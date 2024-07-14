'Long enough for 67-year-old legs': These Hanes terry shorts are down to $12

Just the right length for staying cool while keeping things covered — at just the right price.

The days are long, sunny and hot! Right about now, we're thinking about adding flowy and flattering dresses to our cart to make the most of our favorite season. One thing we forget about? That trusty pair of shorts we need for throwing on when we just need something comfy to wear around the house and in the garden. As always, Amazon is two steps ahead of us, anticipating our every need. In this case, the retailer slashed the price of the ever-popular Hanes French Terry Shorts. Right now, you can snag a pair for just $12 at Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

As much as we'd love to, we can't put a price on summer comfort — it's just too valuable. That said, 12 bucks for go-to shorts you'll likely throw on once a day from now until Labor Day is a pretty good deal. It also happens to be the lowest price we've seen for these shorts in more than a year.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Now that Mother Nature has given us permission to liberate our legs and peel away our jeans and leggings. But of course, having something to slip into when we're not out and about is imperative. That something shouldn't require a lot of thought — and that is what these shorts are all about. The French terry means the fabric is smooth on the outside and soft on the inside for comfort. To make them even more comfortable, they have an elastic band around the waist along with a drawstring. And unlike the regular (and mega-popular) Hanes Jersey Shorts, these are a bit longer for those of us who like to keep our thighs covered.

What reviewers say 💬

17,000 shoppers have already given these babies a test drive and gave them a big thumbs up.

Pros 👍

"Long enough for 67-year-old legs (heehee) and very soft and comfy," shared a cheeky reviewer. "They're also slimming! And they are just a little more dressy if you want, because of the cuff. Easy to wash and throw in the dryer."

"These Hanes shorts are very well made," another savvy shopper wrote. "I've had them for probably 4 months and they still look new. I'm a large person, but I feel that the fit is as flattering as it can be and I like that the short legs don't ride up or bunch up at all. They stay comfortable all day long. Maybe part of that is from the length (which I also like a lot)."

Cons 👎

Other shoppers think these shorts lack in color and pocket.

"I like the length of these shorts because after a certain age you just don’t want shortie shorts," wrote a frugal fan. "I am now that age. I don’t particularly like the shallowness of the pockets. Hard to put a cellphone in and not worry. But these shorts are nice and weren’t expensive so I also got two other colors."

"I WANT MORE COLORS!" demanded another shopper. "I agree that they shrink a little when you wash them but not much and they will stretch back out in the places you need a little extra room. I am 50 years old and I can wear these anywhere and not look like I am trying to be half my age (and failing). They are very true to size so as long as you are honest with yourself about your hips, you should have NO problem!"

