Love Is Blind UK reunion: all the details from what to expect to release date

We're counting down the days until the Love Is Blind: UK reunion drops on Netflix. After the show's drama-filled final episodes, which saw the remaining couples prepare to say 'I do' at the altar, we can't wait to find out what happened next.

Keep reading for all we know about the upcoming reunion episode, from what host Emma Willis has said to which couples will be returning.

What to expect from the Love Is Blind UK reunion

The reunion episode was filmed in August this year, one year on from the weddings. Fans can expect to see hosts Matt and Emma Willis bring the cast back together as they delve into the biggest moments from the season and catch up on all that happened after the final episodes.

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting the reunion (Netflix)

According to Netflix, the episodes will see "Emma and Matt will reunite the cast for the first time since their 'I do' or 'I don't'. They'll look back on their time in the experiment, break down this season’s twists and turns and be joined by special guests from the pod squad to answer all our burning questions. The countdown to the unmissable event has begun!"

Ahead of filming, Emma said the reunion episode won't be as explosive as the US version. "I don't think it's about being explosive, I think it's about getting answers, and I think when you're hosting a show like that, you've got to kind of go in and really straddle the line of decency," she told RadioTimes.com.

The reunion episode airs on Monday 26 August (David Fisher/Shutterstock for Netflix)

"Nobody wants to overstep the mark, no one is there to make anyone agitated, but you want to be the viewer. So, what we've seen, we just want answers to. Those are my favourite kind of shows."

Which cast members will return for the Love Is Blind UK reunion?

We expect to see all six couples who made it out of the pods to feature in the reunion. This would be Maria and Tom, Demi and Ollie, Sabrina and Steve, Jasmine and Bobby, Nicole and Beniah, and Cat and Freddie.

The episode will delve into the biggest moments from the series (David Fisher/Shutterstock for Netflix)

It's possible that other contestants in the series will also appear, including Sam, who was initially engaged to Nicole before she broke things off to be with Beniah.

Love Is Blind UK reunion release date

Fans can tune into the reunion episode on Monday 26 August at 9 p.m. BST on Netflix.