Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie sparks reaction with tour of baby's nursery

Phoebe Tatham
·2 min read
rosie kelly smiling on holiday
(Instagram)

Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie delighted fans on Saturday when she shared a full tour of her baby's nursery. 

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old mother–to-be uploaded a video of herself filming inside her gorgeous London home where she lives with her fiancé Steve White.

A photo of Rosie Kelly walking her dog
Rosie is due to welcome her first child (Instagram)

Rosie's nursery follows a warm colour palette and boasts plenty of natural wood and built-in storage space. A large wooden cot takes centre stage in one corner complete with an animal-themed mobile, floral muslin cloths and an embroidered cushion.

Next to the cot, Rosie has installed a matching baby changing unit decked out with all the essentials including nappies, creams and newborn clothing. Elsewhere in the video, the podcast host panned across to a set of shelves bursting with picture books, touching trinkets and two embroidered cardigans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosie Smith (@rosiekellysmith)

Moving across to the other side of the room, Rosie shared a glimpse of a large dresser decked out with plush toys and additional books. For some added personal touches, the mum-to-be completed her baby's nursery with framed family photos and a plethora of fluffy highland cow toys in a nod to her Scottish heritage.

You may also like

"I'm completely obsessed with baby girl's wardrobe," said Rosie as she shared a sneak peek inside her tot's wardrobe. "It's looking quite full!"

The star's video quickly caught the attention of her fans, with proud mum Lorraine gushing: "This is SO fabulous - so much info- so organised - I'm so proud of my lovely daughter. Can't wait to meet my baby granddaughter."

trio on red carpet at BAFTA Television Awards
Rosie and Lorraine share the sweetest bond (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, one fan wrote: "You are so well organised!! Exciting times ahead," while a second remarked: "So beautiful, how exciting!!!"

Rosie revealed her baby's gender exclusively with HELLO! back in May. At the time, TV host Lorraine told us: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

Rosie added of herself and Steve: "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible."

Not only is Rosie set to become a mother for the first time, but she is also a bride-to-be, as her partner Steve popped the question while the pair were on holiday in June.

A photo of Rosie Kelly wearing a white dress
Rosie announced her engagement on social media (Instagram)

She made the announcement on social media, writing: "Everyone always told me you'll know when it's about to happen, but I had absolutely no idea. I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories