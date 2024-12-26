The best post-Christmas Amazon deals: Score Apple AirTags for a record low and more

The Amazon Winter Sale is chock-full of all-time low prices on everything from home goods to tech finds. Save big on brands like Solo Stove, Beats and iRobot.

Santa might be on vacation 'til next year, but that doesn't mean the season of giving is over — quite the opposite, in fact! The Amazon Winter Sale is in full swing with post-Christmas deals galore, and our belated present to you? A selection of markdowns handpicked by our team of trusty discount hunters. We've rounded up the best Amazon deals on everything from tech gadgets to home goods that'll get your home in shape for the new year. Plus, cold-weather clothing essentials, beauty finds and more.

How does a 4-pack of Apple AirTags marked down to $70 (it's lowest price ever) sound? Or maybe a Shark hairstyling tool that'll have you giving yourself salon-quality blowouts at home (it's on rare sale). A Roomba, down to its all-time low, will make cleaning the floor something you actually look forward to (because you won't be the one doing it!), and if you've resolved to hone your baking skills in 2025, you'll want to grab this KitchenAid stand mixer while it's $80 off.

Keep scrolling to see what else you can score big savings on — happy saving!

Popular Amazon deals:

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack for $70 (was $99): All-time low

Apple Watch Series 10 for $379 (was $429): Within a dollar of its all-time low

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $250 (was $330): Editor-approved

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for $149 (was $250): All-time low

Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $100 (was $200): All-time low

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System for $250 (was $320): Rare sale

In this guide: Trending Amazon deals | Rare Amazon deals | Amazon tech deals | Amazon home deals | Amazon kitchen deals | Amazon style deals | Amazon vacuum deals | Amazon beauty deals

Trending Amazon deals

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $70 $99 Save $29 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 $379 $429 Save $50 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime See at Amazon

Clinique Almost Lipstick, Black Honey $19 $25 Save $6 See at Amazon

Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Rare Amazon deals

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $70 $99 Save $29 | Lowest price ever All-time low price alert! Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $17 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! Save $29 | Lowest price ever $70 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $79 $150 Save $71 | Lowest price ever Ready to upgrade your listening experience? These wildly popular earbuds are down to their lowest price ever, so grab a pair while you can save big. Equipped with features like active noise canceling and transparency modes, you'll be able to choose how much of the outside world you'd like to tune out while enjoying playlists and audiobooks. Plus, these babies are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can take 'em to the gym, and you'll be treated to up to 24 hours of listening time via the charging case. Save $71 | Lowest price ever $79 at Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $379 $429 Save $50 If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. The on-page coupon drops the price to within a dollar of its all-time low, so you really can't do much better than that. You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. $379 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill $170 $280 Save $110 We've got quite a few months until summer, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite grilled foods in the meantime. This indoor appliance allows you to char burgers, hot dogs and veggies all year round — and not only that, it also air-fries, roasts, bakes and broils. Plus, it's got a handy built-in smart thermometer so you'll never have to guess if your steak is the perfect doneness. It only dips lower than it is now (nearly 40% off) during events like Prime Day and Black Friday. $170 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Loveledi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack $20 $25 Save $5 with Prime May your precious phone never reach 0% battery again ... that's the promise of these top-selling, on-the-go power banks. Each one is equipped with two USB ports, and you can have them fully charged up in just four to five hours. They're currently within a dollar of their lowest price yet. Save $5 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo 4 Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 | Lowest price ever These highly rated cordless headphones are 50% off; that means you can bask in all the signature Beats features for just $100. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them suitable for life on the go. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $15 $40 Save $25 with coupon | Editor-approved A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at half price. Rick Broida, who is our resident tech editor and a certified music snob, marveled at these affordable buds when he tested them. "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he's going to have to change his tune during this sale: How can $20 earbuds possibly be this good? Save $25 with coupon | Editor-approved $15 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $24 $70 Save $46 with Prime and coupon There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It's garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $46 with Prime and coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Hometopia Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever Big swaths of the country are experiencing freezing temperatures, and if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These No. 1 bestsellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen these for; unsurprisingly, more than 20,000 pairs were purchased in the past month. Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever $6 at Amazon

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $7 $10 Save $3 with Prime Clean those crevices in your car — or anywhere in your home — with slime ... yes, slime! This sticky substance fits right into those hard-to-reach areas like cupholders, air vents, door handles, keyboards and more to pull out any dust or crumbs that may have made their way inside. It's on sale for about as low as it ever gets. Save $3 with Prime $7 at Amazon

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL $70 $100 Save $30 Cozy backyard bonfires — they're not just for fancy people in Aspen anymore, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. It's only ever dipped lower than its current price by $4, so if you've been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $15 $20 Save $5 with coupon If you have dirty grout on your to-do list, chances are you're avoiding this dreaded task. And we can't really blame you. Crouching down while furiously scrubbing away for hours on end — knowing there's a very good chance it'll barely look any different once you're done — isn't anyone's idea of a good time. While you can't avoid the job entirely, you can dramatically reduce the amount of elbow grease required with this nifty tool, which I (Britt) am slightly obsessed with. It's essentially like an electric toothbrush for your home, and scrubs 60 times per second to bust grime out of those hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Plus, it's down to one of its best prices in years. Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. Save $5 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $129 $239 Save $110 Handy humans, this one's for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you'll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At over 45% off, this is one of the best prices we've seen it on sale for in years. $129 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Keurig K-Café Barista Bar $100 $140 Save $40 | Editor-approved Our home editor, Jessica Dodell-Feder, named this the best Keurig coffee maker out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more." She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother." It's only dipped lower than its current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off. It arrives after Christmas. Save $40 | Editor-approved $100 at Amazon

Best Amazon style deals

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket $30 $46 Save $16 This warm yet lightweight fleece is the versatile piece you'll be reaching for all winter: Use it as an extra layer under your puffer coat or pair it with some leggings on milder days when you take the dog out for a walk. Not too bulky, it's soft, stylish and boasts features like zippered side pockets, a collared neck and an adjustable drawstring hem. We haven't seen it on sale for less in months, and we don't expect it to dip in price anytime soon. $30 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $34 at Macy's$38 at Zappos

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $10 $13 Save $3 with Prime Your frigid feet deserve these wildly popular thick wool socks, which will keep your toes nice and warm while livening things up with their colorful designs. Five pairs come in a pack, so these are down to just $2 a pop. At this price, it would be wise to stock up. Save $3 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's currently nearly 60% off. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Donpapa Women's Slipper $20 $30 Save $10 The weather outside may be frightful, but there's no excuse for frozen toes in your own home. These popular memory foam Ugg lookalikes will keep you extra-cozy and looking like a snow bunny, while the anti-slip rubber soles will keep you nice and safe. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker, White/White/Black, 8 $38 $75 Save $37 Get your steps in comfortably in 2025 with this lightweight, foot-saving pair from Adidas. The midsole cushioning offers comfort where you need it most, and the grippy rubber outsole helps prevent slips. And don't worry, you can wear them as much as you like — they're machine washable. Prices vary by size and color. $38 at Amazon

Best Amazon vacuum deals

Amazon Black & Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum $68 $100 Save $32 Pet parents, this small yet mighty hair-zapper's got your name on it. It was specially designed with stubborn shedded fur in mind, and features an anti-tangle brush with rubber bristles to help remove matted messes from your floor, furniture and car. It's compact and lightweight at 2.6 pounds, and our price trackers tell us it's only dipped $1 lower all year. $68 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty deals