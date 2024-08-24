Louise Redknapp inundated with support as she shares major family news with rarely-seen son
Louise Redknapp was an incredibly proud mother on Saturday as her youngest son, Beau, made a major move in his career, getting signed for Brentford F.C.
The mother-of-two shared the news on social media, revealing that her eldest son, Charley, was also in attendance when Beau signed for the club. Charley was also so proud of his younger brother, as he stood behind the teenager, with his hands resting on Beau's shoulders, as both teens beamed.
In her caption, Louise commented: "Beyond proud of my Beau Beau @beau_redknapp the hard work pays off! congratulations on signing to @brentfordfc. I love you so much xxx." The singer also added a football and white heart emoji the post.
The teenager is following in both his famous father and grandfather's footsteps with his footballing career, and grandfather Harry even made an appearance for Brentford back in 1976.
Beau will have an incredibly famous teammate when he starts playing for the club, with Romeo Beckham, the son of former footballer David and Spice Girls singer Victoria also plays the club.
Fans were very supportive of Beau's major achievement, and in the comments section of Louise's post one enthused: "Congratulations young man that’s awesome news!"
A second follower added: "Congratulations Beau following your dad and granddad well done," while a third posted: "It's in his blood."
Beau has been in the public eye since his birth, and back in May the teenager surprised fans when they saw how much he had grown up in a picture with his father, Jamie Redknapp.
Jamie, 51, looked smart in a navy shirt with the sleeves rolled up, while Beau opted for a black T-shirt for the occasion. Another photo showed the Sky Sports star with his arm around his son while they posed in front of their hotel.
A third picture from the Instagram carousel saw Jamie posing with Jill Scott as he visited the former Lioness' coffee shop that she owns with her fiancée Shelly Unitt.
"Manchester with Beau," Jamie noted. "Fantastic stay at the @stockexhotel. And the best coffee at @boxx2boxxcoffee."
