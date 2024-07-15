The best Amazon Prime Day deals are here a day early — Save up to 70% on 40+ Prime Day deals

We found all-time low pricing ahead of the Prime Day sale on some of our favorite products from Apple, Vitamix, Yeti and more.

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off in less than 24 hours! (Cue: lots of jumping for joy from our deals-obsessed team.) Of course, everyone's favorite online retailer isn't one to make us wait without dropping a bundle of early Prime Day deals, which we shopping pros have been busy rounding up for you, our dear readers.

But here's the thing: Not all deals offer real savings — shoppers always have to be wary of inflated MSRPs and products that have sat at their "discounted" price for months. That's why we're here to expertly guide you and help make every dollar count.

So we're sharing everything we know now about the sale, including the best early Prime Day sales it makes sense to "Add to Cart" today (aka the real deals). From an Apple AirTag currently marked down to its all-time lowest price ($24) to a No. 1 bestselling Instant Pot (over 40% off at just $75), these are the most worthwhile of the bunch. Happy saving!

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Live 4 updates Instant Pot Duo Plus , $75 (was $130): This No. 1 bestseller is down to its lowest price of the year. Its 6-quart capacity holds food for up to six people, and you can use it for everything from steaming veggies and preparing rice to making your own yogurt.

Apple 2024 Macbook Air, 13-inch, $899 (was $1099): We typically have to wait until next year's model hits the scene before we can see any sort of discount on a new Mac, so saving $200 on the 2024 MacBook Air before Amazon Prime Day even starts is pretty darn exciting. Read more here.

Saker Mini Chain Saw , $40 (was $80): This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. You'll save 50% with this deal, which brings the price down to as low as we've ever seen it.

Shark Robot Vacuum, $295 (was $599): Want a hands-off cleaning option? Look no further than this popular (as in, over 20,000 sold last month) robovac. It's dropped down to its lowest-ever sale price.

Best Prime Day deals on everyday essentials

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $12 $20 Save $8 These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They're made entirely of wool, and they will not only make your washables plush but also shorten their drying time in the process. What's more, they'll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. At 40% off, consider them our favorite laundry hack. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. Now say "cheese!" This is just about as low as they ever go on sale for. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher $16 $26 Save $10 with Prime Using a filtered pitcher can help prevent you from drinking water that's laden with impurities. This popular, BPA-free Brita reduces copper, cadmium and mercury levels for better-tasting H2O, in addition to minimizing the taste and odor from chorine (no thanks). Its 6-cup capacity is on the smaller size, meaning it won't take up much room in your fridge, and it'll alert you when it's time to swap out the filter. At nearly 40% off, this is as good a price as we've seen. Save $10 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 8 $16 $29 Save $13 with coupon These No. 1 bestselling containers are "clearly" doing something right if tens of thousands of shoppers gave them a perfect five-star rating. In addition to helping cut down on food waste, these bins allow you to group your food products and beverages by category for a more cohesive, easy-to-navigate fridge. Juice boxes, veggies, fruits, sauces, dressings — each can have its own designated space. Plus, if something happens to spill, it'll be contained in the bin, which is much easier to clean than an entire sticky fridge shelf. This is the lowest price we've ever seen, so grab a few sets for your pantry and under your sinks too. Save $13 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $12 $25 Save $13 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This now-iconic serum has amassed an enormous following, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. At over 50% off, it's currently within a dollar of its best price of the year. Check out our Beauty Editor's full CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence review for more. $12 at Amazon

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $11 $22 Save $11 The bottom line about skin care: If you have an aging face and want to appear like you have a, well, less-aging face, you need retinol. And if you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a 0.3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Best of all, right now it's inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of a major skin-care investment. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender $399 $500 Save $101 If you've been holding out for an on-sale Vitamix, this model is currently marked down to the best price we're seeing online — it's $100 off. The 64-ounce container can hold large batches of hot soup and refreshing smoothies, while the brand's best-in-class blades break down ice and frozen ingredients like a champ. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 $43 Save $13 with Prime Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that'll make a bacon, egg and cheese (or two) without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you'd like, and it'll cook everything so that it's nice and melty by the time you've gotten dressed. We haven't seen it on sale for this low since 2021, and it hasn't dipped lower since 2020, making this one of the best early Prime Day kitchen deals so far. Save $13 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $80 $180 Save $100 At 56% off, the slice is right when it comes to this sleek knife set. If you could use one less thing to remember, go ahead and cross "sharpen knives" off your to-do list, because this savvy set will do it automatically. These knives come housed in an attractive wooden block with slots that hone each blade every time you use them. The set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 6-inch utility knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, kitchen shears and the aforementioned block. The triple-riveted handle is contoured to feel comfortable in your hand, allowing you to chop more confidently, and each tip is labeled so you'll know which knife you're reaching for. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 Says one Yahoo staffer: "I used to bake for a living, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my go-to appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty machine. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one is built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next)." At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It's only dipped lower than its current sale price once this year, and not by very much. $250 at Amazon

