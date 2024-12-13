Who is Louise Trotter? All you need to know about Bottega Veneta's new creative director

On Thursday, Kering and Bottega Veneta revealed Louise Trotter as the brand's new creative director, succeeding Matthieu Blazy. Trotter is set to officially join the house in January 2025, ushering in a fresh chapter for the luxury label.

While the fashion world quickly digested the news (in addition to that of Blazy’s move to Chanel) many were left wondering, who is Louise Trotter?

Who is Louise Trotter?

Louise Trotter is a British fashion designer renowned for her refined, understated approach to luxury. Previously, she served as Carven’s creative director, joining the brand in February 2023. She helped to reinvigorate the brand with her sensual, texture-focused designs after its years-long hiatus. Her debut collection premiered at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

Prior to that, she gained prominence as the creative director of Lacoste from 2018 to 2022, where she successfully modernised the brand’s sporty heritage with contemporary charm

Before Lacoste, she held influential design roles at Joseph, where she elevated the label's minimalist aesthetic. Known for her attention to detail, Trotter's work often emphasises tailoring, innovative fabrics, and timeless design. Stints at Whistles, Calvin Klein, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger and Jigsaw also pepper her impressive CV.

Carven SS24 (Imaxtree)

Writing via Instagram, the house said: “Louise Trotter, Creative Director of Carven, is celebrated for her ability to draw inspiration from real life and meticulous approach to craftsmanship. She will join Bottega Veneta at the end of January 2025.”

Fashion enthusiasts were delighted by the news. “Carven is stunning. Can’t wait to see what she brings to Bottega!,” one user writer, while another said: “Carven clothing is gorgeous . Can’t wait to see what she will create for Bottega.” Fellow visionary Marc Jacobs added a string of love hearts under the post.

What can we expect from her tenure?

With over three decades of experience, the designer has earned widespread acclaim and respect from industry veterans and peers alike.

Bottega has become a staple in the wardrobes of A-listers like Jacob Elordi, Rihanna and Zendaya (Getty Images)

Her moodboards often incorporate sleek, timeless silhouettes which ooze wearability, in addition to subtly feminine pastel colourways, silk and organza textures that offer up romantic sensibilities and contemporary colourblocking. Femininity with a modern twist.

Hence, we can expect to see Trotter incorporate the aforementioned into her designs for Bottega, a brand beloved for its fresh take on fashion via woven constructions, quietly sexy sophistication and celebrity appeal.