Long flight? These 10 problem-solvers make coach way more comfortable, from $10

If you regularly fly coach like I do, you already know it's not always the most comfortable way to travel. From being sandwiched in a cramped middle seat to getting stuck behind a passenger who insists on reclining, the friendly skies can feel anything but. There are ways, though, to make your flights a lot more bearable, and I'm rounding up a few products that I either use myself or come highly recommended by fellow travelers.

For instance, this blackout ergonomic eye mask is my top recommendation for catching some zzz's when the window-seat passenger has the shutter allllll the way up. If you're on a long-haul flight and hate waking up every hour to stretch your legs, these compression socks can help with blood circulation and keep your calves from cramping and swelling. And these top-notch Sony noise-canceling headphones block out everything around you, whether it's the hum of the plane engine, a crying baby or a loud talker just across the aisle.

Keep scrolling to check out the best products to make coach more comfortable. You'll thank yourself once you land.

Amazon Perilogics Universal In-Flight Phone Holder Mount If your coach cabin has no in-flight entertainment (or the shows and movies they offer aren't quite up to par), here's your plan B. This phone holder lets you prop up your device to watch your own downloaded favorites, hands-free and at eye level. It easily attaches to your tray table or a luggage handle, so it's a no-brainer, space-saving add-on. Flight crew members like it so much, they use it for travel and keep using it once they're back home. "I'm a flight attendant and I commute by plane from Utah to New York and watch TV on my phone the whole time," one flight crew member wrote. "My hand was always hurting from holding my phone that whole time and now I have this, and it's just the absolute perfect solution. Anyone who travels, especially by plane, should have one." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap Half the battle of traveling is staying organized. When you don't have a lot of space, it's best to keep all the items you need close to your body, and this mini belt bag does the trick. It's just the right size to hold your wallet, passport, keys, phone, lip balm and maybe a face mask. When you're finally settled, the last thing you want to do is unbuckle and grab one of those items from overhead compartments, right? "I found it super easy to use in the airport for holding my identification and it was super quick to stash away in the personal item I fit under my seat," one shopper wrote. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Napfun Neck Pillow If you've ever tried to settle in for an in-flight snooze (especially in the middle seat), you know it's a challenge. Travelers say this 100% memory foam neck pillow is the closest they've gotten to a real pillow while they're on a plane. It even comes with a drawstring carrying bag. "I've gone through several kinds of neck pillows and this is my favorite," one flight crew member wrote. "I have a bad neck (arthritis and a reversed C-spine). I had to sleep with it once in a hotel because their pillows were dreadful and found it more comfortable! As a flight attendant, I recommend!" $13 at Amazon

Amazon Basic Concepts Airplane Foot Hammock For those with back, leg and knee pain, this foot hammock can provide a lot of relief, especially on long flights. It allows you to sit in three different positions and has extra-long adjustable straps. "I struggle with lower back pain," one reviewer wrote. "This tool had me sitting in a better position and I arrived without back pain and no swollen ankles." Word of advice: Ask your flight attendant if it's okay to use this travel favorite before whipping it out. Some don't recommend it, saying it may interfere with the passenger's comfort in front of you. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Physix Gear Compression Socks When you're in coach, it's easy to stay cramped up in the same position for hours. That plus cabin pressure often leads to swollen feet and ankles. Investing in some good compression socks is an easy fix, though. They increase blood circulation, which is especially important when you're on a lengthy flight. These popular compression socks have over 59,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers say they're great for bigger calves too. "Best compression socks I have ever bought," one happy traveler said. "These are great quality and easy to put on but do not 'strangle' my calves. The compression is consistent after using and washing for months — they do not lose their elasticity." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Waiting for the in-flight drink service to begin when you're parched can feel like an eternity. That's why I always travel with a reusable water bottle, and this No. 1 bestseller from Owala is one of my favorites. It doesn't take up much space in my personal-item bag and has a built-in straw so I don't have to toss my head back to get a good sip in. Concerned about leaks? Don't be, says Deputy Commerce Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. "It's been flipped upside down in my gym bag and knocked off the kitchen counter by my cat," she says in her full Owala review. "It's even rolled around the back seat of a car during hours-long drives. I've never seen a drop of water escape it." $25 at Amazon

Amazon EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow If you freeze on flights but don't want to spend extra on an airplane blanket that you're not sure is actually clean, invest in your own. This one keeps you warm without taking up too much space, so you won't bother your neighbors. It folds up into a portable pouch that you can clip to your carry-on when you disembark. "Recently traveled internationally, and with seven flights and two train rides, this thing was a life-saver," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It's super soft, slides onto the handle of my carry-on luggage, is big enough to cover me completely (I'm 5-foot-5) and is just overall amazing." $30 at Amazon

Amazon Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter This is one of the newest additions to my air travel roster. On certain airlines, the in-flight entertainment is top-tier, with recent releases that aren't even available on streaming platforms. But when I used those low-quality wired earbuds that plug into the seat's headphone jack, I would hear the plane's engine more than the dialogue. This Bluetooth transmitter allows me to tune in with my noise-canceling headphones. Also, setting it up took me maybe five seconds. "It was [a] game-changer for a nine-hour flight," one impressed Amazon reviewer wrote. "The free earbuds they hand out hurt my ears after a while and don't cancel out the loud noise of the plane. This device was exactly what I was looking for." $35 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $35 at Kohl's$35 at Best Buy

Nordstrom Ostrichpillow Ergonomic Eye Mask As someone who struggles to fall asleep anywhere besides my own bed, getting some shut-eye on a plane has always been difficult. A couple of friends recommended eye masks, but the ones I tried were too restrictive and didn't block out the light. It wasn't until I tried this contoured eye mask from Ostrichpillow that I could sleep soundly on a plane. It's like blackout curtains for your eyes with blink-friendly eye cups, so you can open your eyes without taking off the mask. When I want to get extra comfy on long-haul flights, I also use the brand's Go Neck Pillow. It's the only travel pillow I've used that doesn't hurt my ears, and it easily contours to my neck and jaw while supporting my head. $45 at Nordstrom

Amazon Amazon Kindle If you're a reader, the Kindle may just be the best travel purchase you'll ever make. When you're working with limited space, a book can be cumbersome. Plus, when the cabin lights are turned down or shut off completely, you'll have to use the overhead reading light, and that can bother the passengers beside you. The Kindle is the best of everything: It holds thousands of books, it's almost as slim as your passport, it's lightweight and it doesn't require a bright light for easy reading. $100 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $100 at Best Buy

Monos Monos Metro Duffel I've been using this bag as my personal item for over five years and it hasn't failed me yet. It has so many compartments that are easily accessible right from your seat: two on the outside and four on the inside, complete with a laptop sleeve. It also comes with a removable QuickSnap Modular Kit that has tons of compartments for storing your passport, cash, a pen, gum, keys and more. There's a trolley sleeve on the back, so you're able to slide the bag right over your carry-on luggage handle and pull them both with one hand. What I appreciate most about this bag, though, is that it fits under the seat in front of you with just enough room to spare for extending your legs. For reference, I'm 6-foot-2, and it leaves just a sliver of space for me to stretch when needed. For more vetted luggage picks, check out the best luggage of 2024. $210 at Monos

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.