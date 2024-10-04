Louise Redknapp wears Victoria Beckham jeans with a Peacocks coat - wow

Louise Redknapp attends the Attitude Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on October 11, 2023 in London, England. (Getty)

Louise Redknapp is known for her elite fashion sense and great taste in clothes, and the mother-of-two highlighted this in her latest post, which showed one seriously chic outfit!

The 49-year-old was pictured in a stylish collection of snaps, wearing a pair of super sleek jeans from Victoria Beckham, a simple black top from Chloe, Balenciaga stiletto heels, earrings by Roxanne First and of course, the most stunning red coat. Seeing as the former Eternal singer was wearing a selection of high end labels, we assumed this too, was a designer piece.

But no! It actually came from high street store Peacocks and what's more, it was a very reasonable £50.

Louise's coat is from her range at Peacocks (Peacocks)

Known as the 'Formal Dad Coat' due to its slightly masculine cut and oversize vibe, the style features long sleeves, a sleek collared neckline, double breast button fastening and two front pockets.

We think it looks so expensive and is ideal for the upcoming colder months as not only is it ultra warm, but it can be thrown on with any casual outfit to elevate it to the next level. It's already selling out fast, so we suggest you get in there quick!

Fans were quick to shower the former Strictly contestant with praise, and the coat was a huge hit. One follower wrote: "I have just purchased this coat and it is beautiful!" Another added: "Love this coat!," and "Love the red on you Louise!," as well as "Where did you get your beautiful red coat Louise?"

Regal Red

Red is a very regal colour, often worn by the ladies of the royal family.

Louise is a big fan of Meghan Markle's style

HELLO! previously asked Lousie who she would name best-dressed royal and we loved her response. She said: "Obviously back in the day, Princess Diana was super stylish and I think still sets trends today. I think she still plays a really big part in the world of fashion.

Princess Diana is one of Louise's style icons (Getty)

"Currently, I like Meghan Markle's relaxed style, I think she wears a lot of pieces that I would wear. A nice classic oversized shirt, lots of denim and she keeps things quite simple. I think she’s got a nice fashion style."

High Street Hero

Louise may enjoy designer threads, but she will always have love for the high street.

Louise loves a mix of high street and designer clothes (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

She revealed: "The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."

We couldn't agree more!