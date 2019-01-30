Adidas’s Valentines’ Stan Smith actually exists!

It’s real! Adidas is playing cupid this Valentine’s day with their latest matching couple Stan Smith. Calling all sneakerheads, now you can be extra matchy with your partner, from head to toe!

Instead of the iconic three-stripe design in their classic Stan Smith, Adidas has replaced them with stiched heart stamps! But if you look closer, you will notice the three-stripe inside the heart. The details!

Which team are you on?

Subtle or bold? This lovely collection has got you covered! Featuring two colourway options, in Cloud White and Active Red — perfect for the holiday of love.

Cloud White?

The white pair comes in the standard premium smooth leather while the red version comes in glossy patent leather. Love is in the air!

or Active Red?

Together with the white heart on the side, you can find the standard branding in white on the tongue and heel of the red pair. The hearts and brandings are in red for the white pair!

Exclusively in Hong Kong and Taiwan!

Currently, both pairs can only be found in Hong Kong and Taiwan and they are retailing at around S$162 (TWD 3690) a pair.

Stocks are running out fast but they will be available in US from February 1 and will retail at only $100 USD!

We’re truly digging the popping red pair, with its little white heart on the side. Openly show your love for your partner with these limited edition kicks

Bonus! V-day shirts and sweaters

Complete your V-day outfit with these super adorable valentine shirts and sweaters from Adidas. Check out the pre-order from Japan to see the full collection! The pre-order is ending soon so don’t miss out!

