currently nearly 60% off.
Your frigid feet deserve these wildly popular thick wool socks, which will keep your toes nice and warm while livening things up with their colorful designs. At five pairs to a pack, these are down to just $2 a pop. Time to stock up.
Get your steps in comfortably in 2025 with these lightweight, foot-saving kicks from Adidas. The midsole cushioning offers comfort where you need it most, and the grippy rubber outsole helps prevent slips. And don't worry, you can wear them as much as you like — they're machine washable. Prices vary by size and color.
Best Amazon vacuum deals
A No. 1 bestselling Roomba that's 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app.
Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more.
Pet parents, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's got your name on it. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car. It's compact and lightweight at 2.6 pounds, and our price trackers tell us it's only dipped $1 lower all year.
Fast food crumbs taking over your ride? Fear not — it's this super-strong handvac to the rescue, according to Yahoo Senior Editor Jessica Dodell-Feder, who tested it out.
"Like many DeWalt tools, this cordless vacuum cleaner is reliable and powerful," she says. "I was surprised at how easy it was to maneuver considering its exceptionally strong suction."
When Dodell-Feder tested this vacuum, it was a pricey $179 — now, at 45% off, it's down to just about its best price of the year. Oh, and you can snag batteries and a charger for 60% off as well.
Check out her full roundup of the best car vacuums for more.