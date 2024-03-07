London theatre: the best family shows to book now

The best London children's theatre shows

London has a world-leading theatre scene, and it’s particularly strong when it comes to family shows. Head to the West End, and beyond, and you’ll find everything from beloved Disney movies-turned-enthralling musicals to innovative, accessible shows featuring puppetry, comedy, songs and more.

If you’re trying to decide which London children’s theatre to start with in 2024 – perhaps as a treat during the school holidays – and whether it will be suitable for your family, our expert Telegraph critics can help you choose with their incisive reviews. All the latest articles are at Telegraph Theatre. We’ve also rounded up the best London plays and musicals, and the best family shows for half term.

You can find discounted tickets on Telegraph Tickets for all of the best shows for kids, such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Frozen and The Lion King. Check out our list of top picks for London musicals and plays for kids below and get booking.

The best children’s shows, at a glance

Best show for 3-6 year olds – My Neighbour Totoro

Best show for 6-10 year olds – The Lion King

Best show for 10-17 year olds – Six

Best children’s theatre in London’s West End and beyond

The best shows for 3-6 year olds

My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican - Manuel Harlan

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Totoro is magnificently humongous with a mighty, reverberating growl, wicked smile, lumbering walk and bouncy castle of a fluffy tum. The wow-factor of his spectacular appearances is worth the price of admission alone.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 4+

Booking until: Mar 23

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Tidy, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: The Polka theatre and Theatr Iolo join forces for this world premiere: an adaptation of Emily Gravett’s lovely children’s book about valuing the environment around us. Features puppets, original music and a dose of silliness.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking until: Mar 24

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Bear Snores On

Bear Snores On, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

In a nutshell: Cush Jumbo, Katy Sechiari and Harry Blake supply this new musical adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s book about the courageous Mouse, who meets new friends amid a brewing storm.

Age recommendation: 4+

Booking: Mar 23-Apr 21

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Three Billy Goats Gruff, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: This new co-production with Hiccup and Derby Theatres tells the classic tale of the Billy Goats, who have to deal with a cunning troll. It features original songs and puppetry, plus audio description, captions and BSL.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Mar 29-Apr 21

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Shrek The Musical, Eventim Apollo

In a nutshell: There’s Shrektacular summer entertainment on the way with this blockbuster staging of the laugh-out-loud, fairy-tale-subverting animated movie. Antony Lawrence, Brandon Lee Sears and Joanne Clifton star.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Jul 19-Aug 31

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Theatre Royal Haymarket

In a nutshell: Join Sophie, her mummy and a surprise stripy guest in this gloriously madcap adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved picture book. There’s singalong songs, clumsy antics and magic galore.

Age recommendation: 3+

Booking: Jul 8-Sept 1

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

The best shows for 6-10 year olds

Romeo and Juliet, Polka Theatre

In a nutshell: The venue is premiering a new 60-minute hip-hop production of Shakespeare’s play, retold through rap, rhythm and harmonies, and with the story moved to south London.

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Apr 4

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Watching the show alongside my rapt children, I was struck by how much it succeeds in speaking to the heart rather than the head... A deeply felt celebration of life.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Jun 2

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Mrs Doubtfire, Shaftesbury Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Never doubt I love Mrs Doubtfire, the feelgood but not fluffy-minded musical that has pitched up at the newly made-over Shaftesbury Theatre... A sure-fire hit, my dears.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Jun 2

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Frozen the Musical - Johan Persson

Frozen the Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “It’s pure West End spectacle, exactly what you want for a production likely to be many kids’ first experience of theatre, and told with a blazing passion that is surprisingly affecting.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Sept 8

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Phyllida Lloyd’s slick production is still a tremendous crowd-pleaser... Buoyed by Abba’s enduring brilliance, it’s a welcome shot of pure sunshine.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 5+

Booking until: Sept 28

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Matilda The Musical, Cambridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Matthew Warchus’s thrilling, warm-hearted production, exuberantly designed by Rob Howell and with pin-sharp choreography by Peter Darling, constantly combines comedy with a sense of wonder.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Dec 15

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Thanks to video and illusionist wizardry, the steam-spouting DeLorean skids into view from nowhere and takes off over the stalls, achieving a kind of 3D Hollywood magic... A feelgood triumph.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 6+

Booking until: Dec 22

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

The best shows for 10-17 year olds

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Manuel Harlan

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Netflix gives the West End its event of the year... The jaw-dropping coups range from the infernal, supernatural engulfing of a hulking US battle-ship to acts of levitation.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 12+

