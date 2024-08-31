Louise Redknapp displays killer curves in tiny bikini and sheer crochet skirt

Louise Redknapp has been giving us major holiday envy, and the star looked as stylish as ever as she soaked up the sun in Greece.

The 49-year-old was a vision as she stepped out wearing a green tropical print bikini, paired with a white Toteme oversized shirt and a crochet maxi skirt.

Louise teamed her bikini with a white shirt and a crochet skirt

Perfectly accessoried, the former Eternals singer rounded off the look with a pair of strappy sandals, a raffia tote bag, and black Celine sunglasses.

Louise pushed her hair back into a low ponytail, and the star looked bronzed as she opted for a barely-there makeup look.

Louise looked so glamorous (Louise Redknapp)

Earlier in the week, Louise showed off her toned figure as she worked up a sweat during her Kefalonia getaway.

Sharing snapshots from her workout, the I Wanna Be The Only One hitmaker wore a cobalt blue sports bra and a pair of black leggings as she posed inside the gym. The star wore her hair in a half-up style as she looked fresh-faced.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star's holiday comes days after she revealed the exciting news that her youngest son Beau had been signed for football club Brentford F.C.

Louise was so proud her youngest son! (Instagram)

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Louise wrote: "Beyond proud of my Beau Beau @beau_redknapp the hard work pays off! Congratulations on signing to @brentfordfc. I love you so much xxx."

The mother-of-two shares her sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, and Louise's youngest is following in his father's sporty footsteps.

Jamie Redknapp with his eldest sons Charley and Beau (Instagram)

The singer and former England player were married for 19 years before divorcing in 2017. Jamie went on to marry Frida Redknapp, and the couple share their two-year-old son Rafael.

Louise is also loved up with her boyfriend, Drew Michael. The pair were first linked in September 2023, and have been spotted together enjoying holidays and dinners with Louise's eldest son, Charley.

