Louise Redknapp supported by boyfriend Drew Michael as she makes eye-catching performance in knee-high leather boots

Pop princess Louise Redknapp wowed crowds at the weekend as she took to the stage during a London music festival titled Mighty Hoopla.

The songstress, 49, had the support of her rarely-seen boyfriend Drew Michael who looked proud as punch as he posed with Louise ahead of her performance.

Louise looked radiant in knee-high boots and a blazer (Instagram)

For the special occasion, Louise struck sartorial gold as she nailed the 'no trousers' trend in a pair of black dance briefs, sheer tights, a white blouse, a pleather tie and a boxy black blazer.

She rounded off her look with a pair of eye-catching knee-high leather boots, and styled her honeyed blonde tresses down loose and poker straight. Ramping up the elegance, Louise highlighted her features with warm bronzer, fluttery lashes and a slick of pink lipstick.

Drew proudly supported Louise backstage (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Drew, who towered over Louise, looked his usual dapper self in a pair of light wash denim jeans and a simple royal blue T-shirt. He accessorised with stylish sunglasses and wore his curls swept back.

You may also like

The singer – who was previously married to Jamie Redknapp - made her relationship with boyfriend Drew 'Instagram official' back in November last year after going public with their romance just months prior.

The singer beamed as she geared up to perform on stage (Instagram)

While not much is known about Louise's new flame, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

Louise had been married to former footballer Jamie for 20 years before their divorce in 2017. Together, they are continuing to co-parent their two sons, Charley, 19, and 15-year-old Beau. Jamie, 50, meanwhile, is also a doting dad to son Raphael whom he shares with his wife, Frida.

The singer shares two sons with her ex Jamie (Instagram)

While Louise has kept details of her new relationship under wraps, she has spoken about finding joy with her new love and how it's made her "very happy". During an appearance on Loose Women, the mother-of-two shared: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... It's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".