Yahoo Life Shopping
Why you can trust us

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Live

The best October Prime Day deals to shop on day 2 of the Big Deal Days sale

We're covering the only deals worth shopping on the final day of Amazon Prime Day — including 70% off Apple, Dyson, Ninja and more.

Carrie McCabe and Britt Ross
Updated
Image of Amazon boxes stacked up outside a door.
We're covering Prime Day in real time to make sure you're getting the best deals possible! (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day (Amazon Day for short; Prime Big Deal Days if you're being a stickler) is heading into its final hours — but the deals aren't slowing down. We're still scouring the retailer to bring you the absolute best Prime Day deals to shop before the sale ends. So if you're looking to save on anything from the latest tech must-haves to skin care essentials, our team of shopping experts have found the right deal for you.

Because as savvy shoppers know, between inflated MSRPs and "sale" prices that last for months on end, not all deals are created equal. We fanatically check price histories, compare items across retailers to find the lowest on-net pricing, and consult with our subject experts to bring only the real deals.

We'll be updating this guide in real time as we scour the thousands of deals — adding the latest and greatest steals at least every 15 minutes — to make sure you're shopping the only ones that matter. (Our most recent finds are in the Rare Deals section, below.) Our latest update? Some of Oprah's Favorite Things on sale and some surprising Prime Day deals.

  • Saker Mini Chainsaw

    $29$80
    Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved
    See at Amazon

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack

    $36$80
    Save $44 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

    $300$470
    Save $170 | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • Ugg Whitecap Reversible Fleece Throw

    $45$98
    Save $53 with coupon | Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces

    $40$70
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender

    $10$20
    Save $10 Lowest price ever
    See at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $24$60
    Save $36 | Lowest price in over a year
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

    $169$249
    Save $80 | All-time low price
    See at Amazon

  • Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack

    $16$35
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon
Amazon

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

$36$45
Save $9 with code

In one of her annual faves roundups, Oprah gushed: “I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all your essentials. And hooray for all the color options!” Grab it at a discount with our exclusive code.

Save $9 with code
$36 at Amazon
Amazon

Jiggy Christmas Town Puzzle Kit, 800 Pieces

$34$49Save $15

The exact puzzle that Oprah completed and included in her 2023 list isn't part of the sale, but this festive one is. It's a tad bigger than Oprah's (300 pieces, to be exact), but that just means it'll give you and your loved ones more time to unplug this holiday season. Once you're done, seal it with the puzzle glue and put your handiwork on display for all to see. That means, you get a family-friendly activity and seasonal decor for less than $40 — that sounds like a steal to me!

$34 at Amazon
Amazon

Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

$35$44Save $9

Oprah said it: This hardworking duo is the ultimate travel companion,"with a smaller pouch perfect for makeup and a larger one for accessories." It's made with quality vegan leather, so she even suggests emptying the larger pouch and "transforming it into a going-out bag." Genius.

Pick between a mix of neutrals and brights, all of which are 20% off for Prime Day.

$35 at Amazon
Amazon

Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper

$32$46Save $14

Back in 2022, Oprah raved that these quilted nylon slippers with memory foam insoles "makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud." Amazon shoppers agree, with one pointing out that "because they have a sole on them that can go outside in the rain I find myself wearing them to take the garbage and recycling containers to the curb." 

Choose from six bold colors, including the aptly named Sangria shade shown here. Savings may vary by color, so go with Sangria, Pavement or Peacoat if you want to score the best deal. 

$32 at Amazon
Amazon

Lego 'Star Wars' Advent Calendar

$36$45Save $9

Star Wars superfans will transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away as they build 24 mini versions of classic Lego models, including the X-wing from 1999 and The Crimson Firehawk from earlier this year. You'll get the most bang for your buck with this No. 1 bestseller (especially since it's 20% off right now) — this year's set has 368 pieces, which is nearly 50 more than last year's.

