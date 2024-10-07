Lola given new lease of life by 3D-printed plate

A 12-year-old dog who found it “impossible to walk” is back on her feet thanks to pioneering surgery.

Lola, a labrador-spaniel, was given a new lease of life after having a 3D-printed plate inserted by vets in Somerset.

Owner Valerie Wright noticed her foot was turning inwards two years ago and the issue worsened over time, compromising Lola’s quality of life.

“Her leg is strong and straight and she now looks forward to walks once more. It’s wonderful to see,” said Ms Wright.

Experts at Cave Veterinary Specialists, near Wellington, diagnosed Lola with severe carpal instability, causing bone deformity and degenerative joint disease. She underwent pancarpal arthrodesis surgery to fuse the joint and relieve pain.

“Lola’s doing really well following surgery and we’re delighted we were able to get her up and fighting fit again,” said Anna Nutt, who led Lola’s treatment.

Lola's quality of life suffered after her foot turned inwards two years ago [Cave Veterinary Specialists]

“Due to the severity of the degenerative changes causing loss of bone medially, there was a higher risk of delayed bone fusion with the ‘standard’ surgery.

“We therefore used 3D custom guides and a really cool pronged plate to stabilise the carpus.”

Delighted owner Ms Wright thanked staff at the Linnaeus-owned vet hospital.

“Lola got to the point where it was impossible for her to walk and her foot was turning in more and more," she said.

“Anna, the vet, was wonderfully caring to us all and talked us through the procedure. We were concerned about the impact the surgery would have as Lola is an older dog but it has given her a new lease of life.”

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links