Louis C.K. To Get Paid To Joke About Sexually Harassing Women

It finally happened: Louis C.K. discussed the sexual misconduct accusations against him on stage. However, contrary to the comedian's apology, where he admitted to masturbating in front of nonconsenting women, among other things, he is now defending his actions as not a big deal.

"I like to jerk off, and I don’t like being alone," he reportedly told the crowd during a performance in San Jose Wednesday night, according to The Daily Beast.

He also doubled down on his controversial set from December in which he insulted Parkland students and made racist comments about Asian Americans.

"The whole point of comedy is to say things that you shouldn’t say," he explained. "That’s the entire point."

True to this philosophy, C.K. reportedly also included a joke about 9/11.

Said C.K., “I got on a plane once and this couple comes up to me as we’re boarding. There’s an empty seat next to me, and this woman says to me, ‘Would you mind moving so my husband and I can sit together?’ And he’s behind her and he’s like [motions – no]. I didn’t know what to do. I don’t wanna upset him. But I don’t wanna sit with his fucking wife. So I just got off the plane. And then the plane took off. And it hit the World Trade Center."

As was the case when Louis C.K. began making regular appearances at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, protesters showed up outside the San Jose venue, San Jose Improv.

About 30 protesters came out in the rain to protest Louis CK at the San Jose Improv.

Chanting “Shame!” “San Jose, not Man Jose” and other slogans as ticket-holders walk in. pic.twitter.com/759YWb5yEa

— Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) January 17, 2019

Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata recently rewrote Louis C.K.'s Parkland joke, using her own twist and giving the controversial material new (actually funny) life.

"He says that the survivors of the shootings shouldn’t be spending their time talking to Congress about gun control. Instead they should be 'finger-fucking' each other. But who’s to say they’re not?" she joked. "They could do both! They’re teenagers — of course they’re finger-fucking each other! ... They just know how to separate sex from work, which I understand is a hard concept for Louis to grasp. Which is ironic, because we all know how much Louis loves to grasp hard concepts."

Louis C.K. is slated to have two more performances at San Jose Improv Thursday night.

If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

You Is Just The Latest Example Of Hollywood's Obsession With Mediocre White Women

Fans Upset Japanese Pop Star Felt Pressure To Apologise For Her Own Assault

Miley Cyrus' Responds To Pregnancy Rumours With An Egg Meme