Louise Redknapp is a sultry siren in strapless top and leg-lengthening trousers

Singer Louise Redknapp resembled a sultry siren on Saturday as she stepped out to enjoy a glamorous evening in London.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the stylish mother-of-two looked so sophisticated dressed in a chic black off-the-shoulder top which she wore tucked into a pair of leg-lengthening trousers from The Frankie Shop.

The Eternal songstress always looks so chic (Shutterstock)

Louise, 49, teamed her block colour ensemble with a pair of monochromatic heels from French designer, Yves Saint Laurent. She accessorised with a silk scarf from Stella McCartney and rounded off her polished look with a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the 'Angel of Mine' hitmaker wore her honeyed blonde tresses in a glossy centre part, and highlighted her sculpted features with radiant bronzer and smokey burnt umber eyeshadow.

"Saturday night out and a little visit to the gorgeous @henrystownhouse," the star wrote in her caption.

Louise was spotted wearing the same strapless top at Wimbledon this year (Getty Images)

In the comments section, Louise's fans and friends were quick to wax lyrical about her sartorial prowess.

Impressed by her glam get-up, one follower noted: "Absolutely gorgeous Louise," while a second remarked: "Lou, wow, you look absolutely divine! Hope you had a good night," and a third added: "Wow louise those shoes."

Louise's fitness routine

The star, who shares two children with her ex Jamie Redknapp, maintains her enviable physique with a disciplined workout routine.

In particular, Louise is a huge advocate for pilates. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! In 2022, she shared: "I love pilates on the tower or the Reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a pilates instructor so I get through the whole hour.

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

The singer incorporates refomer Pilates into her fitness regime (Instagram)

Despite staying in shape, Louise previously told Women's Health that fitness isn't one of her lifelong passions. "Fitness has always been a huge part of my life but I've never really been a gym bunny," she explained.

"I'm one of those people – if I plan a gym session and then a friend rings to meet me for dinner and drinks, I'll definitely choose the latter."

Louise also loves dancing (Instagram)

Of her dancing experience, she added: "Obviously, I have always been into dance and I have been lucky enough to have personal trainers over the years, so I'll try to do some sort of work out three times a week."