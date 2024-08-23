Get loud and clear savings on quality hearing aids at the Lexie Labor Day sale

Those who are hard of hearing rely on hearing aids to keep them aware of the world around them. As essential as they are, hearing aids can also be quite expensive. The good news is that Lexie is offering Labor Day savings of $100 on its line of user-friendly hearing aids for a limited time.

Lexie B2 Plus Hearing Aids

Get Labor Day savings on these Reviewed-approved hearing aids.

$899 at Lexie (Save $100)

Are Lexie hearing aids good?

Yes! The B2 Plus set is our pick for the best affordable over-the-counter (OTC) aids on the market. In testing, the B2 Plus felt comfortable for hours on end once they were properly fitted. You'll experience advanced volume control right out of the box, with the ability to effectively adjust bass and treble using the Lexie smartphone app. You can also modify the ambient sound in conjunction with bass/treble adjustment. Best of all, its charging case holds a full 18-hour charge so you can get advanced hearing control morning and night.

Is the Lexie Labor Day sale worth it?

You bet! These hearing aids can cost close to $1,000 per pair, so this Labor Day sale is the perfect time to get a set. See which model fits your needs and learn how to save by seeing the sale for yourself. Shop fast though, because these holiday prices won't last long.

Shop the Lexie Labor Day sale

