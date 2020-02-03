Louis Tomlinson snaps on BBC breakfast when they ask him about One Direction

From Cosmopolitan

Since One Direction went on hiatus in January 2016, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have all released their own solo stuff.

And while they're undoubtedly making names for themselves outside of the band, fans and interviewers alike are always keen to turn the conversation back to 1D - and whether there's a reunion on the cards.

During a chat on BBC Breakfast today [3 February], Louise Minchin and Dan Walker took things one step further for Louis Tomlinson, grilling him on everything from his feud with Zayn Malik to sharing personal lyrics about the loss of his mum and his sister.

Despite the 28-year-old handling the interrogation very well, he later took to Twitter and snapped at the interview, writing, "Defo wont be going on there again haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back / Anyway f*** the negativity now. It's been a siiiiick week."

Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Anyway fuck the negativity now. It's been a siiiiick week — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Dan Walker replied, "Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?"

To which Louis added, "I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painful.

"I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes. "

Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it’s painful which is why we didn’t dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be ‘gossipy’ about it at all. That’s not our style on #BBCBreakfast. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 3, 2020

Dan Walker replied, "Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it’s painful which is why we didn’t dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be ‘gossipy’ about it at all. That’s not our style on #BBCBreakfast."

Fans were also quick to criticise the interview for the personal questions. "I'm sorry but please you could've done better than asking him about his past, the band and his family which is a sensitive topic for him," one wrote, while another added, "@BBCBreakfast owe @Louis_Tomlinson an apology, you could see he was uncomfortable and your interviewee shouldn’t never be made to feel like that!"

A third said, "Extremely disrespectful and uncomfortable to watch. Good to know Louis is never going back here again."

Awkward.

