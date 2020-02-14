A Look Back At All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Homes

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to leave royal duties behind, they set the watching world abuzz with questions and confusion: Why? Is this real? What’s next? And the million-dollar question: where will they go from here? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed interest in spending more time in North America, with many speculating that Canada will become their final landing pad.

Since their original announcement, Meghan, Harry, and baby Archie have temporarily settled on Vancouver Island, just off the Canadian coast. While the future of the Sussexes' dwellings may be uncertain, their past homes are worth paying some attention to as well.

Read on for a brief history of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s homes.