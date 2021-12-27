Shop this celeb-approved mascara for just $6 with Amazon Canada's Boxing Week Sale

L'Oréal Paris Mascara Voluminous Lash Paradise has a cult following - and it's on sale for Boxing Week. Image via Amazon.

When it comes to mascara, many beauty enthusiasts tend to stick to a few loyal favourite products, rarely venturing away from tried-and-true formulas that actually work. Many of these must-have mascaras end up with a cult following in the process, and legions of fans who will shout from the rooftops about why their pick is the best.

L’Oréal is one brand whose lash-defining products have become a favourite among makeup artists and beauty gurus alike, and with a celeb-approved formula and an affordable price point, what’s not to love?

Normally retailing for $9, this celeb-approved mascara is even more affordable during Amazon Canada's Boxing Week Sale.

$6 $9 at Amazon

The details

The L'Oréal Paris Mascara Voluminous Lash Paradise has earned a reputation as one of the most effective mascaras around, with stars like Beyoncé and Blake Lively counted among its most famous fans.

It boasts both volumizing and lengthening properties to deliver feathery soft lashes, without any flaking, smudging, or clumping. An hourglass-shaped wand grabs hold of even the tiniest lashes, to lift and separate for a defined look every time, and according to the brand, it’s so popular that one tube of this mascara is sold every five seconds in the United States.

Why shoppers love it

Backed by a whopping 49,000 customer reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this mascara is definitely worth checking out if you’ve yet to give it a try.

"Can't say enough good things about this," raved one five-star reviewer. While it is a "thicker formula," shoppers have said that it "applies well and looks amazing on."

Others have called Lash Paradise the "BEST mascara" since it lives up to its promises and "lengthens and volumizes perfectly."

In addition to being a cult-favourite product among shoppers, the Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara is also known for being an affordable dupe for Too Faced’s $33 Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara.

"It really is very similar to 'Better Than Sex,'" revealed one reviewer. They noted that it builds up volume and adds length and has even become "a new favourite" product.

While many reviewers were fans of the result of this volumizing mascara, others took issue with its brush, which has "thick and large" bristles that aren't ideal for providing definition.

Verdict

At its current price of just $6, this celebrity-approved mascara may be worth adding to your makeup collection. While it does provide length and volume to lashes, some reviewers found the look to be more "clumpy" than defined.

That said, it's an award-winning formula that has won over shoppers across the globe, so you'll have to try it for yourself to decide.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

