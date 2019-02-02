A Look Back at the Most Controversial Super Bowl National Anthems
Christina Aguilera's 2011 rendition still makes us cringe.
As we head into Super Bowl LIII weekend, people are buzzing about more than just the face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots: There are the commercials, the food, and, of course, the music. But it's not just the big halftime show (ICYMI, Maroon 5 is headlining this year) that has people talking - in fact, the Super Bowl national anthem performance is just as highly anticipated as its flashy mid-game counterpart.
Over the years, a handful of performances of The Star-Spangled Banner have caused some serious contention. Before soul icon Gladys Knight takes the stage to perform her rendition this Sunday, take a look back at the most controversial Super Bowl national anthems in recent history.
Christina Aguilera's 2011 rendition still makes us cringe.