Booking until: Jun 30

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “Nicholas Hytner’s box of tricks, the Bridge, unleashes the show all around you if you’re one of the 380 punters standing in the thick of it... It’s an extravaganza that explodes every which way.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: All ages (under-16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult if buying immersive standing tickets)

Booking until: Aug 31

Book tickets

Les Miserables, Sondheim Theatre ★★★★★

In a nutshell: “In its density and epic ambition, its mixture of high-powered ideas and gut-wrenching emotions, it’s a show that feels lastingly revolutionary.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Sept 28

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Six, Vaudeville Theatre ★★★★★

The queens of Six - Pamela Raith

In a nutshell: “This infectiously fun production is packed with witty touches... A heart-warming, air-punching finale has everyone up on their feet. I expect these queens to rule the West End for years to come.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking until: Nov 3

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Joe Mantello’s production has satisfyingly old-school bombast: instead of screens, its impact comes from the detailed, fabulously over-the-top steampunk design. The orchestra is the biggest in the West End – and it shows.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 7+

Booking until: Dec 15

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre ★★★★★

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre - Manuel Harlan

In a nutshell: “British theatre hasn’t known anything like it for decades and I haven’t seen anything directly comparable in all my reviewing days... It raises the benchmark for family entertainment.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 10+

Booking until: Mar 2, 2025

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre ★★★★

In a nutshell: “Seldom has disaster delivered so many belly laughs... This spoof am-dram staging of an Agatha Christie whodunit is the perfect recipe for absurd slapstick.” Read the full review

Age recommendation: 8+

Booking until: May 4, 2025

Book tickets via Telegraph tickets

Frequently asked questions

Can children go to all theatres in London?

Most West End shows are suitable for people aged 12 or older. Some productions might have material that is too mature for younger theatregoers. However, there are also fantastic family shows which are appropriate for all ages, or which are specifically aimed at kids – including shorter children’s shows with elements like puppetry and singalongs.

We have included the official production age recommendations with all of our London show picks on this page, but you can always consult the theatre in question for further information to ensure the show is suitable for your children. Find the best deals on London family shows at Telegraph Tickets.

Can I take a 1 or 2 year old to the theatre?

The majority of London theatre shows are aimed at kids from ages 3 upwards at least. The longer running times, and elements like busy lighting and sound design, plus more mature material, probably won’t suit 1 or 2 year olds. Most productions recommend that 3 year olds or older should attend.

However, there are some London plays and musicals for 1 or 2 year olds. For example, children’s theatres like the Polka Theatre, Half Moon Theatre, Unicorn Theatre and Little Angel Theatre host productions aimed at very young children, as well as fun interactive workshops. Find all the latest recommendations for London kids shows and more at Telegraph Theatre.

Are children booster seats available?

Some, though not all, theatres provide booster seats – for example, Nederlander theatres (which includes the Dominion Theatre, Aldwych Theatre and Adelphi Theatre) rent booster seats for £1 if you ask a member of staff. They also provide booster cushions, available on a first come, first served basis. Some venues will also have height restrictions so that patrons sitting behind you can still see. If you want to check ahead of time about booster seats, contact the theatre box office.

Is there storage available for my stroller?

That depends on whether the theatre has a cloakroom where you can store large items, like suitcases and strollers (usually for a small charge, around £1 or £2). This does vary across different venues, so it’s worth contacting the theatre ahead of time to check. In most cases, the cloakroom will open about 45 minutes before the show begins, and you can store items for the duration of the show.

Can I bring my own snacks and drinks into the the theatre?

Some theatres, especially in the West End, won’t allow you to bring your own snacks and drinks in, unless it’s something like a sealed bottle of water. That’s because they sell food and drink in the theatre and that’s part of how they bring in revenue. If you have concerns about dietary requirements, you can contact the theatre beforehand to make arrangements. Plus it’s part of the fun of a theatre outing, treating yourself and your kids to a drink or an interval ice cream.

Are there frequent breaks throughout the duration of a performance?

If it’s a show for a general audience, there will usually be one interval of around 15 minutes; really long shows might have two intervals. Very occasionally a show won’t have an interval at all. You can find that information on Telegraph Tickets and other booking or theatre websites, or check with the box office. Most shows designed specifically for younger audiences will have short running times, like an hour or less. However, if you need to exit the theatre more frequently, for example for a toilet break, child-friendly venues will tend to be more relaxed about that – perhaps try to book near the end of a row so you don’t disrupt other audience members when coming and going.