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $85 $120 Save $35 with Prime An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. We've never seen it on sale for as low as this before. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. Save $35 with Prime $85 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $11 $20 Save $9 with Prime and coupon If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is also easy to wipe clean, and this price is just about as low as it gets. Save $9 with Prime and coupon $11 at Amazon

Amazon Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother $7 $20 Save $13 with Prime Do you have a bit of a Starbucks obsession? It'll be more like Star-save some-bucks once you get a load of this powerful device, which will have you whipping up and enjoying foamy beverages in no time. Let's be real — the appeal of a cappuccino starts dwindling the longer one waits in that chaotic a.m. line, and why shell out for something that's so easy to make at home? This is as low as it's been all year, so grab one for you and another for your favorite java fiend. Check out our full Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother review for more. Save $13 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals

Amazon Hopopro High-Pressure Shower Head $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon If you've watched more than five minutes of HGTV, you know that upgrading a bathroom is one of the most expensive rehab projects you can do. At 50% off (less than $20!), this shower head is an easy way to get a fancy upgrade minus the financial headache (and the sledgehammer). Save $15 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $15 $45 Save $30 with Prime and coupon It's safe to say you won't be needing your puffer coat for a looong time. Rather than letting it take up space in your closet, allow these roomy storage bags to keep all of your off-season belongings organized and out of the way. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. Applying the on-page coupon brings this set down to the best price we've ever seen. Save $30 with Prime and coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers — and one Yahoo staffer — swear by this little lifesaver. Our deals editor says, "At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted to a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. ... This compact carbon monoxide detector comes with a 10-year limited manufacturer warranty, but you'll want to make sure the batteries are always in working order. (Speaking of batteries: Because it doesn't plug into an outlet, it'll keep working during power outages.)" This No. 1 bestseller is just two bucks more than its lowest price of the year, and over 10,000 were purchased in the past month. $18 at Amazon

Amazon NineSky Dehumidifier $69 $110 Save $41 with Prime and coupon Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this No. 1 bestselling appliance can dehumidify up to 800 square feet. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination. This is close to as low as we've seen it dip all year. Save $41 with Prime and coupon $69 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 Grime, be gone! This battery-powered doodad tackles stubborn messes like a champ, zero elbow grease required. One Yahoo staffer wrote of the viral-favorite super-scrubber, "It's conveniently water-resistant, with a small brush head that is designed to fit into tight corners and small spaces — think grout lines, faucets, window edges, tire crevices. ... Now that I've seen the wonders the Rubbermaid Reveal can work on stained grout, I'll be using it for pretty much any cleaning chore involving scrubbing." Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $78 $220 Save $142 with coupon If seasonal allergies are making you sneezier than a certain friend of Snow White's, you'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently 65% off. It can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, and it does so quietly (as in, softer than a whisper so you won't wake up Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,000 square feet. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $142 with coupon $78 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $130 $250 Save $120 We usually want to avoid sharks during the summer, but we'll make an exception for this popular stick vac that's close to 50% off. It's certainly much lighter than a great white — just 7 pounds — and since it's corded, you won't have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of your cleaning sesh. The pop-out hand vac is handy for cleaning higher surfaces too. $130 at Amazon

Best Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 The Apple AirTag will help keep you from ever losing your luggage, purse — anything, really. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This is the best price we've seen for this most-recent version. Check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers for more. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29 $50 Save $21 Want to streamline your streaming experience? This Roku stick will have you flipping through Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more, seamlessly. With 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, your viewing experience will be a crisp, vivid one, and it's compatible with voice-control programs like Siri and Alexa. It's rarely on sale for less than this, folks. $29 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell $50 $100 Save $50 with Prime You can't really put a price on having real peace of mind, but we'll take 50% off! It's a fabulous price and considering it has over 150,000 "perfect" ratings, you can feel confident in its effectiveness. It's easy to set up (mounting hardware is included) and connect to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, so your home will feel more secure in a jiffy. Oh, and now you'll be able to see when all of your Amazon goodies arrive. Save $50 with Prime $50 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $80 $130 Save $50 If a smaller screen suits your needs, you won't do much better than this highly affordable 32-incher. It's equipped with Alexa voice control and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, meaning you can pair it with your Apple device to broadcast photos and videos on the screen. Check out our roundup of the best budget TVs for more. $80 at Amazon

