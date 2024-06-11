This Is How Long You Should Air Fry Filet Mignon

As the air fryer revolution continues, it's increasingly clear that there are very few things you can't cook in an air fryer (although we have found a few). The versatility of this appliance brings ease and efficiency to everything from fried chicken to bacon-wrapped meatloaf. With so few limitations, a common question -- and source of debate -- is whether it's possible to cook more expensive meats in the air fryer. Cooking steak in the air fryer is doable, but the thought still whispers the adage, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should." However, my experience of air frying steak, and more specifically devouring it, leaves me no choice but to recommend it highly. Not only do pricier cuts like filet mignon come out juicy and delicious in the air fryer, but they also cook quickly with very little mess. Your air fryer will help you achieve the perfect filet mignon in about 12 minutes.

Filet mignon is a leaner cut of steak than ribeye, my usual go-to. The lower fat content generally means less natural flavor (prompting a finisher like homemade compound butter), a quicker cooking time, and meat that's less forgiving of overcooking. Because of this, keep a close eye on your steak while it cooks, but the air fryer is still the perfect tool. Its powerful fan circulates hot air around the cooking chamber for a quick, even sear, and the result is a restaurant-quality entree made right in your own kitchen.

Crank Up The Air-Fryer Heat For Perfect Steak

To prepare filet mignon in the air fryer, first, let your 1 ½ inch steaks come to room temperature to help them cook evenly. Pat them dry to aid searing, season well with salt and pepper or homemade steak seasoning, and crank your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, place the steaks in the basket, leaving room around them for air to circulate, and cook the chunky beef for 6 minutes on the first side. Use tongs to carefully flip each steak and cook for an additional 6 minutes until your steak reaches an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit for a nice medium-rare result. A digital meat thermometer with a long heat-proof wire, or a smart food thermometer would make the process even easier because the probe remains in the air fryer and provides a live display of the steak's temperature. Remove the filets from the air fryer and let your steak rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Use that time to marvel at the beautiful crust your air fryer's fan has baked onto the exterior.

Achieving the perfect air fryer filet mignon is simple, even for the least experienced home cook. This relatively passive cooking method takes away the pressure of steak cooking, giving you more time to focus on the important things. The most important? Deciding which of our 50 best side dishes for steak you're going to be serving alongside your air-fried filet.

