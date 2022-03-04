Lizzo opens up about being stereotyped because of her weight

Lizzo is getting real about "big girl" stereotypes. (Photo via Instagram @lizzobeating)

Lizzo is opening up about the negative impact of "big girl" stereotypes.

In People's Women Changing the World issue, the 33-year-old singer recently talked about being stereotyped because of her weight, as well being a "body icon."

She began by explaining that she and countless others are put at a disadvantage because of their weight.

"I—and many, many people who look like me—have been devalued and undervalued, and because of that, we don't get opportunities," the Grammy-winning artist said.

"We don't get representation, and we actually get s—- on a lot in the media, almost as a tool to make other people feel better about themselves in a weird way."

The "Truth Hurts" singer added that she often sees women like her pigeonholed into stereotypes like, "the big girl who's insecure" or "the funny, fat friend."

"I don't think I'm the only kind of fat girl there is," she went on. "I want us to be freed from that box we've been put in."

"I just wish people would see the value in fat Black girls," Lizzo continued. "I've heard that a lot of times in auditions, they'll be like, 'We're looking for a Lizzo type,'" she said.

When it comes to beauty standards, Lizzo is completely comfortable in her own skin.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," she added, declaring that she is now "stepping into [her] confidence and [her] power."

