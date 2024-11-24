‘Looks like high-end cashmere’: Amazon's holy-grail cozy sweater is 50% off

It combines a roomy and flattering fit with a soft feel, and it's just $30 a pop for Black Friday.

You probably know we really love leggings season. Find the ideal pair and you’re set. But what to wear with them is a little trickier — a top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, cut to flatter with equal parts cozy and cute. We found one that hits all the right notes and fits all the right places, and it's sure to give your wardrobe a dose of effortless style: Amazon's super-popular Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater. You can grab one for as little as $30, down from $60 — that's a fab 50% off for Black Friday.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you haven't done your sweater shopping yet, this is the deal you want to grab. This oversized number starts is just $30 — 50% off — and rices are bound to rise as the temps keep dropping. It comes in 31 colors, from grays to pastels to sky blue and burgundy red.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The batwing sweater, which has over 3,100 five-star ratings from verified buyers, has a fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a cut that is both flattering and comfortable. It's made of a super-soft woven blend and is available in gorgeous, chic hues.

It’s safe to say that shoppers adore this sweater, which comes in sizes XS to XL. But don’t take our word for it — the reviews speak for themselves as folks gush about the quality, the cut and the compliments they get whenever they wear it.

Amazon shoppers have compared the affordable sweater to high-end cashmere options. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,100 rave reviewers love to get cozy with the Anrabess Batwing Oversize Sweater.

Pros 👍

“This sweater is so flattering that it hides everything," raved one five-star reviewer. "I feel tall and slender in it! I immediately ordered three more in navy, wine and one more black. You will love the quality! This is my go-to look for winter — dress them up or down with jewelry, slim pants, long skirt and great boots with heels or Uggs."

Another shopper declared: "This sweater is soft, chic, just lovely. Looks like high-end cashmere."

Need a little extra convincing? Some reviewers love it so much that they’re buying multiples. “Getting every color," revealed a third. "This sweater is my new favorite, and I’ve already purchased two more since this black one! It is so soft, drapes lovely over the body and hangs at just the right length for me to wear leggings with it."

Cons 👎

One reviewer was unsure of how to style the neck of the sweater. "The only minus was that I wasn’t quite sure how to wear the neck," they said. "It’s a little too thick to be a turtleneck but not big enough to do a true cowl neck. So I just wore my hair down and covered it."

Another shopper cautioned that you may want to size down. "Love the color and the softness, but the fit is…odd. I’m 5' 3 1/2", approx. 140 lbs and I got size small. I was swimming in it. The back tail of the sweater nearly came down to my knees. I know oversized is the style right now, but I couldn’t figure out how to wear this."

And if you're looking for a comfy crewneck to complete your pullover collection, we love this Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt (also on sale).

Said this fan: "What really caught my eye was the neckline, it looks like it sits just a little lower near the top of the collarbone, so no more choking. I also like the shorter length and the smaller elastic band at the bottom, as well as the description of the lighter weight fabric — which contains recycled plastic! How cool is that?"