Rarely do these instant sell-outs drop this much in price this early in the season.

$36 at Amazon
Amazon

Tatcha The Serum Eye Brightener Stick

$34$49
Save $15 | Lowest price ever

Here's what you need to know about this incredible, wrinkle-softening eye stick, which happens to be a Jennifer Aniston staple:

First, it's honestly rare to find this high-quality, mega-popular line marked down at all (we've only ever seen it drop twice in the past few years, and never has it been this low). Second, it works: In a clinical study (by Tatcha, so take that for what it's worth) 100% of users found their skin felt both softer and better hydrated immediately after use. Last, it's a convenient winter product, targeting dry-skin patches without the mess of creams. It's also ideal for air travel: Since it's technically a solid, you don't have to worry about squeezing it into your jam-packed "liquids" bag.

Save $15 | Lowest price ever
$34 at Amazon
Amazon

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

$300$470
Save $170 | Lowest price ever

If you’ve yet to nab yourself a Dyson, Amazon is making it easier than ever (or at least the least expensive ever) with almost $170 off the Dyson V8, bringing the popular model down to $300 and securing it a spot in Amazon’s top 100 deals.

We tested the model and would recommend it to anyone looking for a lightweight, agile stick vacuum, particularly for tackling small spaces and single-floor jobs. The V8 has 40 straight minutes of run time and boasts Dyson’s signature suite of accessories, including the anti-screw brush roll, among our favorites for navigating couch cushions, car mats and other nooks and crannies.

Save $170 | Lowest price ever
$300 at Amazon
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

$169$249
Save $80 | All-time low price

Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought these earbuds in the past month, so it may be an understatement to say they're a customer favorite. Released just this year, they come with more features than you may expect given their tiny package: active-noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a comfy, snug fit. 

Right now for Prime Day, these are matching an all-time low price. 

"The noise cancellation amazed me," one shopper wrote. "I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound."

Save $80 | All-time low price
$169 at Amazon
Our Place

Our Place Wonder Oven

$155$195Save $40

If you've been debating buying an air fryer, now's your shot — Our Place's Wonder Oven is $40 off, bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon.

One of the best air fryers we've ever tested, this 6-in-1 countertop hero cooked the usual suspects — french fries, breaded chicken tenders, chicken wings and crab rangoons — to (tender, crispy) spec.

$155 at Amazon
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$200$329Save $129

Don't let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it's still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. At $200, it's only a dollar more than the lowest price it's ever been!

"The battery life is great for note-taking," one reviewer wrote. "It's super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up."

$200 at Amazon
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation)

$170$249
Save $79 | Lowest price ever

If you've been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on major sale, this deal may be the answer to your wishes. This 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection. This is the lowest price this model has ever been. 

"I've had this watch for a couple of months and cannot say enough good things!" said one five-star reviewer. "It makes it easy to track workouts and heart rate. Very easy to set up and use, not to mention the battery lasts me two days! Don't know how I lived without it! Also great for easily seeing my notifications when I'm working from home! Love being able to see work things while moving around my house."

Save $79 | Lowest price ever
$170 at Amazon
Amazon

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack

$80$99Save $19

Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25 a pop).

$80 at Amazon
Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw

$29$80
Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved

Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience.

One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done."

Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more.

Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved
$29 at Amazon
Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces

$40$70Save $30

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They're made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles.

Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Ugg Whitecap Reversible Fleece Throw

$45$98
Save $53 | Lowest price ever

Meet your new cuddle buddy. Pairs well with hot apple cider, mystery novels and a glowing fire. Yes, the brand famous for its cushy boots is behind this dreamy couch accessory, which checks off all the right boxes: Its double-sided design makes it super plush, while the combination of flannel and faux fur will feel like heaven against your skin (and you'll be able to switch things up depending on your mood).

Apply the on-page coupon, and it'll bring the price down to the lowest we've ever seen.

Save $53 | Lowest price ever
$45 at Amazon
Amazon

Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch

$30$45Save $15

This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook.