Best Prime Day style deals

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $16 $48 Save $32 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detailing elevates the look above your standard T-shirt bra, and it's 66% off (just a dollar more than its all-time lowest price). Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers $10 $22 Save $12 Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make a comfy alternative: breezy enough to keep you cool but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags — other brands, take note! Grab 'em while they're nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Brouk & Co. Capri Everyday Stripe Tote $16 $20 Save $4 Everyone needs a sturdy, durable tote for bringing on trips or to the beach — and this one happens to be Oprah-approved! (And on rare sale.) “You get a lot of bang for your buck with this cotton canvas tote: smart-looking, with vegan leather accents," she says of her Favorite Things 2023 pick. "Doesn’t it look like a more expensive bag? It’s just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff. Gayle, are you listening?” $16 at Amazon

Amazon Cupshe Textured Tummy Control Swimsuit $31 $45 Save $14 Whether you're a pool person or a beach bum, you'll want a swimsuit that stays in place, shapes your bod, looks stylish and won't break the bank — like this one. We love the modern feel of this square-neck one-piece. The textured material gives it a slimming effect and a fashion-forward twist — win-win. Plus, it's over 30% off. $31 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress $33 $48 Save $15 with coupon Light and airy dresses are a great option for your summer wardrobe, especially if they manage to be extra comfortable too. The problem is, "extra comfortable" in dresses usually equals a shapeless swath of fabric. Is it too much to ask to look and feel effortlessly gorgeous? Enter: this casual t-shirt style dress that looks laid-back and cool, feels cozy, and flatters just about any figure without squishing and squeezing. You're saving $15 with the on-page coupon, and you can snap one (or more!) up in a whopping 23 colors and patterns to punch up your seasonal style. Save $15 with coupon $33 at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel deals

Amazon Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Portable Cooler $175 $250 Save $75 with Prime If you've been wanting to hop aboard the Yeti train, now is your chance to do it for less. This lightweight cooler can hold up to a dozen cans with ice and boasts a leakproof zipper, puncture- and UV-resistant material and the ability to keep its contents cold all day. Our trackers tell us this is the lowest price it's ever been on sale for, just sayin'! Save $75 with Prime $175 at Amazon

Amazon Riemot Travel Cup Holder $10 $14 Save $4 with Prime There are few things as frustrating as buying an overpriced drink at the airport and not having anywhere to set it. But we've found a genius solution. This removable caddy attaches to your carry-on luggage handle and has slots for two cups — natch, the flight attendants of the world use it religiously. This is as low as it gets, folks! Save $4 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bagail Compression Packing Cubes, 4-Pack $17 $27 Save $10 with Prime Traveling with just a carry-on can be limiting, so it's best to do whatever you can to maximize the space you have. One of the easiest and most effective ways to do this is with a set of compression packing cubes. Just pack your clothes inside each cube, zip them up with the standard zipper then once more with the extra compression zipper. This is designed to save up to 60% of space in your luggage, allowing you to pack more. And, according to the 14,000+ five-star reviewers (including at least one pilot), this set is worth the investment. Save $10 with Prime $17 at Amazon

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon released the official dates of their Prime Day sales event for 2024, and here's the skinny: This year's summer Prime Day spectacular will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16, and run through Wednesday, July 17. This is a touch later in the month than expected — last year's summer Prime Day ran from Tuesday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 12. If you want to get super granular, we have those details too: The event officially begins at 3 a.m. EST, and will run a full 48 hours.

What day is Prime Day for Amazon in 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17.

Is Prime Day 2 times a year?

Prime Day usually takes place in July, and in 2023 Amazon officially added an October Prime Day. We will wait and see if there's an October Prime day again in 2024.

How much is Amazon Prime in 2024?

There are two options when it comes to signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. You can pay monthly at $14.99 per month or annually at $139 per year. You can also try Prime free for 30 days. Note that you’ll be charged automatically at the end of the trial period unless you cancel. If you’re a college student, you can try Prime free for six months and then pay $7.49 per month after your trial ends.There’s also a $6.99 per month Prime Access option available for those who receive SNAP benefits, Medicaid or other qualifying government assistance. Read more about Amazon Prime membership and its benefits.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, a tradition that the retailer launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive only to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you're not yet a member, don't sweat it — you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more all year 'round.) Not ready to join the club yet? Well, you can sign up for Amazon Prime at any time, including during PD itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you'll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at Amazon Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like warm-weather fashion finds, outdoor must-haves, and classics like electronics and kitchenware. Plus, it's almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering big deals on their house-brand products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more.

Like last year's Prime Days, we're expecting mega markdowns on big brands like Apple, Ninja and Samsung, along with discounts on Yahoo reader favorites and highly reviewed bestsellers. Unlike Black Friday, where holiday shopping reigns supreme, Prime Day is particularly well-timed for checking a host of items off your own list, including travel necessities, summer-entertaining supplies and upgrades for the home, office and even your beauty routine.

How do I find the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. We'll have category experts on deck to keep you up-to-date on all the marked-down must-haves. We'll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you're getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Amazon Prime Day, so check back often for updates.

Will other retailers have sales?

Plenty of other online retailers try to get in on the savings action, so sales will often start a little earlier at places like Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Sephora and more.

