Louise Redknapp wows in sheer black top and bodycon skirt for date night with boyfriend Drew Michael

(Dave Benett)

Louise Redknapp made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Drew Michael just last week, and on Thursday they were already back in the spotlight as they attended the Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club gala night in London.

Louise, 49, took on the see-through trend as she posed for the cameras in a chic sheer high-neck top and a head-turning bodycon midi skirt.

Louise looked sensational in her all-black outfit (Dave Benett)

The singer looked incredible, completing the outfit with gold jewellery and patent knee-high boots.

On her arm was boyfriend Drew Michael, 40, who looked suave in his black bomber jacket and matching trousers.

Louise and Drew looked loved up as they posed for photos (Dave Benett)

Also in attendance was the star of the show Cara Delevingne, who plays Sally Bowles in the West End production. She looked every inch the supermodel with her mini blazer dress, striking makeup and slicked-back hair.

The likes of James Corden, actress Anna Taylor-Joy, and former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful later made their way down the red carpet.

Anna Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne were also in attendance (Dave Benett)

Louise and Drew made their first public appearance back in September 2023 when they were snapped leaving The Groucho Club after a glitzy night out at Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday party.

They went Instagram official in November, with Louise sharing photos of them celebrating Drew’s 40th birthday with her two sons.

Last week they were pictured on the red carpet together for the first time as they arrived for the Sister Act gala night at The Dominion Theatre.

Louise was dressed for the cold this time, wearing a stylish oversized khaki leather jacket with straight-leg jeans, a cross-body handbag and pointed-toe heels.

Louise Redknapp and her boyfriend Drew Michael made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night (Getty)

This is her first public relationship since her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, who is now married to model Frida Andersson.

While not much is known about Drew, who tends to keep himself out of the spotlight, it’s believed he is a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