It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently within $2 of the lowest price we've seen all year.

Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review.

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

$24$60Save $36

It might not be super frigid just yet, but you'll be glad you snagged this top-rated space heater for 50% off once the temps start dropping!

It's compact and portable enough to move from room to room, and while this isn't the lowest we've seen it on sale for, it's within a few bucks of its best price of 2024.

$24 at Amazon
Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

$120$200Save $80

The fact that this No. 1 bestseller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it's currently down to its best price of the year? That puts it over the top.

With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl, you'll be able to whip up frozen margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1500-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake.

$120 at Amazon
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack

$36$80
Save $44 with coupon

These No. 1 bestselling pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can't stop scooping them up, either. They're made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex Standard certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep.

They're 40% off with the on-page coupon, and rarely do they dip lower than that. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more.

Save $44 with coupon
$36 at Amazon
Amazon

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer

$85$120Save $35

An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price is one of the best we've seen it marked down to.

Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more.

$85 at Amazon
Amazon

Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds

$20$40
Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved

Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he's surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest we've ever seen them.

Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved
$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Mregb Solar Charger

$30$299
Save $269 with coupon

This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You'd be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you're still getting it for close to as low as we've seen with this deal.

Save $269 with coupon
$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

$20$40Save $20

Don’t have a smart TV? No problem. For $20 — the lowest price it's ever been — this Fire TV Stick will give you access to thousands of apps and over 1.5 million movies and TV shows.

$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender

$10$20
Save $10 Lowest price ever

Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We've yet to see it on sale for less.

Check out our tech editor's roundup of the products he can't live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty.

Save $10 Lowest price ever
$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV

$60$80
Save $20 Lowest price ever

All-time lowest price alert! This top-seller might not be the most enormous telly on the market, but if you're looking for a high-def viewing experience, you won't be disappointed.

Because it's a Fire TV, you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and channels, and the included Alexa Voice Remote makes finding shows and movies a cinch.

Save $20 Lowest price ever
$60 at Amazon
Amazon

Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck

$30$50
Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever

We spotted Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a black turtleneck nearly identical to this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we've seen — just $28! This classic piece will be perfect for layering under your fall jackets and, when the time comes, your winter puffer. Reviewers like that it's "not too tight."

Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever
$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans

$16$48Save $32

If you're looking for denim that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They're a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst ... they start at nearly 70% off!

This fan is in love: "Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!"

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover

$24$53
Save $29 with coupon

The "rich mom" trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of "chic mom running errands" attire. Get it while it's nearly 50% off.

Save $29 with coupon
$24 at Amazon
Amazon

Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit

$12$23
Save $11 with coupon

You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say.

With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits.

Save $11 with coupon
$12 at Amazon
Amazon

The Gym People High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Pants

$20$30
Save $10 with Prime

If you're picky about yoga pants, these leggings are true crowd-pleasers. The high, wide waistband is the feature we're all looking for — it keeps that tummy tamed even on our worst days. Another must-have feature? Pockets! When your leggings have pockets, you may never want to wear jeans again.

Save $10 with Prime
$20 at Amazon
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips

$30$46
Save $16 with Prime

If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!).

According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we've seen it in years. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about.

Save $16 with Prime
$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask

$12$20
Save $8 | Lowest price all year

One reason Martha Stewart looks incredible at 83? Decades of facials at Mario Badescu's skin care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star's go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this very mask.

Stewart's facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts this product on the icon's near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: "[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity." It contains ingredients like collagen and kaolin clay to help draw out oil and impurities from pores for smoother, more youthful-looking skin. All that for just $12? We'll take three tubs!

Save $8 | Lowest price all year
$12 at Amazon
Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

$13$25
Save $12 Editor-approved

In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects.

Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots.

Check out our beauty editor's full CosRx review for more.

Save $12 Editor-approved
$13 at Amazon
Amazon