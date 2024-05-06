Lord of the Rings cast pay tribute to late co-star Bernard Hill

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played the hobbits in Peter Jackson's trilogy, honoured Hill onstage at the convention hours after he died on Sunday morning aged 79. "So, we lost a member of our family this morning. Bernard Hill passed. King Théoden," Astin said, referring to Hill's character. "And so we just want to take a moment, before we walk off this stage, to honour him. He was supposed to be here. He was supposed to be here today and yesterday."